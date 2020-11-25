Sports Roundup for Nov. 26

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
- Noon — Chicago State at Illinois, BTN
- Noon — Crossover Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Sioux Falls, S.D., ESPN
- Noon — Bradley at Xavier, FS1
- 1:30 p.m. — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Gonzaga vs. Kansas, Fort Myers, Fla., FOX
- 2 p.m. — Nevada (Reno) at Nebraska, BTN
- 2 p.m. — La Salle at St. John's, FS1
- 2:30 p.m. — Crossover Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Sioux Falls, S.D., ESPN
- 4:30 p.m. — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Auburn vs. St. Joseph's, Fort Myers, Fla., FS1
- 5 p.m. — Crossover Classic: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Sioux Falls, S.D., ESPN
- 6 p.m. — Space Coast Challenge: TBD, Third-Place Game, Melbourne, Fla., CBSSN
- 6 p.m. — Northwest vs. California, Corvallis, Ore., PAC-12N
- 7 p.m. — 2K Empire Classic: TBD, Consolation, Uncasville, Conn., ESPN
- 7:30 p.m. — Crossover Classic: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Sioux Falls, S.D., ESPN2
- 8:30 p.m. — Space Coast Challenge: TBD, Championship, Melbourne, Fla., CBSSN
- 9 p.m. — 2K Empire Classic: TBD, Championship, Uncasville, Conn., ESPN
College Football
- 2 p.m. — Colorado State at Air Force, CBSSN
- 7 p.m. — New Mexico at Utah State, FS1
Golf
- 5 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, First Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa, GOLF
- 5 a.m. (Friday) — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Second Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa, GOLF
Horse Racing
- 11:30 a.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
NFL
- 12:30 p.m. — Houston at Detroit, CBS
- 4:30 p.m. — Washington at Dallas, FOX
Argentine soccer great Maradona dies at 60
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Diego Maradona, the Argentine soccer great who scored the “Hand of God” goal in 1986 and led his country to that year's World Cup title before later struggling with cocaine use and obesity, has died. He was 60.
A person close to Maradona said he died Wednesday of a heart attack. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly.
Maradona died two weeks after being released from a Buenos Aires hospital following brain surgery.
The office of Argentina's president said it will decree three days of national mourning, and the Argentine soccer association expressed its sorrow on Twitter.
One of the most famous moments in the history of the sport, the “Hand of God” goal, came when Maradona punched the ball into England’s net during the 1986 World Cup quarterfinals. He also captivated fans around the world over a two-decade career with a bewitching style of play that was all his own.
Although his reputation was tarnished by his addictions and an ill-fated spell in charge of the national team, he remained idolized in soccer-mad Argentina as the “Pibe de Oro” or “Golden Boy.”
The No. 10 he wore on his jersey became synonymous with him, as it also had with Pele, the Brazilian great with whom Maradona was regularly paired as the best of all time.
Bold, fast and utterly unpredictable, Maradona was a master of attack, juggling the ball easily from one foot to the other as he raced upfield. Dodging and weaving with his low center of gravity, he shrugged off countless rivals and often scored with a devastating left foot, his most powerful weapon.
Tide's Saban tests positive, will miss Iron Bowl
Coach Nick Saban of No. 1 Alabama has tested positive for COVID-19 just days before the Iron Bowl with No. 22 Auburn.
Team physician Dr. Jimmy Robinson and head trainer Jeff Allen said in a joint statement that the positive test came Wednesday morning.
“He has very mild symptoms, so this test will not be categorized as a potential false positive,” the statement said. “He will follow all appropriate guidelines and isolate at home.”
The Crimson Tide is set to face its biggest rival Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium without the 69-year-old, six-time national champion coach. Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, a former head coach at USC and Washington, will oversee preparations within the football building and oversee the team on game day.
Saban said he has had a runny nose, but no major symptoms. He had previously received a false positive ahead of the game with Georgia but didn’t have any symptoms that time.
He was cleared to coach in the game after subsequent tests leading up to the game came back negative.
This time appears different.
Saban said he has no idea how he got the virus, and it wasn't immediately clear if anybody else within the program will be affected because of close contact. Saban believes that's unlikely “based on how we manage things internally in the building.”