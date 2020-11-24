Sports Roundup for Nov. 25

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
- Noon — McNeese State at Nebraska, BTN
- Noon — George Washington at Navy, CBSSN
- Noon — Oakland at Xavier, FS1
- 2 p.m. — North Carolina A&T at Illinois, BTN
- 2 p.m. — Illinois State at Ohio State, ESPN
- 2 p.m. — Crossover Classic: St. Mary's vs. Memphis, Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls, S.D., ESPN2
- 2 p.m. — Drake at Kansas State, ESPNU
- 2 p.m. — Fairfield at Providence, FS1
- 3 p.m. — Northwest at Oregon State, PAC-12N
- 4 p.m. — Evansville at Louisville, ACCN
- 4 p.m. — North Carolina Central at Iowa, BTN
- 4 p.m. — Oklahoma State at Texas (Arlington), ESPN
- 4 p.m. — Bowling Green at Michigan, ESPN2
- 4 p.m. — Maryland (Baltimore County) at Georgetown, FS1
- 4:30 p.m. — Crossover Classic: Western Kentucky vs. Northern Iowa, Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls, S.D., ESPNU
- 5 p.m. — Utah Valley at Stanford, PAC-12N
- 6 p.m. — College of Charleston at North Carolina, ACCN
- 6 p.m. — Eastern Michigan at Michigan State, BTN
- 6 p.m. — Space Coast Challenge: Liberty vs. Purdue, Melbourne, Fla., CBSSN
- 6 p.m. — Western Michigan at Butler, FS1
- 6 p.m. — Morehead State at Kentucky, SECN
- 7 p.m. — 2K Empire Classic: Arizona State vs. Rhode Island, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn., ESPN
- 7 p.m. — Crossover Classic: South Dakota State vs. West Virginia, Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls, S.D., ESPN2
- 7 p.m. — St. Peter's at St. John's, FS2
- 7 p.m. — Northern Arizona at Arizona, PAC-12N
- 8 p.m. — Tennessee Tech at Indiana, BTN
- 8 p.m. — Central Connecticut State at Connecticut, FS1
- 8 p.m. — Charlotte at Tennessee, SECN
- 8:30 p.m. — Space Coast Challenge: Clemson vs. Mississippi State, Melbourne, Fla., CBSSN
- 9 p.m. — Regional Coverage: California Baptist at Southern California OR Eastern Washington at Oregon, PAC-12N
- 9:30 p.m. — 2K Empire Classic: Villanova vs. Boston College, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn., ESPN
- 9:30 p.m. — Crossover Classic: Virginia Commonwealth vs. Utah State, Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls, S.D., ESPN2
- 10 p.m. — Eastern Illinois at Wisconsin, BTN
- 10 p.m. — Arkansas (Pine Bluff) at Marquette, FS1
- 11 p.m. — UCLA vs. San Diego State, CBSSN
College Basketball (women's)
- Noon — Longwood at Duke, ACCN
- 2 p.m. — North Florida at North Carolina State, ACCN
College Volleyball (women's)
- Noon — Mississippi at Louisiana State, ESPNU
Golf
- 5 a.m. (Thursday) — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, First Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa, GOLF
Horse Racing
- 12:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
Manning, Megatron among HOF semifinalists
Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson, Jared Allen and Calvin Johnson are first-year eligible players to make the list of 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2021.
Joining them are four players who previously have been eligible, but never made the semifinals: Eric Allen, Willie Anderson, Cornelius Bennett and Rodney Harrison.
A player must be retired for five seasons before being considered for entry to the Canton, Ohio, shrine.
The group of 25 announced Tuesday also includes Ronde Barber, Tony Boselli, LeRoy Butler, Alan Faneca, Torry Holt, John Lynch, Clay Matthews, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Steve Tasker, Fred Taylor, Zach Thomas, Hines Ward, Reggie Wayne, Patrick Willis, Darren Woodson and Bryant Young.
Candidates will be trimmed to 15 modern-day finalists who will be considered for entry by the selection committee during Super Bowl week in February. Inductions are scheduled for next August, when the 2020 class and a special centennial class also will be enshrined after the COVID-19 pandemic forced postponement of those ceremonies last summer.
Also on the voting ballot in the coaching category is Tom Flores; in the contributors category is Bill Nunn; and in the seniors category is Drew Pearson.
Between four and eight new members will be selected.
Of the 25 semifinalists, several have been finalists in the past, including Boselli, Faneca, Holt, Lynch, Mills, Seymour, Thomas, Wayne and Young in 2019.
Manning, of course, is a record five-time league MVP and held several career passing records when he retired after 17 seasons; he missed 2011 with a severe neck problem. He played in three Super Bowls, winning two — one with the Colts and the other with Denver. He was a quarterback on the All-Decade Team of the 2000s.
Johnson, nicknamed “Megatron,” was a dynamic receiver for nine seasons in Detroit, though he played for weak teams. He twice led the league in yards receiving and once in receptions with 122 in 2011, one of his two All-Pro years. Johnson made the All-Decade Team of the 2010s even though he retired after the 2015 season.