Sports Roundup for Nov. 24

Sports on TV
College Football
7 p.m. — College Football Playoff: Top 25, ESPN
College Hockey (men's)
6 p.m. — Penn State at Wisconsin, BTN
8:30 p.m. — Ohio State at Minnesota, BTN
KBO Baseball
4:25 a.m. — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 6, Seoul, South Korea, ESPN2
4:25 a.m. (Wednesday) — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 7, Seoul, South Korea (if necessary), ESPN2
Soccer (men's)
6 p.m. — MLS Eastern Conference Playoffs: Nashville SC at Toronto FC, First Round, FS1
8 p.m. — MLS Eastern Conference Playoffs: New England at Philadelphia Union, First Round, ESPN
8 p.m. — CONCACAF League: CS Herediano vs. Real Esteli FC, Round of 16, San José, Costa Rica, FS2
10 p.m. — CONCACAF League: LD Alajuelense vs. San Francisco FC, Round of 16, Panama City, FS2
10:30 p.m. — MLS Western Conference Playoffs: LA FC at Seattle, First Round, ESPN
FSU's Norvell: 'Right decision' to postpone Clemson game
TALLAHASSEE, Florida — Florida State coach Mike Norvell is standing by the decision to postpone the Seminoles game Saturday against No. 4 Clemson after the Tigers reported a positive player test following their arrival on campus, adding that even though he and his team wanted to play there were safety concerns.
“We believe the right decision was made,” Norevell said on Monday.
The game was called off a few hours before kickoff Saturday when medical teams from both schools could not agree that it was safe to play.
Clemson offered Florida State an additional round of testing and delaying the start until later Saturday, or even Sunday or Monday.
Tigers coach Dabo Swinney was angered by the decision, saying Florida State administrators were using COVID-19 as “an excuse” not to play.
Norvell, who had COVID-19 and missed a game earlier this season, said the decision was entirely based on the coronavirus and the safety of his team.
“Football coaches are not doctors, some of us might think that we are," Norvell said. “There's a reason why those (medical) advisors are able to make those decisions from the information provided.”
Norvell said he tried to call Swinney on Saturday, but the two did not connect and have not talked.
Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said Monday on the ACC Network that Swinney is his players' biggest advocate – “And he should be.”
“His comments,” the AD said, “while maybe a little disheartening to some, really were his feelings.”
Radakovich has said he will speak with the ACC about rescheduling the game. Both teams have open dates on Dec. 12, a week before the league's championship game.
Swinney said Sunday that Florida State forfeited the game and if the Seminoles wanted to make it up, they should play at Clemson or pay the athletic department's $300,000 or so in traveling expenses.
Norvell expects the teams will meet at Florida State on Dec. 12.
In a response to Swinney's comments on expenses, the Florida State coach said If Clemson needs donations to make up the trip's cost so the game is played at Florida State, “then I'll sign up to make one."
NBA players hailed by pope at Vatican for demanding justice
Pope Francis met with NBA players at the Vatican on Monday, lauding them as “champions" and saying he supported their work on social justice.
The five players – Marco Belinelli, Sterling Brown, Jonathan Isaac, Kyle Korver and Anthony Tolliver – were joined in the delegation by NBA players' union executive director Michele Roberts and two other union executives, Sherrie Deans and Matteo Zuretti.
“We're here because, frankly, we're inspired by the work that you do globally," Roberts told the pope during the meeting in the papal library.
The union said the players spoke about their "individual and collective efforts addressing social and economic injustice and inequality occurring in their communities." Belinelli addressed the pope in Italian, and the group presented the pope with a commemorative basketball, a union-produced book highlighting efforts players have taken and an Orlando Magic jersey.
“You're champions," the pope said. “But also giving the example of teammork, you've become a model, giving that good example of teamwork but always remaining humble ... and preserving your own humanity."
The audience was held days before a book comes out in which Francis supports demands for racial justice, specifically the actions taken following the killing of George Floyd, a Black man who died in May. A police officer in Minneapolis pressed a knee against his neck for minutes while Floyd said he couldn’t breathe.
Roberts said Francis sought the meeting with the players, and that it “demonstrates the influence of their platforms." Demands for social and racial justice have been paramount among players, especially in recent months following the deaths of Floyd and Breonna Taylor, among others.