Sports Roundup for Nov. 23

Sports on TV
College Hockey (men's)
6 p.m. — Penn State at Wisconsin, BTN
8:30 p.m. — Ohio State at Minnesota, BTN
KBO Baseball
4:25 a.m. — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 5, Seoul, South Korea, ESPN2
4:25 a.m. (Tuesday) — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 6, Seoul, South Korea, ESPN2
NFL Football
8:15 p.m. — LA Rams at Tampa Bay, ESPN
Soccer (men's)
12:25 p.m. — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Burnley, NBCSN
2:55 p.m. — Premier League: Southampton at Wolverhampton, NBCSN
Sei Young Kim wins Pelican Women's for 2nd straight victory
BELLEAIR, Fla. — Sei Young Kim won the Pelican Women’s Championship on Sunday for her second straight victory, closing with an even-par 70 for a three-stroke victory over Ally McDonald.
The KPMG Women’s PGA winner way back on Oct. 11 in her last start, the second-ranked Kim won for the 12th time on the LPGA Tour to break a tie for third on the South Korean victory list with Jiyai Shin, behind only Inbee Park (20) and Se Ri Pak (25).
Kim was drenched in champagne during the victory celebration.
“My friends put it on my head and then my T-shirt and everything,” Kim said. “Feel like take a shower in the champagne. I still smell. And then drink a little bit and feel – feels, you know, like little drunk.”
The 27-year-old Kim is the first player to follow her first major victory with a win in her next start since Ariya Jutanugarn in 2016 in the Women’s British Open and CP Women’s Open.
“Always after win always got the extra confidence, so when I play, standing on the golf course, it feels very happy when I walk on the course,” said Kim, also a five-time KLPGA winner. “It's really great.”
Kim finished at 14-under 266 at Pelican Golf Club in the first-year tournament originally set for the same week as the PGA Championship in May. After her victory last month at Aronimink in Pennsylvania, she took a trip home to South Korea during the long break.
“After the tournament I just want to relax and then feel fresh, make myself feel fresh, so don’t think about golf,” Kim said. “Just fun thing to do.”
McDonald birdied the last for a 68. She was coming a victory in the Drive On Championship-Reynolds Lake Oconee in Georgia, her first on the tour.
“I’m really happy with how I played,” McDonald said. “I hung in there. ... So I’m really pleased. Obviously, following a win to get another second and be in contention, that’s all I can ask for.”
Stephanie Meadow was third at 9 under after a 69.
Medvedev tops Thiem for 1st ATP Finals title as season ends
LONDON — Nearing defeat, Daniil Medvedev suddenly switched tactics at the ATP Finals and collected the biggest title of his career by beating U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4 on Sunday.
The fourth-ranked Medvedev became the first player to beat each of the men who were Nos. 1-3 in the season-ending championship – and only the fourth to do it at any tour event in the past 30 years.
The comeback against No. 3 Thiem, which lasted more than 2 1/2 hours, added to victories Medvedev produced against No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the round-robin portion of the tournament and No. 2 Rafael Nadal in Saturday’s semifinals on an indoor hard court without spectators, who were barred because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Medvedev went 5-0 in all, quite a turnaround from a year ago, when he went 0-3 at the ATP Finals. The tournament now ends its dozen-years run in London, moving to Turin, Italy, next year.
The 24-year-old Russian closed 2020 by going 10-0 in November, including seven wins against members of the Top 10. He had zero victories over Top 10 opponents over the preceding 12 months.
Thiem’s defense and power from the baseline put him on top early, and strong serving at key moments allowed him to save the first eight break points he faced. But Medvedev, the runner-up to Nadal at the 2019 U.S. Open, finally converted on his sixth break chance of the third set – and ninth of the match – by sneaking forward behind a return, making a forehand volley winner and going up 3-2.
That was enough, because Medvedev never faced a break point the rest of the way; he finished with 12 aces.