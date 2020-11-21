Sports Roundup for Nov. 22

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 8:30 a.m. — FIM MotoGP: The Portugal MotoGP Race, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal, NBCSN
College Soccer (men's)
- Noon — ACC Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Clemson, Championship, Cary, N.C., ESPNU
College Soccer (women's)
- 2 p.m. — SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt, Championship, Orange Beach, Ala., SECN
Golf
- 5 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa, GOLF
- 1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga., GOLF
- 4 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, Final Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped), GOLF
Horse Racing
- 11:30 a.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS1
- 4 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
NFL
- 1 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, CBS
- 1 p.m. — Atlanta at New Orleans, FOX
- 4:25 p.m. — Green Bay at Indianapolis, FOX
- 8:20 p.m. — Kansas City at Las Vegas, NBC
Soccer (men's)
- 11:25 a.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at Leeds United, NBCSN
- 2 p.m. — Serie A: AC Milan at Napoli, ESPN
- 2:10 p.m. — Premier League: Leicester City at Liverpool, NBCSN
- 4 p.m. — MLS Western Conference Playoff: San Jose at Sporting KC, First Round, FS1
- 7:30 p.m. — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Colorado at Minnesota United, First Round, ESPN
- 10 p.m. — MLS Western Conference Playoff: FC Dallas at Portland, First Round, ESPN
- 10 p.m. — Liga MX Playoff: Puebla at Monterrey, Reclassification Match, FS1
Swimming
- Noon — ISL: Final, Dune Arena, Budapest, Hungary, CBSSN
Tennis
- 10:30 a.m. — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Final, TENNIS
- 1 p.m. — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Final, ESPN2
Rajon Rondo agrees to 2-year deal with Hawks
Guard Rajon Rondo took to Instagram to post what appeared to be a farewell message to the Lakers, after he helped them win this past season's NBA title. He thanked the team's front office and coach Frank Vogel, among others.
He ended the post with “Now, what’s next..."
The answer came quickly.
Rondo agreed later Saturday to a two-year deal with the Hawks, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told AP.
Rondo became the latest addition in a busy two days of movement for Atlanta. The Hawks agreed with guard Kris Dunn earlier Saturday on a two-year contract worth $10 million, a second person told AP. And Atlanta also agreed Friday with Danilo Gallinari on a three-year contract.
Gordon Hayward signs 4-year contract with Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets have wanted Hayward for years. On Saturday, they finally landed him, according to Priority Sports, the agency that represents the veteran forward. A person with knowledge of the terms, speaking on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been signed, told the AP that Hayward will sign a four-year contract worth $120 million. ESPN first reported the agreement between Hayward and the Hornets.
Hayward turned down a $34 million option for this season with Boston, and the Celtics were in talks with other teams – including Indiana, which was believed to be a preference of Hayward’s – on potential sign-and-trade deals.
Instead, it appears the Celtics are seeing Hayward walk away as a free agent.
Hayward agreed to a four-year offer sheet worth about $63 million with the Hornets in 2014, a deal that was matched by the Utah Jazz – Hayward’s original team. Hayward left the Jazz for Boston in 2017, saw his first season with the Celtics end on opening night of the 2017-18 season when he suffered a horrible lower leg injury, then averaged 14.0 points per game over the following two seasons.