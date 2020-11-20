Sports Roundup for Nov. 21

Sports on TV
Boxing
- 7 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: Javier Fortuna vs. Antonio Lozada (Lightweights), Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, FS1
College Football
- Noon — Clemson at Florida State, ABC
- Noon — Georgia Southern at Army, CBSSN
- Noon — Florida at Vanderbilt, ESPN
- Noon — Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina, ESPN2
- Noon — Arkansas State at Texas State, ESPNU
- Noon — Indiana at Ohio State, FOX
- Noon — Illinois at Nebraska, FS1
- Noon — Louisiana State at Arkansas, SECN
- 3:30 p.m. — Wisconsin at Northwestern, ABC
- 3:30 p.m. — Iowa at Penn State, BTN
- 3:30 p.m. — San Diego State at Nevada (Reno), CBS
- 3:30 p.m. — Cincinnati at Central Florida, ESPN
- 3:30 p.m. — UCLA at Oregon, ESPN2
- 3:30 p.m. — Georgia State at South Alabama, ESPNU
- 3:30 p.m. — California at Oregon State, FS1
- 4 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, ACCN
- 4 p.m. — Kansas State at Iowa State, FOX
- 4 p.m. — Kentucky at Alabama, SECN
- 7 p.m. — San Jose State at Fresno State, CBSSN
- 7 p.m. — Tennessee at Auburn, ESPN
- 7:30 p.m. — Oklahoma State at Oklahoma, ABC
- 7:30 p.m. — Michigan at Rutgers, BTN
- 7:30 p.m. — Mississippi State at Georgia, SECN
- 8 p.m. — Arizona at Washington, FOX
- 10:30 p.m. — Southern California at Utah, ESPN
- 11 p.m. — Boise State at Hawaii, CBSSN
Golf
- 5 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa, GOLF
- 1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Third Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga., GOLF
- 5 a.m (Sunday) — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa, GOLF
Horse Racing
- 11:30 a.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
Mixed Martial Arts
- 6:30 p.m. — UFC 255 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Apex, Las Vegas, ESPN2
Soccer (men's)
- 9:55 a.m. — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Aston Villa, NBCSN
- 12:30 p.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur, NBC
Swimming
- 8 a.m. — ISL: Final, Dune Arena, Budapest, Hungary, CBSSN
Tennis
- 7 a.m. — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Semifinal 1, TENNIS
- 9 a.m. — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Semifinal 1, ESPNEWS/TENNIS
- 1 p.m. — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Semifinal 2, TENNIS
- 3 p.m. — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Semifinal 2, TENNIS
Former Falcon McKinley waived by 49ers for failed physical
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have waived defensive end Takkarist McKinley after he failed a physical.
The Niners claimed McKinley off waivers earlier this week after he failed a physical in Cincinnati but then cut him Friday after he failed their physical as well.
McKinley was a first-round pick by the Falcons in 2016. He had 17½ sacks, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 49 career games. He had one sack in four games this season.
Live Fast Motorsports becomes 3rd new NASCAR team for 2021
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR will have another new team in 2021 – bringing the total to three new ownership groups in the Cup Series – with the formation of Live Fast Motorsports.
The team formally announced Friday is owned by drivers Matt Tifft and B.J. McLeod.
McLeod will drive the No. 78 Ford next season. Tifft's one season as a Cup Series driver ended late in 2019 when he suffered a seizure at Martinsville Speedway. He's not raced since.
At 24, Tifft becomes the youngest owner in the series. The Live Fast entry joins 23XI Racing, owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, and Trackhouse Racing, owned by former driver Justin Marks, as new teams next season.
Live Fast will be based in Mooresville and operate with a partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing. Tifft and McLeod bought out Archie St. Hilaire’s ownership interest of a charter used in 2020 by Go Fas Racing.
Joe Falk, part of the Go Fas Racing group, will work with Live Fast. Go Fas Racing, which fielded the No. 32 Ford for Corey LaJoie, is cutting back to a limited schedule.
Tifft made 134 starts in the Cup, Xfinity and Truck series from 2014 through 2019. McLeod has also raced in all three of NASCAR's national series and ran 16 Cup races last season. He met Tifft when Tifft was 12 and participating in a driving school in Florida.
McLeod was a groomsman in Tifft's 2019 wedding and the two friends became interested in partnering in team ownership in anticipation of a changing business model when NASCAR introduces its NextGen car in 2022.