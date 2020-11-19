Sports Roundup for Nov. 20

Sports on TV
College Football
- 7 p.m. — Syracuse at Louisville, ESPN
- 7:30 p.m. — Purdue at Minnesota, BTN
- 8 p.m. — Massachusetts at Florida Atlantic, CBSSN
- 9:30 p.m. — New Mexico at Air Force, FS1
College Volleyball (women's)
- 1 p.m. — Missouri at Mississippi, SECN
- 7 p.m. — Georgia at Florida, SECN
Golf
- 5 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa, GOLF
- 1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Second Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga., GOLF
- 5 a.m (Saturday) — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa, GOLF
Horse Racing
- 7:30 a.m. — The Bahrain International Trophy: From Rashid Equestrian & Horseracing Club, Riffa, Bahrain, FS2
- Noon — America's Day at the Races, FS2
High School Football
- 7 p.m. — 2020 Geico High School Bowl Series: TRU Prep (Fla.) at IMG Academy (Fla.), ESPNU
- 10 p.m. — 2020 Geico High School Bowl Series: Hamilton (Ariz.) at Chandler (Ariz.), ESPNU
Rodeo
- 7 p.m. — PBR: The Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause, Corpus Christi, Texas, CBSSN
Soccer (men's)
- 6:30 p.m. — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Montreal at New England, Play-In Game, FS1
- 9 p.m. — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC, Play-In Game, ESPN2
Tennis
- 7 a.m. — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin, TENNIS
- 9 a.m. — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin, TENNIS
- 12:30 p.m. — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin, TENNIS
- 3 p.m. — ATP World Tour Finals: Round Robin, ESPN2
USC Aiken golf team ranked No. 1 in country
After completing the fall season, the USC Aiken golf team sits atop the national Golfstat.com rankings.
Head coach Michael Carlisle's team is No. 1 in the first NCAA Division II Golfstat.com rankings. The squad is followed by Colorado St.-Pueblo, Lincoln Memorial, Findlay and Indianapolis. Lee, Anderson, Colorado Mines, Dallas Baptist and Columbus State round out the top 10.
The team won both tournaments it entered in the fall.
Individually, Bjorn Rosengren is ranked No. 7 while Leo Johansson is No. 8. Rookie Gage Weeks enters the national rankings at No. 18.
Warriors' Thompson has torn Achilles, expected to miss season
SAN FRANCISCO — Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson has suffered a torn right Achilles tendon and is expected to miss the upcoming season, the team said Thursday.
The team said in a tweet that an MRI performed in Los Angeles had confirmed the injury.
Thompson was injured during a pickup game in Southern California on Wednesday. General manager Bob Myers had said athletic trainers would head to Southern California to accompany Thompson as he got his test.
The injury could be a severe blow for the Warriors, who finished worst in the NBA last season as they struggled without Thompson and at times without Stephen Curry, who was nursing a broken left hand that sidelined him for more than four months.
Thompson didn’t play at all during the coronavirus-shortened season as he worked back from surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee. He suffered that injury in the deciding Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.
Myers said Thompson’s injury had Golden State considering altering its draft decisions Wednesday night but the Warriors stuck with their plan to select Memphis center James Wiseman with the No. 2 overall selection.