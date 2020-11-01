Sports Roundup for Nov. 2

Sports on TV
College Soccer (men's)
1 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, ACCN
Horse Racing
9:30 p.m. — The Melbourne Cup Carnival: From Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne, Australia, CBSSN
KBO Baseball
4:25 a.m. — Kiwoom at LG, ESPN2
Football
8:15 p.m. — Tampa Bay at NY Giants, ESPN
Soccer (men's)
12:25 p.m. — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Fulham, NBCSN
2:55 p.m. — Premier League: Leicester City at Leeds United, NBCSN
Swimming
10 a.m. — ISL: The N 6, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary, CBSSN
Tennis
5 a.m. — Paris-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
5 a.m. (Tuesday) — Paris-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
Georgia star safety LeCounte injured in motorcycle wreck
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia star safety Richard LeCounte was injured in a motorcycle accident shortly after the Bulldogs returned to Athens from their victory at Kentucky.
LeCounte, one of the team's top defensive players, was taken to the trauma center at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. He was still being treated Sunday, according to Ron Courson, the school's director of sports medicine.
“His injuries are not life-threatening and a full recovery is expected,” Courson said in a statement.
Courson did not say how long LeCounte might be out of action for No. 5 Georgia (4-1). The Bulldogs have a huge game next weekend, facing No. 8 Florida (3-1) in the annual “Cocktail Party” clash in Jacksonville.
LeCounte's mother, Erika Blocker-LeCounte, said her son was struck by two cars while driving his motorcycle Saturday night, just hours after the Bulldogs had flown home from their 14-3 victory over Kentucky.
LeCounte had a career-high 13 tackles and a fumble recovery in the game. For the season, he leads the team with three interceptions.
“He’s lucky to be alive,” Blocker-LeCounte told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He was wearing his helmet and (that) saved his life.”
The Journal-Constitution said LeCounte sustained a shoulder injury, bruised ribs and several cuts and scrapes. He did not have any broken bones and no surgery will be required.
“God spared him his life, we can’t ask for more,” his mother said. “Glory to God.”
If LeCounte is out for an extended period, the Bulldogs will likely go with junior Christopher Smith at the safety spot.
After Saturday's game, LeCounte talked about how the defense was going to have to press on in the wake of injuries to several key players, including fellow safety Lewis Cine, who sustained an ankle injury.
“Sorry to say it, but it really is the next man up in this profession,” LeCounte said. “A couple of guys got dinged up and we’re ready to come back next week and fix what we need to fix. We have a lot of guys waiting to get the chance to show what they are able to do, and I’m excited for those guys."
Darren Clarke wins first PGA Tour Champions title
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Darren Clarke won the TimberTech Champions on Sunday for his first PGA Tour Champions title, two-putting for birdie on the par-5 18th for a one-stroke victory over Jim Furyk and Bernhard Langer.
Clarke hit his second shot on 18 to 30 feet and rolled his eagle try just past the hole. After Furyk missed a 20-foot eagle try, Clarke tapped in for a 4-under 68 and the breakthrough victory in his 40th senior start.
“I’ve had a lot of opportunities the last few years, so it’s great to finally win one,” Clarke said. “I wouldn’t be working this hard if I didn’t think I could still win.”
The 52-year-old major champion from Northern Ireland had a 17-under 199 total at the The Old Course at Broken Sound.
Clarke shot a 62 – with a penalty stroke for picking up his ball on the second fairway – Saturday for a share of the lead with Robert Karlsson.
Clarke won for the first time since the 2011 British Open at Royal St. George’s.
“Well, the last victory I had, I was drunk for a week, so this time I won’t be,” Clarke said.
The PGA Tour Champions wraps up 2020 next week with the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix, although the season will be extended to include 2021 because of tournaments lost from the COVID-19 pandemic.
John Daly, tied with Furyk for first-round lead after a 64, had weekend rounds of 73 and 71 to tie for 26th at 7 under. He was making his fourth start since revealing he has bladder cancer.