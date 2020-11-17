Sports Roundup for Nov. 19

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
BOXING
9 p.m. — Ring City USA: O'Shaquie Foster vs. Miguel Roman (Super Featherweights), Wild Card Boxing Club, Los Angeles
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m. — Tulane at Tulsa, ESPN
9 p.m. — Utah State at Wyoming, CBSSN
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
6 p.m. — Arizona State at Michigan State, BTN
8:30 p.m. — Penn State at Minnesota, BTN
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m. — SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. South Carolina, Semifinal, Orange Beach, Ala.
9:30 p.m. — SEC Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt, Semifinal, Orange Beach, Ala., SECN
GOLF
7 a.m. — LE Tour: The Saudi Ladies Team International, Final Round, Royal Greens Golf Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, GOLF
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, First Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga., GOLF
4 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, First Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped), GOLF
5 a.m (Friday) — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa, GOLF
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m. (Friday) — Korean Series: NC vs. Doosan, Game 3, Seoul, South Korea, ESPN2
NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m. — Arizona at Seattle, FOX
8:20 p.m. — Arizona at Seattle, NFLN
TENNIS
7 a.m. — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin, TENNIS
9 a.m. — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin, TENNIS
1 p.m. — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin, TENNIS
3 p.m. — ATP World Tour Finals: Round Robin, ESPN2
T-wolves take guard Anthony Edwards with top pick in draft
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves made Georgia shooting guard Anthony Edwards their latest addition in an ongoing attempt to return to NBA relevancy, adding a potentially dynamic scorer to their lineup with the first overall pick in the draft Wednesday night.
The 6-foot-5 Edwards was the nation’s freshman scoring leader at 19.1 points per game in 2019-20 for the Bulldogs, before the pandemic halted the season. The 19-year-old native of Atlanta has sharp long-range shooting touch, an ability to score off the dribble and a nose for driving to the basket, though he comes to the league with some questions about focus and effort after an uneven one-and-done college season.
President of basketball operations Gersson Rosas promised to be aggressive about entertaining trade offers for the top pick but ultimately opted to keep it. The Wolves also entered the evening with the 17th selection in the first round, plus their second-rounder, the No. 33 pick.
Mets 2B Canó suspended 162 games by MLB after drug test
NEW YORK (AP) — Mets second baseman Robinson Canó was suspended for 162 games by Major League Baseball on Wednesday after his positive test for a performance-enhancing drug.
The 38-year-old Canó will miss the entire 2021 season and lose $24 million in salary. The eight-time All-Star hit a robust .316 with 10 home runs and 30 RBIs in this year’s pandemic-shortened season.
The commissioner’s office said Canó tested positive for Stanozolol, an anabolic steroid. He was penalized 80 games in May 2018 while with Seattle after a positive test for furosemide, a diuretic that some athletes have used to mask other substances.
The penalty came less than two weeks after Steve Cohen bought the Mets for $2.4 billion. Sandy Alderson was hired as team president and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen exited the team — Van Wagenen made the trade to get Canó from Seattle in December 2018 after previously being his agent.
“We were extremely disappointed to be informed about Robinson’s suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program,” Alderson said in a statement. “The violation is very unfortunate for him, the organization, our fans, and the sport. The Mets fully support MLB’s efforts toward eliminating performance-enhancing substances from the game.”
Tokyo Olympics: Many rules, no partying, no hanging around
TOKYO (AP) — Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics won't have the luxury of hanging around once they've wrapped up their event.
No late-night parties in the Athletes Village. No nights — or early mornings — on the town.
Instead of getting to know their global neighbors, Olympic athletes will be encouraged to leave Japan a day or two after they've finished competing.
From the opening ceremony to life in the village on Tokyo Bay, the postponed 2020 Olympics will be like no other. There'll be stringent rules and guidelines — and maybe vaccines and rapid testing — to pull off the games in the middle of a pandemic that has been blamed for more than 1 million deaths worldwide.
“Staying longer in the village increases the potential for problems,” John Coates, the IOC member in charge of overseeing Tokyo preparations, said Wednesday at a briefing for the Olympics and Paralympics.
Coates was asked if athletes would be discouraged from sightseeing, or looking around the city.
“Yes,” he replied simply, a short answer suggesting these Olympics will be all business with few frills.
Coates accompanied International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach to Tokyo this week as he met Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and shored up support with key Japanese sponsors.
It was Bach's first visit to Japan since the Olympics were postponed in March.
Bach left Tokyo on Wednesday after two days of saying a vaccine was likely to be available and athletes would be strongly encouraged to take it.