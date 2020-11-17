Sports Roundup for Nov. 18

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
8 p.m. — The NASCAR Awards Show, NBCSN
College Football
7 p.m. — Western Michigan at Central Michigan, ESPN2
7 p.m. — Toledo at Eastern Michigan, CBSSN
7 p.m. — Northern Illinois at Ball State, ESPNEWS
College Soccer (men's)
6 p.m. — ACC Tournament: Clemson vs. Virginia, Semifinal, Chapel Hill, N.C., ACCN
8 p.m. — ACC Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh, Semifinal, Raleigh, N.C., ACCN
College Volleyball (women's)
8 p.m. — Tennessee at Auburn, SECN
Golf
7 a.m. — LE Tour: The Saudi Ladies Team International, Second Round, Royal Greens Golf Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, GOLF
2 a.m. (Thursday) — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, First Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa, GOLF
Horse Racing
12:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
KBO Baseball
4:25 a.m. — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 2, Seoul, South Korea, ESPN2
Basketball
8 p.m. — The 2020 NBA Draft, ESPN
8 p.m. — The 2020 NBA Draft, ESPNU
8 p.m. — The 2020 NBA Draft, NBATV
Rugby
4 a.m. — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland, State of Origin III, FS1
Soccer (men's)
2:30 p.m. — UEFA Nations League: Netherlands at Poland, League A, ESPN2
7:30 p.m. — Copa do Brasil: Flamengo at São Paulo, Quarterfinal Leg 2, FS2
Tennis
7 a.m. — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin, TENNIS
9 a.m. — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin, TENNIS
1 p.m. — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin, TENNIS
3 p.m. — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin, TENNIS
Omaha's Korn Ferry stop to be regular-season finale in 2021
OMAHA, Neb. — The 2021 Pinnacle Bank Championship will be the final event on the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour, with 25 pros receiving PGA Tour cards after the tournament at The Club at Indian Creek.
The tour announced Tuesday the event would be played Aug. 9-15 and all four rounds will be televised by the Golf Channel.
The top 25 players in the Korn Ferry points standings automatically receive PGA Tour cards for the following year.
Organizers also announced a five-year extension with title sponsor Pinnacle Bank through 2025.
“We’re honored to continue hosting the game’s rising stars and it’s exciting to know Omaha will now be synonymous with players reaching their dreams of making the PGA Tour," tournament director Jessica Brabec said.
NCAA graduation rates reach another record high at 90%
INDIANAPOLIS — College athletes continue to graduate at record rates and outperform non-athletes, according to the NCAA's new Graduation Success Rate report.
The data released Tuesday shows 90% of Division I athletes who enrolled in 2013 earned a degree within six years – an increase of 1 percentage point over last year's previous high and 10 percentage points above the goal established by the late NCAA President Myles Brand in 2006.
The federal report shows 69% of all students earn degrees within six years, though that does not count students who enroll at one school and graduate from another.
“To see 90% of student-athletes accomplish the ultimate goal of college graduation is a testament to their hard work and dedication,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said. “We must also support initiatives that help the remaining 10% of student-athletes earn their degrees.”
Men's basketball players led the way with a 4 percentage point jump to 87%. The percentage of women's basketball players earning degrees increased by 2 points to 93% while players from the Football Bowl Subdivision saw a slight slip, from 82% to 81%.
The numbers among Black basketball players also improved significantly, going from 79% to 85% on the men's side and from 87% to 90% among women. The percentages of white basketball players slipped 2 percentage points among women, to 97%, and 1 point, to 92%, among men.
Overall, though, the percentages increased almost universally.
The overall number for Black athletes also by increased 1 point to 80% while white athletes maintained a 93% graduation rate. Hispanic/Latino athletes held steady at a rate of 87%.
Football Championship Subdivision teams hit 80% for the first time thanks to a 1 point jump over last year and women's ice hockey came in at 100%. In fact, every women's sport was at or above 90% except bowling, which came in at 84%.
The four-year scores showed 1 percentage point gains in baseball, basketball, cross country and track, the FBS and FCS and golf, while rifle with lacrosse and wrestling both recorded 2-percentage point increases.
Fencing dropped 3 points over the four-year cohort and water polo lost 2 percentage points. Both were at 91% and were the only sports to lose ground over that span.