Sports Roundup for Nov. 17

Sports on TV
American Football
7 p.m. — The Spring League: Jousters vs. Conquerors, San Antonio, FS1
10:30 p.m. — The Spring League: Aviators vs. Generals, San Antonio, FS1
College Football
7 p.m. — Buffalo at Bowling Green, CBSSN
8 p.m. — Akron at Kent State, ESPN
College Soccer (Women's)
1 p.m. — SEC Tournament: Tennesse vs. Vanderbilt, Quarterfinals, Orange Beach, Ala., SECN
3:30 p.m. — SEC Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Louisiana State, Quarterfinals, Orange Beach, Ala., SECN
6 p.m. — SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. Auburn, Quarterfinals, Orange Beach, Ala., SECN
8:30 p.m. — SEC Tournament: South Carolina vs. Missouri, Quarterfinals, Orange Beach, Ala., SECN
Golf
7 a.m. — LE Tour: The Saudi Ladies Team International, First Round, Royal Greens Golf Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, GOLF
KBO Baseball
4:25 a.m. — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 1, Seoul, South Korea, ESPN2
4:25 a.m. (Wednesday) — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 2, Seoul, South Korea, ESPN2
Rugby
4 a.m. (Wednesday) — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland, State of Origin III, FS1
Soccer (men's)
2:30 p.m. — UEFA Nations League: Portugal at Croatia, League A, ESPN2
Tennis
7 a.m. — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin, TENNIS
9 a.m. — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin, TENNIS
1 p.m. — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin, TENNIS
3 p.m. — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin, TENNIS
LHP Drew Smyly, Braves agree to $11 million, 1-year contract
ATLANTA — Left-hander Drew Smyly became the first of the 181 free agents to switch teams when he agreed Monday to an $11 million, one-year contract with the Atlanta Braves, who bolstered a rotation that was depleted by injuries and disappointing performances.
The 31-year-old pitched seven games last season for the San Francisco Giants, making five starts. He went 0-1 with a 3.42 ERA.
But the Braves were impressed with his strikeout ratio and an increase in velocity, believing a pitcher who has never won more than nine games or made more than $7 million in a season might be entering the prime of his career.
“This is an upside play, no doubt about it,” general manager Alex Anthopoulos said. “Obviously, we'll find out eight months from now, 10 months from now how it worked out. But we think Drew has tremendous upside. He's only scratched the surface.”
Atlanta was especially impressed with Smyly's four September starts after he returned from a finger injury. He went 18 innings, allowing 13 hits and seven earned runs, with 31 strikeouts and just five walks.
Smyly was born in Gainesville, Georgia, about an hour's drive north of Atlanta, and grew up a Braves fan. He said the team was at the top of his list when he became a free agent.
Ex-Giant Baker cleared of robbery; victims' lawyer arrested
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Former New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker was cleared of robbery charges in Florida on Monday after his alleged victims' attorney was arrested on extortion charges.
The Broward County State Attorney's Office announced it was dropping all charges against Baker shortly after the county sheriff's office arrested attorney William Dean, 50, and charged him with extortion.
Baker, 23, had been charged with holding up four men at gunpoint at a May barbecue in suburban Fort Lauderdale. Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who had originally been accused of assisting Baker, had previously been cleared for lack of evidence.
The sheriff's office says Dean told Baker's attorney, Bradford Cohen, that the three alleged victims he represented would stop cooperating with prosecutors or change their stories if they were paid $266,000 each. Investigators say Dean said his clients would "do anything you want, so long as the money is right.”
Prosecutor Paul R. Valcore said in a statement that the alleged victims' credibility “is unalterably tarnished," making the prosecution of Baker impossible. If convicted, Baker faced a minimum of 10 years in prison and could have received life.
Dean was being held Monday pending an initial court hearing. His law partner, Michael J. Rotundo, declined comment.
Baker was a first-round pick for the Giants in the 2019 NFL draft out of the University of Georgia. He played in all 16 games last season, starting the final 15. He finished with 61 tackles (48 solo) and eight passes defensed and was expected to be a starter this year before his arrest.