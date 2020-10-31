Sports Roundup for Nov. 1

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
2 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va., NBC
4 p.m. — NHRA: The Dodge NHRA Nationals, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, FS1
Golf
4:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Final Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus, GOLF
11 a.m. —PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, Final Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda, GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, Final Round, Broken Sound Club, Boca Raton, Fla., GOLF
NFL
1 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Baltimore, CBS
1 p.m. — Minnesota at Green Bay, FOX
4:25 p.m. — New Orleans at Chicago, FOX
8:20 p.m. — Dallas at Philadelphia, NBC
Soccer (men's)
6:25 a.m. — Serie A: AC Milan at Uninese, ESPNEWS
9 a.m. — Premier League: Everton at Newcastle United, NBCSN
3:30 p.m. — MLS: Philadelphia at Columbus, ABC
8:30 p.m. — USL Championship: Phoenix at Tampa Bay, Final, ESPN
Swimming
Noon — ISL: The N 6, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary, CBSSN
Tennis
5 a.m. — Kazakhstan-ATP Singles Final & Vienna-ATP Doubles Final, TENNIS
5 a.m. (Monday) — Paris-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
Wimbledon champion Simona Halep tests positive for COVID-19
BUCHAREST, Romania — Wimbledon champion Simona Halep has tested positive for COVID-19 and said Saturday that she is “recovering well from mild symptoms.”
The 29-year-old Halep, currently ranked No. 2 in the world, had skipped the U.S. Open due to fears of catching the coronavirus. She said in August that she preferred to stay and train in Europe.
The Romanian player announced her test result Saturday.
“I wanted to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19. I am self-isolating at home and am recovering well from mild symptoms. I feel good ... we will get through this together," Halep said on Twitter.
Halep, a former top-ranked player, won Wimbledon in 2019 and the French Open in 2018. Wimbledon was canceled this year because of the pandemic.
Many European countries are experiencing surging numbers of COVID-19 infections. A new wave of lockdowns swept across France, Germany and other places in Europe this week.
Countries such as Switzerland, Italy, Bulgaria Greece have closed or otherwise clamped down again on nightspots and imposed other restrictions such as curfews and mandatory mask-wearing.
In August, Halep expressed concern about traveling to New York for the U.S. Open.
Burton wins 2nd straight to disrupt Xfinity Series playoffs
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Harrison Burton played the spoiler for a second consecutive week by winning Saturday at Martinsville Speedway to disrupt the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs.
Burton, eliminated from the playoffs in the round of 12, became the youngest winner in Martinsville history at 20 years, 22 days. It broke the mark set by his father, Jeff, in 1990 when he was 23.
“It’s amazing to win here at what is one of my home tracks and do what my dad did," Burton said. "My race team worked their tails off on this car expecting us to have to fight to get into Phoenix to win a championship, and we got knocked out, but we’ve proven people wrong.
"We won two in a row in this round and we’re going to go try to make it three at Phoenix.”
It was Burton's fourth win of the season and, just like last week, spoiled the championship picture.
Burton's back-to-back wins prevented Noah Gragson and Ross Chastain from advancing to next week's Xfinity Series championship race at Phoenix. The title will instead be decided between Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Justin Allgaier and Justin Haley.
The Xfinity Series is crowning its first new champion in three years; Tyler Reddick was promoted to Cup after winning the last two crowns.
Gragson a week ago at Texas was cruising to the checkered flag and an automatic berth in the finale when Burton hurtled past him and snatched the win. It put Gragson in a must-win situation Saturday at Martinsville, where the Xfinity Series raced for the first time since 2006.
But Burton was fairly dominant in his Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing and wasn't challenged at the end. Allgaier finished second with enough points to advance into the championship race, while Gragson finished third and below the cutline.