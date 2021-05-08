Sports Roundup for May 9

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
8:55 a.m. — Formula One: The Spanish Grand Prix, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain, ESPN
3:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., FS1
College Baseball
Noon — Maryland at Illinois, BTN
1 p.m. — Florida St. at Notre Dame, ACCN
2 p.m. — Mississippi at Texas A&M, ESPNU
2 p.m. — Mississippi St. at South Carolina, SECN
2:30 p.m. — Navy at Army, CBSSN
College Beach Volleyball (women's)
10 a.m. — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elimination Match Semifinal, Gulf Shores, Ala., ESPN2
1:30 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Gulf Shores, Ala., ESPN2
College Field Hockey
7 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Michigan vs. North Carolina, Championship, Chapel Hill, N.C., ESPNU
College Lacrosse (men's)
Noon — Patriot League Tournament: Loyola (Md.) at Lehigh, Championship, CBSSN
College Lacrosse (men's and women's)
9 p.m. — NCAA Men's and Women's Lacrosse Championship Selection Special, ESPNU
College Softball
Noon — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., ESPNU
Noon — Texas A&M at Florida, SECN
3 p.m. — Michigan at Minnesota, BTN
3 p.m. — Arizona at Oregon, PAC-12N
5 p.m. — Stanford at UCLA, PAC-12N
Curling (women's)
3 p.m. — World Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Alberta, Canada, NBCSN
Fishing
8 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2021 Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Neely Henry Lake, Neely Henry Lake, Gadsden, Ala., FS1
Golf
6:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Canary Islands Championship, Final Round, Meloneras Golf Academy, Las Palmas, Spain, GOLF
11 a.m. — USGA: The Walker Cup, Sunday Foursomes, U.S. vs. Great Britain/Ireland, Seminole GC, Juno Beach, Fla., GOLF
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C., GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C., CBS
3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Final Round, Greystone G&CC - Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala., GOLF
5:30 p.m. — USGA: The Walker Cup, Sunday Singles, U.S. vs. Great Britain/Ireland, Seminole GC, Juno Beach, Fla., GOLF
MLB
1 p.m. — Washington at NY Yankees OR Minnesota at Detroit, MLBN
4 p.m. — LA Dodgers at LA Angels OR San Diego at San Francisco, MLBN
7 p.m. — Philadelphia at Atlanta, ESPN
NBA
1:15 p.m. — Miami at Boston, ESPN
3:30 p.m. — NY Knicks at LA Clippers, ESPN
7 p.m. — New Orleans at Charlotte, NBATV
10 p.m. — Phoenix at LA Lakers, NBATV
NHL
7 p.m. — Dallas at Chicago, NHLN
Soccer (men's)
6:25 a.m. — Serie A: Sassuolo at Genoa, ESPNEWS
11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Everton at West Ham United, NBCSN
1 p.m. — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF, ABC
2 p.m. — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Arsenal, NBC
3 p.m. — MLS: Seattle at Portland, ABC
7:30 p.m. — MLS: Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City, FS1
Soccer (women's)
9:30 a.m. — FASL: Reading at Chelsea, NBCSN
Tennis
9:30 a.m. — Madrid-ATP Doubles Final, TENNIS
12:30 p.m. — ATP Madrid: Singles Final, TENNIS
3 p.m. — Madrid-ATP/WTA Singles and Doubles Finals, TENNIS
Track and Field
4:30 p.m. — USATF: The Golden Games at Mt. SAC, Walnut, Calif., NBC
Sabalenka wins Madrid Open; Zverev faces Berrettini in final
MADRID — Aryna Sabalenka is glad she changed her mind about playing at the Madrid Open.
Two weeks after nearly withdrawing from the tournament because of a muscle injury, Sabalenka was standing on center court with the winner's trophy in her hands on Saturday.
Sabalenka defeated top-ranked Ash Barty 6-0, 3-6, 6-4 for her 10th WTA title – and first on clay.
In the men's final on Sunday, 2018 champion Alexander Zverev will face eighth-seeded Matteo Berrettini.
Sabalenka's victory, coming two weeks after she was hurt in a loss to Barty in the Stuttgart final, will move the Belarus player to No. 4 in the world next week.
“To be honest, after the final in Stuttgart I was injured, I couldn't even move, I really wanted to withdraw from here,” she said. “And I don't know how, but my team ... the recovery was really good. In four days they made me feel much better. Somehow I'm here standing as the champion of this tournament.”
Sabalenka injured an adductor muscle in the three-set loss in Germany to Barty, who had won all of her three previous finals this year.
It was the second title for Sabalenka this year after winning the season-opener in Abu Dhabi. She also lost to Barty in the Miami quarterfinals.
In the men's semifinals, Zverev followed his triumph over Rafael Nadal with a win over Dominic Thiem to reach another Madrid Open final. He will face No. 10-ranked Berrettini, who beat Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4.