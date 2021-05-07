Sports Roundup for May 8

Auto Racing
1 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Steakhouse Elite 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, FS1
College Baseball
Noon — Mississippi at Texas A&M, ESPNU
3 p.m. — Texas at TCU, ESPNU
10 p.m. — UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara, ESPNU
College Football
Noon — FCS Tournament: Delaware at South Dakota St., Semifinal, ESPN
2:30 p.m. — FCS Tournament: James Madison at Sam Houston St., Semifinal, ABC
College Softball
2 p.m. — Georgia at Mississippi St., SECN
4 p.m. — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., ESPN
Golf
6:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Canary Islands Championship, Third Round, Meloneras Golf Academy, Las Palmas, Spain, GOLF
11 a.m. — USGA: The Walker Cup, Saturday Foursomes, U.S. vs. Great Britain/Ireland, Seminole GC, Juno Beach, Fla., GOLF
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C., GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C., CBS
3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Third Round, Greystone G&CC - Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala., GOLF
5:30 p.m. — USGA: The Walker Cup, Saturday Singles, U.S. vs. Great Britain/Ireland, Seminole GC, Juno Beach, Fla., GOLF
11:30 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Final Round, Siam Country Club, Chonburi, Thailand, GOLF
Mixed Martial Arts
8 p.m. — UFC Fight Night: Michelle Waterson vs. Marina Rodriguez (Flyweights), Las Vegas, ESPN
MLB
1 p.m. — Washington at NY Yankees, MLBN
4 p.m. — San Diego at San Francisco, FS1
7 p.m. — Philadelphia at Atlanta, FS1
10 p.m. — LA Dodgers at LA Angels (Joined in Progress), MLBN
NBA
7 p.m. — Washington at Indiana, NBATV
10 p.m. — Brooklyn at Denver, NBATV
NHL
3 p.m. — NY Rangers at Boston, NBC
7 p.m. — Montréal at Toronto, NHLN
10 p.m. — Vancouver at Edmonton, NHLN
Soccer (men's)
7:30 a.m. — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Leeds United, NBCSN
9 a.m. — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Borussia Dortmund, ESPN
10 a.m. — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Sheffield United, NBCSN
12:30 p.m. — Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester City, NBC
6 p.m. — MLS: NY City FC at Orlando City FC, ESPN
8 p.m. — MLS: LA FC at LA Galaxy, FOX
Soccer (women's)
1 p.m. — NWSL Challenge Cup: NJ/NY FC at Portland, Championship, CBS
Tennis
10 a.m. — Madrid-ATP/WTA, ATP Singles Semifinals, WTA Singles Final, TENNIS
South Aiken tennis advances to Lower State final
South Aiken's boys' tennis team exacted a measure of revenge Thursday, hitting the road and knocking off defending Class AAAA state champion Myrtle Beach 4-3.
The T-Breds will travel to Beaufort on Tuesday to play for a spot in the state championship match.
Pate Rowan was a 6-0, 7-6 (7-5) winner at No. 2 singles, Jasper Gazzo won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3, and Ben Porca-Konjikusic won 0-6, 7-5 (10-8) at No. 4. The No. 2 doubles team of Gazzo and Drew Sich won 7-5, 4-6 (10-5).
North Augusta boys' soccer reaches state semis
North Augusta ended Myrtle Beach's undefeated season with a 3-1 road win in the second round of the Class AAAA playoffs.
The Yellow Jackets (17-1) will play Tuesday on the road at James Island.
Wagener-Salley golf wins Region 3-A title
Defending state champion Wagener-Salley won the Region 3-A golf championship this week.
Medalist Trey Romines led the War Eagles, and he was joined on the all-region team by teammate Jordan Widener. Ridge Spring-Monetta's Patrick Tibbs and Williston-Elko's Nick Aldrich and Ethan Smoak also made the all-region team.
USCA golf in 13th at NCAA South/Southeast Regional
BOWLING GREEN, Fla. – The No. 5 USC Aiken golf team is in 13th place after the second day of competition at the NCAA South/Southeast Regional.
USCA shot 7-over 295 for the day and stands at 20-over 596 for the tournament. Columbus State (581) leads by a shot over Barry and Lee. West Florida (583) is fourth, and Georgia Southwestern (584) is fifth.
The Pacers were led by Leo Johansson's 1-under 71. His 36-hole score is 1-over 145, good for a tie for 11th individually.
Leonardo Bono is tied for 47th at 5 over. George Eubank is tied for 61st at 7 over. Gage Weeks is 9 over and tied for 71st. Bjorn Rosengren is tied for 77th at 11 over.