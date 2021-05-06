Sports Roundup for May 7

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
7:30 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The LiftKits4Less.com 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, FS1
College Baseball
8:30 p.m. — Texas at TCU, ESPNU
College Softball
6 p.m. — Georgia at Mississippi St., SECN
6:30 p.m. — Auburn at LSU, ESPNU
7 p.m. — Arizona at Oregon, ESPN2
Golf
9 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Canary Islands Championship, Second Round, Meloneras Golf Academy, Las Palmas, Spain, GOLF
11 a.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Second Round, Greystone G&CC - Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala., GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C., GOLF
11:30 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Third Round, Siam Country Club, Chonburi, Thailand, GOLF
Mixed Martial Arts
9 p.m. — Bellator 258: Juan Archuleta vs. Sergio Pettis (Bantamweights), Uncasville, Conn., SHO
MLB
2 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, MLBN
7 p.m. — Washington at NY Yankees, MLBN
7:20 p.m. — Philadelphia at Atlanta, Bally Sports South
10 p.m. — LA Dodgers at LA Angels OR Tampa Bay at Oakland (Games Joined in Progress), MLBN
NBA
7:45 p.m. — Boston at Chicago, ESPN
10:05 p.m. — LA Lakers at Portland, ESPN
NHL
7 p.m. — Philadelphia at Washington, NHLN
Soccer (men's)
2:55 p.m. — Premier League: Newcastle United at Leicester City, NBCSN
Spring League Football
9:30 p.m. — South Division: Sea Lions vs. Blues, Houston, FS1
Tennis
7 a.m. — Madrid-ATP/WTA, ATP Singles & Doubles Quarterfinals, TENNIS
Pacers in 14th at NCAA South/Southeast Regional
BOWLING GREEN, Fla. – The No. 5 USC Aiken golf team is in 14th place after the first day of competition at the NCAA South/Southeast Regional.
The Pacers shot 13-over 301 and are four strokes back of eighth place and seven strokes behind fourth place.
Nova Southeastern leads the field at 1-over 289. Columbus State (291), Florida Southern (291) and Georgia Southwestern (294) round out the top four. After the three rounds of competition, the top four schools advance to the NCAA Championships.
Leo Johansson and George Eubank each posted scores of 74 and are tied for 27th. Leonardo Bono finished the round at 75 and is tied for 46th. Gage Weeks is tied for 71st after a 78, and Bjorn Rosengren shot 80 and is tied for 83rd.
Mandaloun, Essential Quality won't run in Preakness
Kentucky Derby favorite Essential Quality and runner-up Mandaloun will not run against Medina Spirit in the Preakness, trainer Brad Cox said Thursday.
Cox said he’ll skip the second jewel of the Triple Crown with those two horses and Caddo River, who was scratched from the Derby for spiking a fever. Mandaloun finished a half length back of Medina Spirit as a 27-1 long shot, while Essential Quality was fourth after going off as the 3-1 Derby favorite.
But the decision was made to skip the May 15 Preakness in Baltimore in the hope of keeping Mandaloun ready for more races as a 3-year-old and beyond.
The Travers Stakes this August at Saratoga Race Course is the new target for Essential Quality, who fell short of being the first gray horse to win the Derby since Giacomo in 2005. Cox said Caddo River, who has early speed and was expected to challenge Medina Spirit out of the gate in the Preakness, will be pointed to the Matt Winn Stakes at Churchill Downs on May 29.
Pujols designated for assignment by Angels
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Albert Pujols was cut by the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, abruptly ending the 41-year-old superstar slugger's decade with his second major league team.
The Angels surprisingly announced the move to designate Pujols for assignment a day after he wasn't in their lineup for the slumping club's fourth consecutive loss. The three-time NL MVP for St. Louis was in the final season of a 10-year, $240 million contract with Los Angeles.
Pujols is fifth in major league history with 667 career homers, and the first baseman is 13th in major league history with 3,253 hits. A 10-time All-Star and the oldest active player in the majors, he is batting .198 this season with five homers and 12 RBI while playing in 24 of the Angels' 29 games.