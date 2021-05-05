Sports Roundup for May 6

FILE - In this April 29, 2015, file photo, trainer Todd Pletcher watches horses on the track at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, seven-time Eclipse Award-winning trainer Todd Pletcher and 13-time champion steeplechase trainer Jack Fisher have been elected to the National Museum of Racing's Hall of Fame. The class of 2021 announced Wednesday, May 5, 2021, will be enshrined Aug. 6 in Saratoga Springs, New York, along with the 2020 inductees .