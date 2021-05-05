Sports Roundup for May 6

Sports on TV
College baseball
7 p.m. — Florida at Kentucky, SECN
7:30 p.m. — LSU at Auburn, ESPNU
College lacrosse (men's)
5 p.m. — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Maryland, Semifinal, University Park, Pa., BTN
5:30 p.m. — Big East Tournament: Providence vs. Denver, Semifinal, Providence, R.I., CBSSN
7:30 p.m. — Big Ten Tournament: Johns Hopkins vs. Rutgers, Semifinal, University Park, Pa., BTN
8:30 p.m. — Big East Tournament: Villanova vs. Georgetown, Semifinal, CBSSN
College lacrosse (women's)
7 p.m. — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD at Stanford, Semifinal, PAC-12N
10:30 p.m. — Pac-12 Tournament: Southern Cal vs. Colorado, Semifinal, Palo Alto, Calif., PAC-12N
Golf
9 a.m.— EPGA Tour: The Canary Islands Championship, First Round, Meloneras Golf Academy, Las Palmas, Spain, GOLF
11 a.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, First Round, Greystone G&CC - Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala., GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, First Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C., GOLF
11 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Second Round, Siam Country Club, Chonburi, Thailand, GOLF
Horse racing
3 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
MLB
1 p.m.— Houston at NY Yankees OR Detroit at Boston, MLBN
4 p.m. — Toronto at Oakland (Joined in Progress), MLBN
6:30 p.m. — Arizona at Miami, MLBN
9:30 p.m. — Tampa Bay at LA Angels, MLBN
NBA
7:30 p.m. — Brooklyn at Dallas, TNT
10 p.m. — LA Lakers at LA Clippers, TNT
NHL
7 p.m. — NY Rangers at Boston, NBCSN
American Pharoah, Todd Pletcher elected to Hall of Fame
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The highlight of Bob Baffert’s Hall of Fame career as a thoroughbred trainer happened six years ago. Nothing else comes close.
“Winning the Triple Crown with American Pharoah was the greatest sports moment of my life,” said Baffert, fresh from winning his seventh Kentucky Derby. “It was so emotional and such a terrific thing for racing. He deserves all the accolades he gets.”
The greatest accolade came at Wednesday's announcement that American Pharoah has been elected to the National Museum of Racing’s Hall of Fame. Seven-time Eclipse Award-winning trainer Todd Pletcher and 13-time champion steeplechase trainer Jack Fisher also were elected.
American Pharoah ended racing’s 37-year Triple Crown drought when he swept the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, and Belmont Stakes in 2015. A bay colt bred in Kentucky by owner Zayat Stables, American Pharoah went on to win the Haskell Invitational and Breeders’ Cup Classic. Coupled with his victories earlier in the year in the Rebel Stakes and Arkansas Derby, he was voted Horse of the Year and Champion 3-Year-Old Male for 2015, a year after he was crowned as the top 2-year-old.
The 53-year-old Pletcher holds records for career earnings ($405,791,977) and Eclipse Awards and ranks seventh in wins (5,118). He’s won the Kentucky Derby with Super Saver (2010) and Always Dreaming (2017), and the Belmont Stakes with Rags to Riches (2007), Palace Malice (2013), and Tapwrit (2017). Pletcher also has won 11 Breeders’ Cup races and has led all North American trainers in earnings 10 times.
John Means throws 1st career no-hitter
ORIOLES 6, MARINERS 0
SEATTLE — John Means threw the major leagues’ third no-hitter this season and came within a wild pitch on a third strike of a perfect game, pitching the Baltimore Orioles over the Seattle Mariners 6-0 Wednesday.
Means (4-0) struck out 12 and walked none. Seattle’s runner was Sam Haggerty after he struck out swinging on a curveball in the dirt on a 1-2 count with one outs in the third inning that bounced away from catcher Pedro Severino.
Haggerty wasn’t on base long, getting thrown out attempting to steal second.
Means threw 79 strikes among 113 pitches, including first-pitch strikes to 26 of 27 batters. When Seattle did make contact against the 28-year-old left-hander, it was weak and there were no threats to fall in for a hit.
Means became the first individual Orioles pitcher to toss a no-hitter since Jim Palmer in 1969. It was the 10th no-hitter in franchise history – six in Baltimore and four as the St. Louis Browns. Baltimore had a combined no-hitter in 1991 against Oakland, the last for the franchise.