Sports Roundup for May 5

Sports on TV
Golf
11 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, First Round, Siam Country Club, Chonburi, Thailand, GOLF
IIHF Hockey
5 p.m. — U-18 World Championship: Canada vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Frisco, Texas, NHLN
MLB
12:30 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, MLBN
3 p.m. — San Francisco at Colorado OR Baltimore at Seattle (games joined in progress), MLBN
7:30 p.m. — LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, ESPN
10:30 p.m. — Tampa Bay at LA Angels OR Toronto at Oakland (games joined in progress), MLBN
NBA
9 p.m. — San Antonio at Utah, NBATV
NHL
7 p.m. — Washington at NY Rangers, NBCSN
9:30 p.m. — Colorado at San Jose, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
2:40 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Chelsea, Semifinal Leg 2, CBSSN
8 p.m. — CONCACAF Champions League: Columbus Crew at CF Monterrey, Quarterfinal Leg 2, FS2
10 p.m. — CONCACAF Champions League: Portland at Club América, Quarterfinal Leg 2, FS1
Soccer (women's)
12:30 p.m. — FASL: Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur, NBCSN
Tennis
5 a.m. — Madrid-ATP/WTA, WTA Quarterfinals, ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
6 a.m. — Madrid-ATP/WTA, WTA Quarterfinals, ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
5 a.m. (Thursday) — Madrid-ATP/WTA, WTA Semifinals, ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
6 a.m. (Thursday) — Madrid-ATP/WTA, WTA Semifinals, ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
Crusaders win state titles at SCISA track meet
South Aiken Baptist track and field athletes scored a pair of Class A state championships this past weekend at the SCISA Track and Field Championships hosted by Porter Gaud.
Sophomore Kyle Kaufelds won the state title in the boys' javelin throw with a heave of 175'6", a mark more than 50 feet farther than anyone else at the state meet.
Sophomore Erin Johns won a javelin championship of her own with a throw of 81'6".
Eighth-grader Patrick Kaufelds finished fourth in the 3,200-meter race with a time of 11:24.26.
Weather delays more SCHSL playoff contests
Inclement weather Tuesday forced more delays of South Carolina High School League playoff games involving local teams.
Class AAAA girls' soccer was hit with a second consecutive day of postponements. No. 1 seed Aiken will now host Hilton Head Island at 6 p.m. Wednesday, and No. 2 seed South Aiken will host West Florence at the same time.
Class AAAA boys' soccer also had first round matchups postponed. No. 1 seed North Augusta will host Hilton Head Island at 6 p.m. Wednesday, and No. 2 seed Midland Valley will host North Myrtle Beach at the same time.
Class AAAA boys' tennis matches previously scheduled for Tuesday will also be played Wednesday. No. 1 seed South Aiken will host Hilton Head Island at 4:30 p.m. at the Weeks Tennis Center, and No. 2 seed North Augusta will host North Myrtle Beach.
The Region 5-AAA boys' golf championship was halted by rain and will be resumed at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Ponderosa Country Club.
GreenJackets' season opener postponed by rain
The Augusta GreenJackets' long-awaited home opener had to wait one more day, as inclement weather washed out Tuesday's game against the Columbia Fireflies.
The teams will try it again at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at SRP Park, then will play a doubleheader Thursday.
Belmont Stakes to have at least 11,000 fans
The Belmont Stakes will limit attendance to 11,000 spectators for the third leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown series.
Tickets will go on sale Thursday for the race on June 5.
The New York Racing Association says it will offer advance pre-sale options on Wednesday to people who bought tickets for last year’s Belmont Stakes, which was held without fans because of the global pandemic.
NYRA says that required mandatory seating and social distancing will limit tickets to reserved seats and hospitality areas. No general admission tickets are available at this time. If capacity limits increase before the race, more tickets would be made available.
All fans must submit proof of completed vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get in.
The Preakness Stakes on May 15 is limiting attendance to 10,000. The Kentucky Derby had attendance of 51,838 last weekend.
Another of horse racing’s major events will have spectators, too. Tickets for the Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar will go on sale July 16.
Organizers say fans will be welcomed back for the Nov. 5-6 event at the track north of San Diego, although they did not specify whether attendance would be limited. They said attendance would be dictated by state and local health and safety guidelines.
Last year’s event at Keeneland in Kentucky also was held without fans because of the global pandemic.