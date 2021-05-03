Sports Roundup for May 4

Sports on TV
College Baseball
3 p.m. — Liberty at Wake Forest, ACCN
6 p.m. — Campbell at North Carolina, ACCN
7 p.m. — Vanderbilt at Louisville, ESPNU
7 p.m. — UAB at Auburn, SECN
MLB
7 p.m. — Houston at NY Yankees, ESPN
NBA
7:30 p.m. — Brooklyn at Milwaukee, TNT
10 p.m. — Toronto at LA Clippers, TNT
NHL
7 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia. NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
3 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain at Manchester City, Semifinal Leg 2, CBSSN
8 p.m. — CONCACAF Champions League: Atlanta United at Philadelphia Union, Quarterfinal Leg 2, FS1
10 p.m. — CONCACAF Champions League: Toronto FC at Cruz Azul, Quarterfinal Leg 2, FS1
USC Aiken pitcher Wiggins names student-athlete of the week
USC Aiken baseball standout Daniel Wiggins has been named the Hutson-Etherredge Companies and Auto-Owners Insurance USC Aiken Athletic Department Student-Athlete of the Week for the week ending May 3.
Wiggins, a senior from Evans, Ga., had an outstanding performance in his start at Lander.
He worked six innings en route to picking up the victory. Wiggins had six strikeouts and did not allow a walk in the 7-2 win.
He gave up just two runs while scattering nine hits in his last career performance.
It marked the second time this season Wiggins picked up the accolade, the first being March 21.
The Hutson-Etherredge Companies and Auto-Owners Insurance USC Aiken Athletic Department Student-Athlete of the Week honors one student-athlete each week from an in-season sport for their hard work and effort.
Bobby Unser, 87, Indy 500 champ in great racing family, dies
Bobby Unser, who began racing jalopies in New Mexico and went on to become a beloved three-time winner of the Indianapolis 500 and part of the only pair of brothers to capture “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” has died. He was 87.
He died Sunday at his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, of natural causes, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said Monday.
Unser was a member of one America’s most famed racing families and one of the greatest drivers in the history of the speedway, capturing the race in 1968, 1975 and 1981.
“He is part of the Mount Rushmore of Indy,” said Dario Franchitti, another three-time Indy 500 winner.
Unser's final Indy 500 victory in a Roger Penske entry was one of the most contentious outcomes and is disputed to this day.
Unser won from the pole and beat Mario Andretti by 5.18 seconds, but officials ruled Unser passed cars illegally while exiting the pit lane under caution – drawing a penalty that docked him one position and moved Andretti to winner.
Penske and Unser appealed and after a lengthy process the penalty was rescinded in October of that year.
“Bobby was never exonerated of the infraction and USAC, which was the sanctioning body of only Indianapolis at the time, was a very weak organization," Andretti said Monday. “Roger Penske's lawyers were a lot smarter than the USAC lawyers. And this is a fact: Bobby did commit the infraction. But under the circumstances, the penalty was too severe.”
Unser in the end was fined $40,000 and declared the winner for the 35th and final victory of his career.
Andretti, who infamously won only once at Indy, told The Associated Press on Monday that to this day he wears the 1981 winner's ring he was presented at the banquet the day after the race instead of the one from his 1969 victory.
“Every time I saw Bobby I would flash my ‘81 ring, it’s the one I wear, I never gave it back. I would just rub it on his ear," said Andretti, who added he last spoke to Unser about three weeks ago.
Amazon to take over "Thursday Night Football" package in '22
Amazon Prime Video will become the exclusive home of the NFL's “Thursday Night Football” package a year earlier than originally anticipated.
Amazon and the league announced Monday that Prime Video will take over the entire package in 2022, which will make it an 11-season deal through 2032. It was originally supposed to begin in 2023 when the league's new media rights deals kick in.
This is the first time a streaming service has had the full rights to an NFL package.
“This expedited deal is an immediate differentiator for us as a service, as it gives Prime members exclusive access to the most popular sport in the United States,” Marie Donoghue, Amazon’s vice president of global sports video, said in a statement.
Prime Video will carry 15 regular-season games on Thursday night along with one preseason game. Games will be available on stations in the markets of the participating teams, which is the same practice when they are on ESPN and NFL Network.