Sports Roundup for May 31

Sports on TV
College Baseball
Noon — NCAA Baseball Championship Selection Special, ESPN2
College Golf (men's)
5 p.m. — NCAA Championships: Individual National Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz., GOLF
MLB
1 p.m. — Minnesota at Baltimore, ESPN
4 p.m. — Boston at Houston, ESPN
8 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Kansas City, ESPN
11 p.m. — NY Mets at Arizona OR St. Louis at LA Dodgers (Games Joined in Progress), MLBN
NBA
7 p.m. — Eastern Conference Playoff: Philadelphia at Washington, First Round, Game 4, TNT
9:30 p.m. — Western Conference Playoff: Utah at Memphis, First Round, Game 4, TNT
NHL
7 p.m. — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Montréal at Toronto, First Round, Game 7, CNBC
7:30 p.m. — Stanley Cup Playoff: NY Islanders at Boston, East Division Final, Game 2, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
11:50 a.m. — UEFA U-21: Netherlands vs. France, Quarterfinal, Budapest, Hungary, ESPNU
2:50 p.m. — UEFA U-21: Portugal vs. Italy, Quarterfinal, Ljubljana, Slovenia, ESPNU
Tennis
5 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris, TENNIS
6 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris, TENNIS
Braves-Mets postponed again by rain; Ozuna arrested
NEW YORK — The game between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets scheduled for Sunday night was postponed because of rain.
The teams will make it up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on July 26 beginning at 5:10 p.m. Both games will be scheduled for seven innings.
Atlanta Braves star Marcell Ozuna was arrested Saturday on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and battery after police officers said they witnessed him attacking his wife.
A statement from the Sandy Springs Police Department in Georgia said officers responded to a 911 call Saturday afternoon and entered a home where the front door was open and they heard screaming coming from inside.
The statement said officers witnessed Ozuna grab his wife by the neck and throw her against a wall.
Major League Baseball's Department of Investigations plans to review the matter under the joint domestic violence policy in place between MLB and the players association.
Osaka fined $15,000 for skipping French Open media; Thiem out
PARIS — Naomi Osaka was fined $15,000 at the French Open for skipping a post-match news conference after her first-round victory Sunday – and threatened by all four Grand Slam tournaments with stiffer penalties, including being defaulted, if she continues to avoid meeting with the media.
The fine will come out of Osaka's prize money and was announced in a joint statement from the president of the French tennis federation, Gilles Moretton, and the heads of the other majors.
Osaka returned to Roland Garros after skipping the trip last time, turning in a mistake-filled 6-4, 7-6 (4) victory over 63rd-ranked Patricia Maria Tig at Court Philippe Chatrier on Day 1 in Paris.
After the 2020 French Open was pushed to a September start with a limit of 1,000 spectators per day because of the coronavirus outbreak, things were closer to normal Sunday: It was a sun-kissed May day and more than 5,000 fans were allowed in.
Other results perhaps were more newsworthy than a straight-set win by the No. 2-ranked Osaka – that's certainly the case for U.S. Open champion and two-time French Open runner-up Dominic Thiem's 4-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 loss to 68th-ranked Pablo Andujar – but the events that unfolded after the Japanese superstar’s match were of high interest.
Alex Cejka wins Senior PGA for 2nd second straight major
TULSA, Okla. — Alex Cejka won the Senior PGA Championship on Sunday for his second straight major championship, thriving on accurate and powerful ball-striking and deft touch around the demanding greens at Southern Hills.
Cejka shot a 3-under 67 for a four-stroke victory over Tim Petrovic, three weeks after he beat Steve Stricker in a playoff in the Regions Tradition in Alabama.
“It’s incredible,” Cejka said. “Seeing and knowing all those names who are up there on the trophy and being on the trophy myself, it’s a dream come true. ... Monday when I played for the first time here I walked those fairways and remember seeing this on TV in all those years and I can’t even describe how it feels to be here and touching the trophy. I’m just super blessed. I’m super happy. It’s an incredible feeling right now. “