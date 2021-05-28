Sports Roundup for May 30

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
12:30 p.m. — IndyCar: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, NBC
6 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C., FOX
College Baseball
Noon — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Charlotte, N.C., ESPN2
Noon — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Clearwater, Fla., ESPNEWS
6 p.m. — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Oklahoma City, ESPN2
Golf
7:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Made in Denmark, Final Round, Himmerland Golf Resort, Himmerland, Denmark, GOLF
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas, GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas, CBS
3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla., GOLF
4 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla., NBC
6:30 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Match-Play - Finals, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas, GOLF
MLB
1 p.m. — NY Yankees at Detroit OR Miami at Boston, MLBN
4 p.m. — San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR St. Louis at Arizona, MLBN
7 p.m. — Atlanta at NY Mets, ESPN
NBA
1 p.m. — Eastern Conference Playoff: New York at Atlanta, First Round, Game 4, ABC
3:30 p.m. — Western Conference Playoff: Phoenix at LA Lakers, First Round, Game 4, ABC
7 p.m. — Eastern Conference Playoff: Brooklyn at Boston, First Round, Game 4, TNT
9:30 p.m. — Western Conference Playoff: LA Clippers at Dallas, First Round, Game 4, TNT
NHL
5 p.m. — Stanley Cup Playoff: Tampa Bay at Carolina, Central Division Final, Game 1, NBCSN
8 p.m. — Stanley Cup Playoff: Vegas at Colorado, West Division Final, Game 1, NBC
Soccer (men's)
2 p.m. — International Friendly: Switzerland vs. U.S., St. Gallen, Switzerland, ESPN
7 p.m. — MLS: Portland at Philadelphia Union, FS1
9:30 p.m. — MLS: Austin FC at Seattle, FS1
Tennis
5 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris, TENNIS
6 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris, TENNIS
Chelsea beats City, wins Champions League for 2nd time
PORTO, Portugal — Chelsea won the Champions League for the second time Saturday, beating Manchester City 1-0 thanks to Kai Havertz’s first-half goal as Pep Guardiola’s overthinking proved costly again in the all-English final.
Havertz ran onto Mason Mount’s perfectly weighted through-ball and skipped by City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes before slotting the ball into an empty net in the 42nd minute.
Chelsea added to the first European Cup it won in 2012 and become the 13th multiple winner of world soccer's biggest club competition. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel got his hands on the trophy a year after losing in the 2020 final with Paris Saint Germain.
City’s long, often-painful and lavishly funded journey to the summit of European soccer remains incomplete and Guardiola might regret tinkering with his settled team that had swept City to its first Champions League final and to the verge of another trophy treble.
The innovative Spanish coach, seeking to win the Champions League for the third time and first since 2011, has been guilty in recent years of overthinking his tactics in the big games and he might have done it again here.
U.S. wins 4th straight in world hockey, beating Norway
RIGA, Latvia — Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist and the United States won its fourth straight game in the world hockey championship, beating Norway 2-1 on Saturday.
Jake Oettinger made 22 saves and Conor Garland also scored. The Americans are second in Group B, a point behind Finland – which beat the U.S. in the opener – with two games left. The top four teams in each group will advance to the quarterfinals.
“We got down to the wire in the end, and good push by Norway,” Thompson said. “Our expectation is gold, you don’t expect anything less. That’s what we came here for.”
Twins' Donaldson scores MLB's 2 millionth run
MINNEAPOLIS — Josh Donaldson of the Minnesota Twins scored the 2 millionth run in Major League Baseball history on Saturday, trotting home in the first inning on a ground-rule double by Nelson Cruz against Kansas City.
The Elias Sports Bureau confirmed that Donaldson hit the milestone mark when he touched the plate. The former AL MVP has scored 685 of those runs.