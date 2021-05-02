Sports Roundup for May 3

Sports on TV
MLB
7:30 p.m. — LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs OR Texas at Minnesota, MLBN
NBA
7:45 p.m. — Golden State at New Orleans, ESPN
10:05 p.m. — Denver at LA Lakers, ESPN
NHL
8 p.m. — Vegas at Minnesota, NBCSN
EX-NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42
ABINGDON, Va. — Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure died Sunday, his family and the series said. He was 42.
No details were given about his death. McClure had posted on social media as recently as Saturday.
The Washington County sheriff's office said McClure's body was sent to Roanoke for an autopsy.
“We are saddened to learn of the passing of former driver and (team) owner Eric McClure. NASCAR extends its deepest condolences to Eric’s family and friends,” NASCAR said in a statement.
McClure was the nephew of former Cup team owner Larry McClure and spent the majority of his career racing in the Xfinity Series. He made 288 career starts over 14 seasons with a career-best finish of eighth at Daytona in 2013.
He last raced in 2016.
“The family of Eric Wayne McClure, former NASCAR driver, announces with great sorrow his passing on Sunday,” his family said in a statement. “They would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support during this very difficult time.”
McClure's career was cut short by health issues. He suffered at least two concussions in his career and the native of Chilhowie, Virginia, later said he was left with lingering headaches, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, sensitivity to light, bouts of depression and forgetfulness.
McClure said in 2013 he had been diagnosed with acute renal failure, and in 2019 he said he was being treated for kidney failure in both kidneys.
McClure last October pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor domestic violence charge against his now-estranged wife. He was ordered to complete 12 months of active probation, complete substance abuse counseling and undergo a mental health assessment and any recommended counseling.
Miranda McClure said Eric McClure choked and hit her in front of their children, and her 9-year-old daughter called 911. The McClures had seven daughters.
Kim wins Singapore LPGA tournament with final-round 64
SINGAPORE — Hyo Joo Kim shot a final-round 8-under 64 and then watched from the comfort of the clubhouse as Hannah Green bogeyed her final two holes to hand Kim a one-stroke victory Sunday in the LPGA's HSBC Women’s World Championship.
Kim sat in the dining room at Sentosa Golf Club and munched on some late afternoon snacks while watching Green take a one-stroke lead to the 17th. But Green three-putted the par-3 hole to leave Kim tied for the lead. Then the Australian bogeyed the 18th after she missed the green and a comeback putt for par after a poor chip.
Kim finished with a 72-hole total of 17-under 271. It was Kim's fourth LPGA title, including a major at the 2014 Evian Championship, and her first LPGA Tour win in five years.
Green’s 69 left her in second place. Three players were tied for third – Patty Tavatanakit shot 65 and third-round leader Lin Xiyu and world No. 2 Inbee Park had 70s to finish two strokes behind.
Kim's final round featured eight birdies, a major turnaround from her wild third round in which she had six birdies, six pars and six bogeys.
“Winning after such a long time, it feels like my first win of all," Kim said. “I thought everybody had the opportunity to win. I didn’t make any mistakes on the front nine, and as I went to the back nine, I felt I might be able to win it."
Kim did not play on the LPGA Tour in 2020 and remained in South Korea to play on the KLPGA tour. She played in 14 events and had two wins and six other top-10 finishes.
Green said her final three holes were a study in contrasts.
“I made a really good putt on 16 to make birdie, but obviously pretty disappointed to have two 3-putts finishing," said Green. “I felt a little nerves on the last, which is nice, because I guess having the spectators out there it kind of meant something to me.
“So I’m obviously very close, so I just hope that I can continue this momentum and who knows, have a good result next week.”
The LPGA Tour moves to Thailand next week for a tournament outside of Bangkok.