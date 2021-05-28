Sports Roundup for May 29

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
1 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C., FS1
College Baseball
1 p.m. — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C., ACCN
1 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Hoover, Ala., SECN
4:30 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Hoover, Ala., SECN
5 p.m. — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C., ACCN
College Softball
Noon — NCAA Tournament: Florida vs. Georgia, Super Regional, Game 2 Gainesville, Fla., ESPN
2 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Alabama vs. Kentucky, Super Regional, Game 2, Tuscaloosa, Ala., ESPN
3 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma vs. Washington, Super Regional, Game 2, Norman, Okla., ABC
4 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma St. vs. Texas, Super Regional, Game 2, Stillwater, Okla., ESPN
5 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. Arizona, Super Regional, Game 2, Fayetteville, Ark., ESPN2
7 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Florida St. at LSU, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary), ESPN2
7 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Missouri vs. James Madison, Super Regional, Game 2, Columbia, Mo., ESPNU
9:30 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Virginia Tech at UCLA, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary), ESPN2
Golf
7:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Made in Denmark, Third Round, Himmerland Golf Resort, Himmerland, Denmark, GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas, GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Third Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla., NBC
5:30 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas, CBS
5:30 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Match-Play - Quarterfinals, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas, GOLF
MLB
1 p.m. — Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, MLBN
4 p.m. — San Diego at Houston OR NY Yankees at Detroit, MLBN
7 p.m. — Atlanta at NY Mets, FOX
10 p.m. — St. Louis at Arizona OR Texas at Seattle, MLBN
NBA
1:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Playoff: Milwaukee at Miami, First Round, Game 4, TNT
4 p.m. — Western Conference Playoff: Denver at Portland, First Round, Game 4, TNT
7:10 p.m. — Eastern Conference Playoff: Philadelphia at Washington, First Round, Game 3, ESPN
9:30 p.m. — Western Conference Playoff: Utah at Memphis, First Round, Game 3, ESPN
NHL
7:30 p.m. — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Toronto at Montréal, First Round, Game 6, NBCSN
8 p.m. — Stanley Cup Playoff: NY Islanders at Boston, East Division Final, Game 1, NBC
Soccer (men's)
3 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: Chelsea vs. Manchester City, Final, Porto, Portugal, CBS
Tennis
5 a.m. (Sunday) — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris, TENNIS
6 a.m. (Sunday) — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris, TENNIS
Mets-Braves postponed due to weather
NEW YORK — The game between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves was postponed due to a forecast of rain on Friday night.
The decision was made more than two hours before the first pitch with up to two inches of rain expected. No makeup date was announced.
The scheduled starters for Friday – the Mets’ Taijuan Walker (3-1, 2.05 ERA) and the Braves’ Ian Anderson (4-1, 2.82 ERA) – were pushed back to Saturday. Rain is in the forecast throughout the weekend.
The series is the first three Braves’ visits to New York.
The Braves on Friday placed outfielder Marcell Ozuna on the injured list and recalled Johan Camargo from Triple-A Gwinnett. Ozuna is expected to miss six weeks after fracturing the middle and ring fingers on his left hand sliding into third base Wednesday night.
The postponement was the second in three days for the Mets, who swept a doubleheader from the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. The Braves got a second straight day off after completing a two-game series in Boston Wednesday with a 9-5 loss.
Tokyo Olympics looking more and more like fan-free event
TOKYO — The president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee hinted Friday that even local fans may be barred from venues when the games open in just under two months.
Fans from abroad were ruled out months ago as being too risky during a pandemic.
The prospect of empty venues at the postponed Olympics became more likely when the Japanese government decided Friday to extend a state of emergency until June 20 as COVID-19 cases continue to put the medical system under strain.
The state of emergency was to have been lifted on Monday. The extension in Tokyo, Osaka and other prefectures raises even more questions if the Olympics can be held at all.
Organizers and the IOC are insistent they will go ahead despite polls in Japan showing 60-80% want them called off.