Sports Roundup for May 28

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
11 a.m. — IndyCar: The Indianapolis 500: Carb Day, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, NBCSN
8:30 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C., FS1
College Baseball
4 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Fourth Round, Hoover, Ala., SECN
7:30 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Fourth Round, Hoover, Ala., SEC
College Softball
1 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Kentucky at Alabama, Super Regional, Game 1, ESPN2
3 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Washington at Oklahoma, Super Regional, Game 1, ESPN2
5 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Texas at Oklahoma St., Super Regional, Game 1, ESPN2
5 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Georgia at Florida, Super Regional, Game 1, ESPNU
7 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. Florida St., Super Regional, Game 2, Baton Rouge, La., ESPN2
7 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Arizona at Arkansas, Super Regional, Game 1, ESPNU
9 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: James Madison at Missouri, Super Regional, Game 1, ESPNU
9:30 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: UCLA vs. Virginia Tech, Super Regional, Game 2, Los Angeles, ESPN2
Golf
7 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Made in Denmark, Second Round, Himmerland Golf Resort, Himmerland, Denmark, GOLF
1 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Second Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla., GOLF
4 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Second Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas, GOLF
7 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Match-Play - Day 3, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas, GOLF
MLB
2 p.m. — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, MLBN
7 p.m. — Miami at Boston, MLBN
7:10 p.m. — Atlanta at NY Mets, Bally Sports South
NBA
7:10 p.m. — Eastern Conference Playoff: New York at Atlanta, First Round, Game 3, ESPN
8:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Playoff: Brooklyn at Boston, First Round, Game 3, ABC
9:30 p.m. — Western Conference Playoff: LA Clippers at Dallas, First Round, Game 3, ESPN
NHL
9 p.m. — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Minnesota at Vegas, First Round, Game 7, NBCSN
WNBA
8 p.m. — Los Angeles at Chicago, CBSSN
10 p.m. — Minnesota at Seattle, CBSSN
SRP Park returns to full capacity June 1
Beginning June 1, SRP Park will return to full capacity, the Augusta GreenJackets announced Thursday.
The move follows recent guideline updates from the Center for Disease Control, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and the city of North Augusta.
The third homestand kicks off on June 1 at SRP Park as the Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays) come to town. The fun continues with giveaways, fireworks, Bark in the Park and Kids Run the Bases returning
Full capacity for Georgia Bulldogs' stadium in 2021
GREENSBORO — Sanford Stadium will be at full capacity for football games next season, the existing press box there is going to be converted into premium seating for donors and track and field is going to get a new locker room and coaches' offices at the Butts-Mehre building. Those were some of the more intriguing developments to come out of the Georgia Athletic Association's board of directors meeting at the Ritz Carlton Lodge on Lake Oconee on Thursday.
Thursday morning's executive meeting was followed by first-year Athletic Director Josh Brooks' presentation before the full board. It was part of a three-day retreat provided for the 22-member board and emeritus members at the annual end-of-year meeting.
They will meet again in the Ritz's spacious ballroom Friday morning to get the treasurer's report and athlete wellness report.
To no one's surprise, Brooks told the board that once again there will be 92,746 persons present at Georgia football games for the coming season.
"We're excited to have 100% capacity in the fall," Brooks said during his 24-minute presentation. "And a lot of people can talk about having 100 percent capacity, but we can actually have 100% occupancy as well. So we plan to have full crowds at that first game against UAB Sept. 11 and I cannot wait for that first home game."
Brooks also confirmed that Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte will be at 100% capacity for the Bulldogs' opener against Clemson on Sept. 4 in the Duke's Mayo Classic.
MLS players gear up for busy summer
Major League Soccer clubs are about to head into an extended international break ahead of a busy season for national teams.
The league has a full slate of games this weekend before many players scatter across the globe to play for their countries in an array of friendlies and tournaments. Because some events were delayed by the coronavirus, 2021 features an especially crowded calendar.
U.S. national team players are already off in the Swiss Alps, practicing at altitude before an exhibition match against Switzerland on Sunday.
The United States will play Honduras in a CONCACF Nations League semifinal next Thursday in Denver before possibly playing for the title on June 6. The U.S. faces Costa Rica in an exhibition on June 9 in Utah.
The whole idea is to get the American players ready for the pace of World Cup qualifying, which starts for the U.S. in September. The U.S. team is playing for a berth in Qatar next year after missing out on the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Coach Gregg Berhalter called up four current MLS players to train in Switzerland: San Jose midfielder Jackson Yueill, Colorado midfielder Kellyn Acosta, LA Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget and Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa. All four were on the U.S. roster for the Nations League matches.