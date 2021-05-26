Sports Roundup for May 27

Sports on TV
College Baseball
10 a.m. — Big 12 Tournament: Baylor vs. Kansas State, Game 6, Oklahoma City, ESPNU
10:30 a.m. — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi State vs. Tennessee, Third Round, Hoover, Ala., SECN
11 a.m. — ACC Tournament: Miami vs. Duke, RSN/ACCN Extra
1:30 p.m. — Big 12 Tournament: Texas vs. TBD, Game7, Oklahoma City, ESPNU
2 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Hoover, Ala., SECN
3 p.m. — ACC Tournament: Georgia Tech vs. Louisville, RSN/ACCN Extra
5:30 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: Florida vs. Alabama, Third Round, Hoover, Ala., SECN
7 p.m. — ACC Tournament: NC State vs. Pitt, RSN/ACCN Extra
9 p.m. — UCLA at Arizona St., ESPN2
9 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Hoover, Ala., SECN
College Football
Noon — UCLA Spring Game, PAC-12N
College Softball
7 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Florida St. at LSU, Super Regional, Game 1, ESPN
9:30 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Virginia Tech at UCLA, Super Regional, Game 1, ESPN
Golf
7 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Made in Denmark, First Round, Himmerland Golf Resort, Himmerland, Denmark, GOLF
1 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, First Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla., GOLF
4 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas, GOLF
7 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Match-Play - Day 2, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas, GOLF
MLB
Noon — Colorado at NY Mets OR Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh (12:30 p.m.), MLBN
3 p.m. — Kansas City at Tampa Bay OR San Diego at Milwaukee (1 p.m.), MLBN
7 p.m. — Toronto at NY Yankees OR Cincinnati at Washington, MLBN
10 p.m. — San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Texas at Seattle, MLBN
NBA
7:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Playoff: Milwaukee at Miami, First Round, Game 3, TNT
10 p.m. — Western Conference Playoff: Phoenix at LA Lakers, First Round, Game 3, TNT
10:30 p.m. — Western Conference Playoff: Denver at Portland, First Round, Game 3, NBATV
NHL
7 p.m. — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Montréal at Toronto, First Round, Game 5, NBCSN
9:30 p.m. — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Carolina at Nashville, First Round, Game 6, NBCSN
Tigers beat Yellow Jackets in ACC Tournament
11th-seeded Clemson won 11-5 over second-seeded Georgia Tech on Wednesday in an ACC Tournament pool play that will be the last one of Clemson's baseball season.
Davis Sharpe (4-1) picked up the win on the mound after allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits over seven innings while striking out eight batters.
James Parker went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double, a home run and four RBI. Bryce Teodosio was also 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBI, and Elijah Henderson went 2-for-4.
Mickelson, Brady to face DeChambeau, Rodgers in The Match
HELENA, Mont. — The next edition of The Match will feature PGA stars Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau along with NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.
The celebrity fundraising competition will be held at the Reserve golf course at Moonlight Basin in Montana on July 6 and will be televised on TNT starting at 5 p.m. EDT, Turner Sports announced Wednesday.
Players will have open mics and will be able to talk with other players and the commentators during the modified alternate shot match play event, which will raise money for Feeding America and other charities.
Mickelson, winner of this year's PGA Championship, will be paired with seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady to take on 2020 U.S. Open champion DeChambeau and Rodgers, a three-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion.
Mickelson won the inaugural edition of The Match against Tiger Woods in Las Vegas in 2018.
Mickelson and Brady lost the second event to Woods and Peyton Manning in May 2020. But in November, Mickelson and former NBA star Charles Barkley upset three-time NBA champion Stephen Curry and Manning, who will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.
The Reserve at Moonlight Basin near Big Sky is a Jack Nicklaus-designed course sitting at an elevation of 7,500 feet. It features a 777-yard par 5 hole.
Federal judge in S.C. dismisses Bowen lawsuit
COLUMBIA — A federal judge in South Carolina has dismissed former Louisville and South Carolina basketball player Brian Bowen II's lawsuit against Adidas in its entirety.
Judge Joseph Anderson's ruling filed Wednesday that while Bowen was certainly impacted by the fraud committed by the defendants, it was not enough to confer standing to seek treble damages under civil racketeering laws.
Bowen became entangled in the federal corruption investigation into the sport when his father accepted payments for his son to play for Louisville.
Bowen later transferred to South Carolina, although he did not play with the Gamecocks.
Bowen sued in November 2018 and listed Christopher Rivers among the defendants.
In a court filing earlier this month, Bowen’s attorneys allege Rivers used In Your Eye Sports Incorporated – which lists Rivers as president on incorporation records in Oregon – as a way to “launder bribe money to the parents of amateur basketball players.”
A message left for Bowen's attorney, Mullins McCleod in Charleston, was not immediately returned.