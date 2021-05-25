Sports Roundup for May 26

Sports on TV
College Baseball
10 a.m. — Big 12 Tournament: Baylor vs. Texas Tech, Game 2, Oklahoma City, ESPNU
10:30 a.m. — Southeastern Tournament: Florida vs. Mississippi St., Second Round, Hoover, Ala., SECN
11 a.m. — ACC Tournament: Florida State vs. Duke, RSN/ACCN Extra
2 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: Alabama vs. Tennessee, Second Round, Hoover, Ala., SECN
3 p.m. — ACC Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech RSN/ACCN Extra
5:30 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Arkansas, Second Round, Hoover, Ala., SECN
7 p.m. — Georgia Tech vs. Clemson RSN/ACCN Extra
9 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Vanderbilt, Second Round, Hoover, Ala., SECN
College Golf
5 p.m. — NCAA Championships: Team Match Play, National Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz., GOLF
Golf
2 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Match-Play - Day 1, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas, GOLF
MLB
2 p.m. — St. Louis at Chicago White Sox OR Baltimore at Minnesota (1 p.m.), MLBN
7:10 p.m. — Atlanta at Boston, Bally Sports South
7:30 p.m. — LA Dodgers at Houston, ESPN
10:30 p.m. — San Francisco at Arizona (Joined in Progress), MLBN
NBA
7 p.m. — Eastern Conference Playoff: Washington at Philadelphia, First Round, Game 2, NBATV
7:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Playoff: Atlanta at New York, First Round, Game 2, TNT
10 p.m. — Western Conference Playoff: Memphis at Utah, First Round, Game 2, TNT
NHL
6:30 p.m. — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Pittsburgh at NY Islanders, First Round. Game 6, NBCSN
8 p.m. — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, First Round, Game 6, CNBC
9 p.m. — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Vegas at Minnesota, First Round, Game 6, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
2:40 p.m. — UEFA Europa League: Villarreal vs. Manchester United, Final, Gdansk, Poland, CBSSN
WNBA
10 p.m. — Las Vegas at Phoenix, CBSSN
Area players named All-State in softball
Eight area softball players were named All-State in their respective classifications by the South Carolina Softball Coaches Association.
North Augusta's Katelyn Cochran, Midland Valley's Abigail Wyatt and South Aiken's Kate Platte were named to the Class AAAA team. Barnwell's Maddie Hutto made the Class AA team, and Wagener-Salley's Gracie Starnes and Katelyn Hearn, Ridge Spring-Monetta's Mikala Middlebrooks and Williston-Elko's Chara Wooten were picked for the Class A team.
Louisville homers 7 times, beats Clemson in ACC tourney opener
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Alex Binelas tied an ACC Tournament record with three home runs and No. 7 seed Louisville combined for seven homers in a 15-10 victory over 11th-seeded Clemson on Tuesday.
Louisville (28-21) will play second-seeded Georgia Tech on Thursday in another pool-play game. Clemson (24-27) faces the Yellow Jackets at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Louisville set an ACC championship record for home runs by a team – with two apiece from Ben Metzinger and Henry Davis. Binelas finished with six RBI, Metzinger added four and Davis had two.
Evan Webster (2-1) picked up the win despite allowing four hits and three runs in two innings. Clemson pitcher Mack Anglin (2-6) gave up five runs in two innings.
Clemson also hit four home runs. Freshman Caden Grice had two, including his first at-bat, and Adam Hackenberg went 4 for 4 with a homer and 3 RBI.
The combined 11 home runs set a championship record, breaking previous mark of eight by Georgia Tech (6) and Miami (2) in 2008.
Alabama eliminates USC from SEC tournament
HOOVER, Ala. — Jackson Tate hit a three-run homer, capping a six-run third inning, and No. 10 Alabama eased by No. 7 South Carolina 9-3 on Tuesday in the first round of the SEC Tournament.
Alabama (30-22) will play No. 2 seed Tennessee on Wednesday. South Carolina (33-21) was knocked out of the tournament.
South Carolina DH Wes Clarke hit a solo home run to deep left in the sixth for his NCAA-leading 22nd of the season. Clarke is tied for the national lead with Florida State’s Matheu Nelson. Clarke is the sixth different Gamecock in program history to reach the mark in a single season.
South Carolina starter CJ Weins (1-1) allowed four runs in 2⅔ innings.
Alabama starter Tyler Ras (7-4) struck out four in six innings while allowing three runs. Tate ended the game with a diving catch in left, giving Brock Guffey his second save of the season.
Alabama second baseman Peyton Wilson was 3 for 5 with two doubles, and Owen Diodati and Sam Praytor each had two RBIs. The six-run inning was Alabama’s best in a tournament game since 2002.