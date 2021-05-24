Sports Roundup for May 25

Sports on TV
College Baseball
10:30 a.m. — Southeastern Tournament: Kentucky vs. Florida, First Round, Hoover, Ala., SECN
11 a.m. — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Clemson vs. Louisville, Pool B, Charlotte, N.C., ACCN
2 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: Alabama vs. South Carolina, First Round, Hoover, Ala., SECN
3 p.m. — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Virginia, Pool A, Charlotte, N.C., ACCN
5:30 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: LSU vs. Georgia, First Round, Hoover, Ala., SECN
7 p.m. — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina, Pool C, Charlotte, N.C., ACCN
9 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: Auburn vs. Mississippi, First Round, Hoover, Ala., SECN
College Golf (women's)
Noon — NCAA Championships: Team Match Play, Quarterfinals, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz., GOLF
5 p.m. — NCAA Championships: Team Match Play, Semifinals, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz., GOLF
MLB
8 p.m. — LA Dodgers at Houston, FS1
9:30 p.m. — Texas at LA Angels OR Seattle at Oakland, MLBN
NBA
7:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Playoff: Boston at Brooklyn, First Round, Game 2, TNT
10 p.m. — Western Conference Playoff: LA Lakers at Phoenix, First Round, Game 2, TNT
10:30 p.m. — Western Conference Playoff: Dallas at LA Clippers, First Round, Game 2, NBATV
NHL
7:30 p.m. — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Toronto at Montréal, First Round, Game 4, NBCSN
8 p.m. — Stanley Cup Central Playoff: Nashville at Carolina, First Round, Game 5, CNBC
WNBA
8 p.m. — Atlanta at Chicago, CBSSN
10 p.m. — Connecticut at Seattle, CBSSN
Source: Rodgers doesn't attend Packers' 1st day of OTAs
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wasn’t present for the first day of organized team activities Monday, according to a person familiar with the situation.
These OTA sessions are voluntary, but Rodgers generally has participated in them in the past. ESPN first reported Rodgers wasn't with the team on Monday.
Rodgers’ decision not to participate this time comes amid reports that the reigning MVP wants out of Green Bay, where he has spent his entire NFL career.
ESPN reported in the hours before the draft that the three-time MVP doesn’t want to return to the Packers. Later that week, Packers CEO Mark Murphy wrote in a column posted on the Packers’ website that the team “is very much aware” of Rodgers’ concerns and that “this is an issue that we have been working on for several months.”
Murphy acknowledged in his column that he, general manager Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur all had visited Rodgers on a number of occasions during this offseason.
Gutekunst has said the team has no plans to trade Rodgers, who has three years remaining on his contract. Packers officials have said they want to keep Rodgers in Green Bay in 2021 and beyond.
“We want him back in the worst way,” LaFleur said earlier this month during the team’s rookie minicamp. “I know he knows that and, you know, we’ll continue to work at it each and every day.”
U.S. warns against all travel to Japan as Olympics loom
WASHINGTON — U.S. health officials and the State Department on Monday warned Americans against travel to Japan because of a surge in coronavirus cases in the country, which is preparing to host the Olympics in just two months.
The twin alerts don’t ban U.S. citizens from visiting the country, but they could have an impact on insurance rates for travelers and may factor into decisions by Olympic athletes and spectators on whether to compete in or attend the games, which are due to start in July. There was no immediate indication as to what effect the warnings might have on would-be Olympic-goers.
“Travelers should avoid all travel to Japan,” the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a new COVID-19 update. “Because of the current situation in Japan even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants and should avoid all travel to Japan.”
The State Department's warning, which followed the CDC alert, was more blunt. “Do not travel to Japan due to COVID-19,” it said in the announcement, which raised the department's travel alert from Level 3 – Reconsider travel – to Level 4 – Do not travel. The previous alert was issued on April 21.
The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee said it still anticipates that American athletes will be able to safely compete at the Tokyo Games.
“We feel confident that the current mitigation practices in place for athletes and staff by both the USOPC and the Tokyo Organizing Committee, coupled with the testing before travel, on arrival in Japan, and during Games time, will allow for safe participation of Team USA athletes this summer,” the committee said in a statement Monday.