Sports Roundup for May 24

Sports on TV
College Baseball
6 p.m. — Ohio St. at Indiana, BTN
College Golf (women's)
5 p.m. — NCAA Championships: Individual National Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz., GOLF
MLB
1 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Toronto, MLBN
8 p.m. — St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, ESPN
11 p.m. — Seattle at Oakland (Joined in Progress), MLBN
NBA
7:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Playoff: Miami at Milwaukee, First Round, Game 2, TNT
10 p.m. — Western Conference Playoff: Portland at Denver, First Round, Game 2, TNT
NHL
7 p.m. — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: NY Islanders at Pittsburgh, First Round, Game 5, NBCSN
7 p.m. — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Toronto at Montréal, First Round, Game 3, NHLN
8 p.m. — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Tampa Bay at Florida, First Round, Game 5, CNBC
9:45 p.m. — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Edmonton at Winnipeg, First Round, Game 4, NBCSN
10:30 p.m. — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Minnesota at Vegas, First Round, Game 5, CNBC
Shu's late eagle creates big swing in first career LPGA win
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Wei-Ling Shu eagled the par-5 15th hole Sunday, creating a four-shot swing that gave her a two-shot lead, and won the LPGA Tour’s Pure Silk Championship for her first career victory.
She closed with a 3-under 68 to finish at 13-under 271, two shots clear of playing partner Moriya Jutanugarn.
Jutanugarn had a 70. Jessica Korda was third at 10 under after a 70.
Shu’s eagle, aided by a fortuitous bounce that left her with a very makeable putt, came as Jutanugarn, who started the hole with a two-shot lead, drove into a bunker, needed two shots to get out, hit her approach to the edge of the green and three-putted for a double bogey.
And it all happened on the easiest hole on the course, again showing it can also be the decisive one.
The victory for the 26-year-old from Taiwan, in her 147th career start, was all but assured with another birdie on the par-4 16th that stretched her lead to three. And it came on a sweltering day on the Kingsmill Resort's James River Course with parched fairways and greens that were fast and firm for all four rounds – unusual for May in Virginia.
Moore scores twice, U.S. beats Canada in world hockey
RIGA, Latvia — Trevor Moore scored twice in the second period to help the United States beat Canada 5-1 on Sunday in the world hockey championship.
Jason Robertson, Adam Clendening and Matt Tennyson also scored and Jake Oettinger stopped 26 of 27 shots in relief of injured starter Anthony Stolarz.
“As a backup goalie, you never know when you’re going to get your opportunity,” Oettinger said. “I felt terrible for Anthony, and I hope he’s doing OK, but once I was out there I just had to get ready and do whatever I could to get into the game.
Stolarz injured his right ankle five minutes into the game.
“The guys did a good job in front of me. They made it easier and really helped me get into the game. I can’t say enough good things about how they played today. They helped me settle in and it was a really good win for our team.”
The U.S. rebounded from an opening 2-1 loss to defending champion Finland on Saturday. The Americans will play Kazakhstan on Tuesday.
“It’s a huge win,” Moore said. “Any time that you play a U.S.-Canada game you want to be on the right side of it, especially for a USA player.”
Verstappen wins Monaco GP, takes F1 title lead from Hamilton
MONACO — Max Verstappen took the lead in the Formula One championship race for the first time in his career with a dominating victory Sunday at the Monaco Grand Prix, his first win on the vaunted circuit.
Verstappen took control of the race right at the start from the second position, in part because pole sitter Charles Leclerc did not start the race as a result of a mechanical issue.
Verstappen darted in front of Valtteri Bottas and led start to finish for his second win of the season and 12th of his career. The Red Bull driver took a four-point lead over seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton in the standings.
“That was master class and you're leading the championship. Well done, mate,” Red Bull team principal Christian Horner radioed to Verstappen as he crossed the finish line.
It is the first time since the German Grand Prix in 2018 that Mercedes has not led the championship. Hamilton finished seventh on an uncharacteristically bad day for the usually reliable Mercedes team.