Sports Roundup for May 23

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
11 a.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, FS1
1 p.m. — IndyCar: Qualifying Day 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, NBCSN
2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The EchoPark Texas Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, FS1
2:30 p.m. — IndyCar: Qualifying Day 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, NBC
Golf
10 a.m. — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, Kiawah Island Golf Resort Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, ESPN
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, Kiawah Island Golf Resort Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, CBS
3 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Pure Silk Championship, Final Round, River Course at Kingsmill, Williamsburg, Va., GOLF
MLB
1 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at NY Yankees OR Boston at Philadelphia, MLBN
7 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ESPN
NBA
1 p.m. — Eastern Conference Playoff: Washington at Philadelphia, First Round, Game 1, TNT
3:30 p.m. — Western Conference Playoff: LA Lakers at Phoenix, First Round, Game 1, ABC
7 p.m. — Eastern Conference Playoff: Atlanta at New York, First Round, Game 1, TNT
9:30 p.m. — Western Conference Playoff: Memphis at Utah, First Round, Game 1, TNT
NHL
2:30 p.m. — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Carolina at Nashville, First Round, Game 4, NBCSN
5 p.m. — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Colorado at St. Louis, First Round, Game 4, NBCSN
7 p.m. — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Boston at Washington, First Round, Game 5, USA
7:30 p.m. — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Edmonton at Winnipeg, First Round, Game 3, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
11 a.m. — Premier League: Everton at Manchester City, CNBC
11 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Wolverhampton, GOLF
11 a.m. — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Liverpool, NBC
11 a.m. — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Leicester City, NBCSN
11 a.m. — Premier League: Chelsea at Aston Villa, USA
2:30 p.m. — Serie A: Benevento at Torino, ESPNEWS
4:30 p.m. — MLS: Atlanta United at Seattle, FOX
9 p.m. — MLS: Austin FC at Nashville FC, FS1
Kyle Busch dominates in snagging Xfinity race win in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Kyle Busch turned in a dominating performance to win the NASCAR Xfinity race at the Circuit of the Americas on Saturday, with lessons learned for maybe an even bigger victory later in the weekend.
Busch, looking to get some extra laps and much-needed track experience before the NASCAR Cup Series race, stepped into the Xfinity lineup and crushed the field from the pole position with a pace and road course mastery that left little doubt about the outcome from the opening laps.
“Its cool to come here in the first race at a new track. Really proud of the effort,” Busch said. “There are other fast guys out here who will be a force to reckoned with (Sunday).”
Busch led 36 of 46 laps and finished 11 seconds ahead of A.J. Allmendinger for his record 98th Xfinity victory and 217th in NASCAR's top three series.
“Kyle Busch is one of the best we've ever seen. To run second to him is not the worst thing,” Allmendinger said. “Second was the best we were going to do unless something happened to Kyle.”
NASCAR's inaugural race weekend at the 3.4-mile track built for Formula One is pushing drivers to quickly learn its 20 turns, s-curves and elevation changes. None are trickier than the first corner, a left-handed switchback that quickly sends the cars into a 133-foot descent.
Todd Gilliland rallies to win NASCAR trucks race in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Todd Gilliland powered through wet conditions early, then grabbed the lead late to pull away for his first NASCAR trucks series victory of the season Saturday at the Circuit of the Americas.
Gilliland was in a four-car group that drew from the pack at the start of the final stage, then overtook Sheldon Creed, Tyler Ankrum and Kaz Grala over the final laps. This was his second career trucks win and first since 2019.
“From the drop of the green flag, I was aggressive,” said Gilliland, who started fifth and overcame a penalty that briefly put him in the back of the field. "If you've got the truck to do it ... you've got to get by people when you can."
Gilliland noted he just turned 21 a week ago.
“It might be a fun night,” he said.
The victory also marked the first of any kind for a NASCAR series race at the Circuit of the Americas. NASCAR is racing at the 3.4-mile Formula One road course for the first time this weekend and doing it amid wind and rain that soaked the track through practice and the early part of the race.