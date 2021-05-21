Sports Roundup for May 22

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
9 a.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, FS2
10 a.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, FS2
11 a.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, FS1
1 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Toyota Tundra 225, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, FS1
2 p.m. — IndyCar: Qualifying Day 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, NBC
3 p.m. — IndyCar: Qualifying Day 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, NBCSN
4 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pit Boss 250, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, FS1
Boxing
8 p.m. — Top Rank: José Ramírez vs. Josh Taylor (Welterweights), Las Vegas, ESPN
College Baseball
Noon — Tennessee at South Carolina, SECN
College Softball
Noon — NCAA Tournament: Clemson vs. Alabama, Regional
College Tennis
5:30 p.m. — NCAA National Championships, Women's & Men's Team Championships, TENNIS
Golf
10 a.m. — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, Kiawah Island Golf Resort Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, ESPN
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, Kiawah Island Golf Resort Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, CBS
3 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Pure Silk Championship, Third Round, River Course at Kingsmill, Williamsburg, Va., GOLF
MLB
1 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at NY Yankees, MLBN
4 p.m. — Minnesota at Cleveland OR Houston at Texas, MLBN
7 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis OR Boston at Philadelphia OR LA Dodgers at San Francisco, FOX
10 p.m. — Oakland at LA Angels OR Seattle at San Diego (8:30 p.m.), MLBN
NBA
2:10 p.m. — Eastern Conference Playoff: Miami at Milwaukee, First Round, Game 1, ESPN
4:30 p.m. — Western Conference Playoff: Dallas at LA Clippers, First Round, Game 1, ESPN
8 p.m. — Eastern Conference Playoff: Boston at Brooklyn, First Round, Game 1, ABC
10:30 p.m. — Western Conference Playoff: Portland at Denver, First Round, Game 1, ESPN
NHL
12:30 p.m. — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, First Round, Game 4, CNBC
3 p.m. — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Pittsburgh at NY Islanders, First Round, Game 4, NBC
7 p.m. — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Montréal at Toronto, First Round, Game 2, CNBC
8 p.m. — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Vegas at Minnesota, First Round, Game 4, NBC
Soccer (men's)
3:30 p.m. — MLS: LA Galaxy at Portland, ABC
Tennis
8 a.m. — Geneva-ATP, Belgrade-WTA & Parma-WTA Finals, Lyon-ATP Semifinals, TENNIS
Rebels advance to Lower State final, Jackets and Trojans fall
The Strom Thurmond baseball team advanced to the Class AAA Lower State championship with a 3-1 victory over Georgetown in the district title game. The Rebels took care of business quickly and didn't need to go to a second and deciding game.
North Augusta's softball team and Ridge Spring-Monetta's baseball team weren't able to avoid that. North Augusta lost twice to Darlington, 3-0 and 7-2, to end their season. RS-M dropped two games to Southside Christian and was eliminated.
After a lengthy delay, Barnwell's baseball team lost its playoff game to Andrew Jackson. The entire Class AA baseball bracket had been on hold as the South Carolina High School League addressed a controversy about the seeding in Region 4-AA.
The Warhorses will host Marion on Monday in an elimination game, with the winner advancing to the district final.
Cagle's 2 homers and 10 Ks lead Clemson past Troy
CLEMSON — The Clemson Tigers won their first-ever NCAA Tournament game with an 8-0 victory over Troy in five innings. The win was highlighted by four home runs, including two by ACC Player of the Year Valerie Cagle, who also struck out 10 of the 17 batters she faced in the circle in four shutout innings. Clemson’s four home run performance ties the program record set in 2020 against Maryland.
The Tigers (43-6) wasted no time giving Cagle some run support, as Alia Logoleo blasted a two-out, three-run home run well over the left field wall. The first-inning bell ringer was Logoleo’s eighth of the year. The heart of the Clemson lineup doubled the lead in the third inning thanks to back-to-back homers by Cagle, a line drive to left-center that also plated Ansley Gilstrap, and Marissa Guimbarda.
Cagle held up her end of the bargain in the circle, striking out 10 batters and allowing just one hit through four innings of shutout ball. The performance earned her the win, improving her season record to 27-5. Millie Thompson pitched a scoreless top of the fifth inning in relief. Cagle’s two-way masterpiece marked the ninth time this season she has homered and earned the win in the same game.
After Cagle’s day in the circle concluded, she shot another two-run home run to left-center field. Her second opposite field bomb of the afternoon and team-leading 17th home run on the season gave the Tigers the 8-0 advantage in the fifth inning that clinched the game for Clemson by run rule. Each of Clemson’s eight runs came via the longball.