Sports Roundup for May 21

Today's Games
SCHSL Playoffs
District Championships
Baseball
Class AAA
Georgetown at Strom Thurmond
Class A
Southside Christian at Ridge Spring-Monetta
Softball
Class AAAA
Darlington at North Augusta
Sports on TV
Auto Racing
3 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, FS1
4 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, FS1
5:55 a.m. (Saturday) — Formula One: Practice 3, Circuit de Monaco, Monaco, ESPN2
College Baseball
8 p.m. — Florida at Arkansas, SECN
College Softball
Noon — NCAA Tournament: UNC-Greensboro vs. Duke, Athens Region, Game 1, Athens Ga., ACCN
Noon — NCAA Tournament: Northwestern at Kentucky, Lexington Regional, Game 1, ESPN2
Noon — NCAA Tournament: Liberty vs. James Madison, Knoxville Regional, Game 1, Knoxville, Tenn., ESPNU
1 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Manhattan at Arkansas, Fayetteville Regional, Game 1, SECN
2 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: UCF vs. Auburn, Tallahassee Regional, Game 1, Tallahassee, Fla., ESPN2
2 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: South Florida at Florida, Gainesville Regional, Game 1, ESPNU
4 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: McNeese St. at LSU, Baton Rouge Regional, Game 1, ESPNU
6 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Wichita St. vs. Texas A&M, Norman Regional, Game 1, Norman, Okla., ESPN2
6 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi vs. Villanova, Tucson Regional, Game 1, Tucson, Ari., ESPNU
6 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Alabama St. at Alabama, Tuscaloosa Regional, Game 2, SECN
8 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Seattle vs. Michigan, Seattle Regional, Game 1, Seattle, ESPN2
8 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Fresno St. vs. Minnesota, Los Angeles Regional, Game 1, ESPNU
10:30 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Long Beach St. at UCLA, Regional, Los Angeles Regional, Game 2, ESPN2
Golf
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Second Round, Kiawah Island Golf Resort Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, ESPN
3 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Pure Silk Championship, Second Round, River Course at Kingsmill, Williamsburg, Va., GOLF
MLB
7 p.m. — Milwaukee at Cincinnati, FS1
7:20 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Atlanta, Bally Sports Southeast
10 p.m. — Seattle at San Diego OR LA Dodgers at San Francisco (9:30 p.m.), MLBN
NBA
9:10 p.m. — Western Conference Playoff: Memphis at Golden State, Play-In Round, ESPN
NHL
6:30 p.m. — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Washington at Boston, First Round, Game 4, NBCSN
7 p.m. — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Carolina at Nashville, First Round, Game 3, USA
9 p.m. — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Winnipeg at Edmonton, First Round, Game 2, NBCSN
9:30 p.m. — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Colorado at St. Louis, First Round, Game 3, USA
WNBA
10:30 p.m. — Los Angeles at Las Vegas, CBSSN
Post 26 baseball tryouts scheduled for Saturday
Aiken Post 26 baseball is set to return this summer after COVID-19 canceled last year's American Legion season, and tryouts for the teams are being held this Saturday.
Tryouts will be held for the Senior, Junior and new Junior 15u teams at South Aiken High School's baseball field; the Juniors at 9 a.m., the Seniors and 15u at 11 a.m.
David Savage is Post 26's team manager, and for more information he can be contacted at (803) 295-3798.
Former South Aiken great Andrew Faulkner will be coaching the Senior team with T-Breds athletic director Bob Polewski as his assistant. Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2002, are eligible to try out.
South Aiken head coach Michael Baker will coach the Junior team with Tim Roberts as his assistant. Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2004, are eligible.
Former Post 26 manager Richard Abney will be the head coach of the Junior 15u team, with Clay Whitt, Zach Holley and Kyle Blum as his assistants. Players born between Aug. 1, 2005, and Jan. 1, 2009, are eligible, and players cannot turn 16 prior to Aug. 1, 2021.
Proof of age is required for all players.
The regular season is scheduled to begin June 7, with playoffs tentatively scheduled to begin July 12.
Jokic, Embiid, Curry announced as NBA MVP finalists
Denver’s Nikola Jokic finished ninth in the MVP voting last season. Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Golden State’s Stephen Curry didn’t get listed on a single ballot a year ago.
A year later, one of them will walk away with the NBA’s highest individual prize.
Jokic, Embiid and Curry were revealed Thursday night as the three top votegetters for this year’s NBA MVP award, one that will be presented sometime during the playoffs. Curry is a two-time winner, Jokic’s best previous finish was fourth in 2019 and Embiid’s best MVP showing was seventh in 2019.