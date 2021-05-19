Sports Roundup for May 20

Sports on TV
College Baseball
7 p.m. — LSU at Texas A&M, ESPNU
Golf
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, First Round, Kiawah Island Golf Resort Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, ESPN
3 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Pure Silk Championship, First Round, River Course at Kingsmill, Williamsburg, Va., GOLF
MLB
2 p.m. — NY Yankees at Texas OR Washington at Chicago Cubs, MLBN
5 p.m. — Houston at Oakland (Joined in Progress), MLBN
7:20 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Atlanta, Bally Sports Southeast
7:30 p.m. — Boston at Toronto OR Miami at Philadelphia (7 p.m.), MLBN
10:30 p.m. — Arizona at LA Dodgers, MLBN
NBA
8 p.m. — Eastern Conference Playoff: Indiana at Washington, Play-In Round, TNT
NHL
6:30 p.m. — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, First Round, Game 3, USA
7 p.m. — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Pittsburgh at NY Islanders, First Round, Game 3, NBCSN
7:30 p.m. — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Montréal at Toronto, First Round, Game 1, NHLN
9:30 p.m. — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Vegas at Minnesota, First Round, Game 3, NBCSN
WNBA
8 p.m. — Seattle at Minnesota, NBATV
Post 26 baseball tryouts scheduled for Saturday
Aiken Post 26 baseball is set to return this summer after COVID-19 canceled last year's American Legion season, and tryouts for the teams are being held this Saturday.
Tryouts will be held for the Senior, Junior and new Junior 15u teams at South Aiken High School's baseball field; the Juniors at 9 a.m., the Seniors and 15u at 11 a.m.
David Savage is Post 26's team manager, and for more information he can be contacted at (803) 295-3798.
Former South Aiken great Andrew Faulkner will be coaching the Senior team with T-Breds athletic director Bob Polewski as his assistant. Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2002, are eligible to try out.
South Aiken head coach Michael Baker will coach the Junior team with Tim Roberts as his assistant. Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2004, are eligible.
Former Post 26 manager Richard Abney will be the head coach of the Junior 15u team, with Clay Whitt, Zach Holley and Kyle Blum as his assistants. Players born between Aug. 1, 2005, and Jan. 1, 2009, are eligible, and players cannot turn 16 prior to Aug. 1, 2021.
Proof of age is required for all players.
The regular season is scheduled to begin June 7, with playoffs tentatively scheduled to begin July 12.
Gamecocks planning for full Williams-Brice in fall
COLUMBIA — The Shane Beamer Era can begin in front of a full house.
South Carolina announced Wednesday that it is planning for full capacity at Williams-Brice Stadium during the 2021 football season. The move was expected after COVID-19 restrictions had begun being lifted statewide and after Clemson said in early March that it was planning for a full Memorial Stadium.
"There is nothing like Gamecock gameday and we are excited to welcome back all of our great fans to Williams-Brice Stadium," Athletics Director Ray Tanner said in a statement. "Fans will be able to enjoy all of the game day traditions as in previous years."
Masks will no longer be required at games. They are encouraged but not required at other 100 percent capacity events, such as this weekend's baseball series hosting No. 5 Tennessee. Founders Park will also be able to be at full capacity for the first time all season.
The 2021 football season ticket plan features throwback pricing at the 2010 price of $320 (Beamer's last year on staff at USC before returning as head coach was 2010) plus an applicable seat donation. The special one-year price is available on orders through June 25.
"When Williams-Brice Stadium is full, there is no greater home field advantage in college football," Beamer said in a statement. "I look forward to running out to '2001' with our team to a stadium full of loud, passionate Gamecock fans."
The promotional pricing is available for both new and renewal accounts. Due to the ongoing financial challenges, donors have the option of turning the discounted amount into a donation to benefit the COVID Resilience Fund.
Seat selection for season ticket holders starts on June 2 and continues through June 25. Parking selection for season ticket holders begins July 12 through July 30.
The renewal deadline for existing Gamecock football season ticket holders is May 21 while football season tickets are also available for purchase, including the four new club spaces and new loge boxes. Visit theGamecockClub.com/footballtickets/ to learn more about football 2021.