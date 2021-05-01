Sports Roundup for May 2

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
9:55 a.m. — Formula One: The Portuguese Grand Prix, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal, ESPN
10:30 a.m. — NHRA: Qualifying, Atlanta Dragway, Atlanta, FS1
12:30 p.m. — MotoAmerica: The King of the Beggers, Road Atlanta, Atlanta, FS1
2 p.m. — GT: World Challenge America, Austin, Texas, CBSSN
3 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Buschy McBusch Race 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., FS1
5 p.m. — IndyCar: The XPEL 375, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, NBCSN
11:30 p.m. — NHRA: The Southern Nationals, Atlanta Dragway, Atlanta, FS1
College Baseball
2 p.m. — Louisville at Clemson, ESPNU
3 p.m. — Vanderbilt at Florida, ESPN2
College Football
3 p.m. — FCS Tournament: N. Dakota St. at Sam Houston St., Quarterfinal, ESPN
6 p.m. — FCS Tournament: North Dakota at James Madison, Quarterfinal, ESPN2
9 p.m. — FCS Tournament: S. Illinois at S. Dakota St., Quarterfinal, ESPN2
Golf
8 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Tenerife Open, Final Round, Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain, GOLF
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla., GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla., CBS
3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas, GOLF
MLB
1 p.m. — Atlanta at Toronto OR Detroit at NY Yankees, MLBN
7 p.m. — NY Mets at Philadelphia, ESPN
NBA
3:30 p.m. — Brooklyn at Milwaukee, ABC
7:30 p.m. — Portland at Boston, NBATV
10 p.m. — Toronto at LA Lakers, NBATV
NHL
3 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Detroit, NBC
Soccer (men's)
6:25 a.m. — Serie A: Genoa at Lazio, ESPN2
8:55 a.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United, NBCSN
11:25 a.m. — Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United, NBCSN
1 p.m. — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC, ESPN
2:10 p.m. — Premier League: Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur, NBCSN
9 p.m. — MLS: LA Galaxy at Seattle, FS1
Pacers split with Bearcats Saturday in Thomas' final game
GREENWOOD — The USC Aiken baseball team split a pair of games at Lander Saturday, winning 7-2 before falling 5-4.
In game one, USC Aiken jumped out to a 7-0 lead after scoring a run in the second, two in the fifth, one in the sixth and three in the seventh before LU managed to scratch across two runs.
For the game, Marcus Mastellone led the way with three hits while Morgan Hyde, David Jacobs and Tyler Littlefield had two hits apiece. Jacobs drove in a game-high three runs while he and Mastellone each touched home plate twice.
In the second inning, James Eckert singled home Mastellone for a 1-0 lead. In the fifth, Jacobs got ahold of a pitch and belted it to center field while driving in Jackson Hannon for a 3-0 advantage.
Mastellone hustled home in the sixth on a passed ball for a 4-0 margin. Head coach Kenny Thomas' team added three runs in the seventh behind solid hitting. Jacobs singled home Nick Tripp to get things started. He came home on Littlefield's double to right. Littlefield scored on a miscue for the team's 7-0 lead.
For the game, Daniel Wiggins got the start and worked six innings to pick up the win. Wiggins struck out six in his last career start. Austin Sandifer struck out one over three innings of work.
In game two, Tripp doubled to lead off the second inning. After moving to third on a sacrifice hit from Jeff Cyr, Littlefield's groundout plated Tripp for a 1-0 lead. USC Aiken pushed the score to 2-0 in the second. Sean McQuillan singled to lead things off and went to third on a base knock from Eckert. Hyde laid down a sacrifice bunt, plating McQuillan.
Lander tied it in the bottom of the second inning, but the Pacers regained the margin in the sixth with a pair of runs.
Hyde led off the frame with a single and moved to second on Hannon's sacrifice. With one down, an error allowed Jacobs to reach first and Hyde to hustle to third. Cyr singled home Hyde and Littleifeld plated Jacobs with a base knock for a 4-2 lead.
The Bearcats tied it in the bottom of the seventh and won on a walk-off single in the ninth.
For the game, Hyde led the way with a pair of hits. Cyr, Eckert, Hannon, Littlefield and Tripp each had one hit. Hannon and Tripp each had doubles.
Lindsey Robinson Jr. worked six innings. He recorded six strikeouts in the game. Henry Cartrett worked two innings, picking up two strikeouts in the loss.
It marked the last career game as a Pacer for head coach Kenny Thomas and the seniors.