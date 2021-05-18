Sports Roundup for May 19

Sports on TV
MLB
1 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, MLBN
4 p.m. — Colorado at San Diego, MLBN
7:20 p.m. — New York Mets at Atlanta, Bally Sports Southeast
7:30 p.m. — Washington at Chicago Cubs, MLBN
NBA
7:45 p.m. — Western Conference Playoff: San Antonio at Memphis, Play-In Round, ESPN
10:05 p.m. — Western Conference Playoff: Golden State at LA Lakers, Play-In Round, ESPN
NHL
6:30 p.m. — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Washington at Boston, First Round, Game 3, NBCSN
8 p.m. — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Nashville at Carolina, First Round, Game 2, CNBC
9 p.m. — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Winnipeg at Edmonton, First Round, Game 1, NBCSN
10:30 p.m. — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: St. Louis at Colorado, First Round, Game 2, CNBC
Soccer (men's)
2:50 p.m. — Coppa Italia Cup: Atalanta vs. Juventus, Final, Reggio Emilia, Italy, ESPN2
3:10 p.m. — Premier League: Liverpool at Burnley, NBCSN
WNBA
7 p.m. — Indiana at Connecticut, CBSSN
Jackets finish 2nd, 3 named All-State for golf
North Augusta's boys' golf team finished second in the Class AAAA state championship tournament Tuesday, and three area players were named to their respective All-State teams.
The Yellow Jackets had the round of the day Tuesday with a team score of 306 and finished at 617, 14 behind state champion A.C. Flora.
Matthew Baxley led North Augusta with a third-place finish after rounds of 73 and 74. Brendan Tigert tied for seventh at 151 to join him on the All-State team. Mitchell McNeill tied for 30th at 162, Davis Neal tied for 35th at 163 and Trey Stallings was 37th at 164.
South Aiken finished in fifth with a 646 total. Miles Eubanks tied for 14th at 154, Cameron Biddle tied for 23rd at 159, Colson McNulty tied for 25th at 160, Jake Shuford tied for 54th at 173 and Peyton Owen tied for 62nd at 179.
Aiken placed 12th at 694. Zion Sampson was 44th at 169, Richard Anaclerio tied for 50th at 172, Tucker Crenshaw tied for 56th at 175, Luke Hanna tied for 60th at 178 and Tucker Samaha was 75th at 190.
At the Class AAA championship, Fox Creek finished fourth and Strom Thurmond was 10th.
Fox Creek finished with a two-round total of 618, 43 shots behind state champion and tournament host Woodruff. Jayden Carroll tied for 10th at 149 to make the All-State team. Evan Prickett tied for 18th at 153, Braedon Murphy tied for 21st at 154, Grant Riley tied for 36th at 162 and Joel Carroll tied for 49th at 169.
Strom Thurmond finished with a total of 674. Jackson Harling tied for 18th at 153, Joshua Outlaw tied for 41st at 166, Addison Loflin was 62nd at 176, Charlie Fallaw tied for 64th at 179, and Jacob Mims was 74th at 186.
Kickoff time announced for Clemson-Georgia football game
CLEMSON — The Clemson-Georgia football game scheduled for Sept. 4 will kick off at 7:30 p.m., ESPN announced. The game will air on ABC.
The ACC/SEC showdown will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
The matchup represents the start of a six-game series the programs will play over the next 14 years.
Coach Dabo Swinney's team enters the season as a national title contender after earning its sixth straight College Football Playoff bid last season. The Tigers lost star quarterback Trevor Lawrence to the NFL, but believe sophomore signal caller D.J. Uiagalelei can help to fill the void. Clemson returns all but two starters on defense.
After the Georgia game, Clemson hosts South Carolina State on Sept. 11. The Tigers conclude the season Nov. 27 at South Carolina. The in-state rivals didn't play in 2020 because of COVID-19 scheduling issues.
In 2020, Clemson went 10-2 and lost to Ohio State, 49-28, in the national semifinal Sugar Bowl. Georgia went 8-2 and beat Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl.