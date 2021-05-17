Sports Roundup for May 18

Sports on TV
MLB
8 p.m. — NY Yankees at Texas, ESPN
NBA
6:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Play-In Round: Charlotte at Indiana, TNT
9 p.m. — Eastern Conference Play-In Round: Washington at Boston, TNT
NHL
7:30 p.m. — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: NY Islanders at Pittsburgh, First Round, Game 2, NBCSN
8 p.m. — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Tampa Bay at Florida, First Round, Game 2, CNBC
10 p.m. — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Minnesota at Vegas, First Round, Game 2, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
3:10 p.m. — Premier League: Leicester City at Chelsea, NBCSN
WNBA
8 p.m. — Phoenix at Washington, ESPN2
10 p.m. — Las Vegas at Seattle, ESPN2
Braves' Ynoa punches bench, breaks hand, to miss 2 months
ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves right-hander Huascar Ynoa suffered a broken right hand when he punched the dugout bench following a poor start at Milwaukee on Sunday and is expected to miss two months.
Braves manager Brian Snitker said Ynoa's hand was hurting on the flight back to Atlanta, leading to the tests which revealed the fracture.
Ynoa was frustrated after giving up five runs and nine hits in 4⅓ innings of the 10-9 loss to the Brewers.
Ynoa (4-2, 3.02) has the lowest ERA and most wins on the Braves staff. He allowed only one earned run in his previous three starts before Sunday.
There was some good news for Snitker's Braves on Monday.
Right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. returned to the lineup on Monday night. He did not start the past three games after jamming his left ankle while running to first base on Thursday against Toronto. He struck out as a pinch-hitter on Sunday.
New York suspends Baffert pending Kentucky Derby probe
Bob Baffert was suspended Monday from entering horses at New York racetracks, pending an investigation into Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit's failed postrace drug test.
Baffert will temporarily not be allowed to stable any horses at Belmont Park, Aqueduct Racetrack and Saratoga Race Course or run any of his horses at the New York Racing Association’s tracks. That ban includes races at Belmont Park, with the Belmont Stakes coming up June 5.
“In order to maintain a successful thoroughbred racing industry in New York, NYRA must protect the integrity of the sport for our fans, the betting public and racing participants,” NYRA President and CEO Dave O’Rourke said. “That responsibility demands the action taken today in the best interests of thoroughbred racing.”
Baffert had not committed to entering any horses in the third leg of the Triple Crown but had many in consideration for other races on Belmont Stakes day.
NYRA officials say they took into account Baffert's previous penalties in Kentucky, California and Arkansas, along with the current situation with Medina Spirit, and expects to make a final determination about the length and terms of the suspension based in information revealed by Kentucky's ongoing investigation.
Dodgers sign Pujols to major league deal
LOS ANGELES — Albert Pujols has signed a major league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, moving 30 miles north to extend his remarkable career after leaving the Los Angeles Angels.
The 41-year-old Pujols formalized his one-year deal Monday with the defending World Series champions after agreeing to make the move last weekend. The fifth-leading home run hitter in major league history was in the lineup Monday night, batting fourth and playing first base.
Pujols was unceremoniously cut by the Angels earlier this month in an abrupt end to his largely unsuccessful 10-year, $240 million tenure with the Orange County club. The struggling Halos will pay all but about $420,000 of Pujols' $30 million salary this season while he plays on with their dominant local rivals.
Pujols, who began his career with 11 prolific seasons in St. Louis, has 667 career homers, and he is 13th in big league history with 3,253 hits. The most prolific hitter of his generation batted .198 with five homers and 12 RBIs this year while playing in 24 of the Angels’ 29 games, and he is in a 7-for-43 slump since April 20.