Sports Roundup for May 17

Sports on TV
College Baseball
2 p.m. — Rutgers at Penn St., BTN
College Soccer (men's)
8 p.m. — NCAA College Cup: Marshall vs. Indiana, Championship, Cary, N.C., ESPN2
College Soccer (women's)
5:30 p.m. — NCAA College Cup: Santa Clara vs. Florida St., Cary, N.C., ESPN2
MLB
7 p.m. — NY Mets at Atlanta, ESPN
10 p.m. — Arizona at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at San Diego, MLBN
NHL
7:30 p.m. — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Boston at Washington, First Round, Game 2, NBCSN
8 p.m. — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Nashville at Carolina, First Round, Game 1, CNBC
10 p.m. — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: St. Louis at Colorado, First Round, Game 1, NBCSN
Spring League Football
7 p.m. — South Division: Generals vs. Sea Lions, Houston, FS1
10 p.m. — South Division: Jousters vs. Blues, Houston, FS1
Sam Houston wins FCS title with late TD over South Dakota St.
FRISCO, Texas — Eric Schmid threw for three touchdowns, including a 10-yarder to Ife Adeyi with 16 seconds left, and Sam Houston wrapped the longest and most unusual college football season with its first FCS national title, beating top-seeded South Dakota State 23-21 on a rain-drenched Sunday.
Jequez Ezzard caught two touchdowns for No. 2 seed Sam Houston (10-0). He also had a 5-yard catch on fourth-and-3 to extend the final 16-play, 65-yard drive, after Schmid converted an earlier fourth-and-1 with a 9-yard run.
South Dakota State (8-2) went ahead 21-17 on Isaiah Davis' third TD run, an 85-yarder with 5:41 left. Davis, who finished with 178 yards rushing on 14 carries, went down the sideline in front of the Jackrabbits bench, eluding half of the defense before breaking free to the end zone.
It was the first title game appearance for South Dakota State and coach John Stiegelmeier, who has coached his alma mater for 24 seasons. The Jackrabbits lost dual-threat freshman quarterback Mark Gronowski to an apparent left leg injury on the opening series of the game.
Schmid finished 20-of-37 passing for 209 yards, and Ezzard had 10 catches for 108 yards. Ramon Jefferson ran for 96 yards.
Ezzard's second TD was a 15-yarder late in the first half, when he was wide open in the end zone. That occurred shortly after the game resumed following a 74-minute delay because of lightning. The halftime break was shortened to three minutes.
Before the delay, the Bearkats tied the game on Ezzard's 35-yard TD. He got the ball behind the line before cutting back at the 25, then broke free from a tackler while running across to the other side of the field.
Sam Houston coach K.C. Keeler got his record 24th FCS playoff victory, and became the first coach to win FCS titles at multiple schools. He was the coach of his alma mater when Delaware won the 2003 title.
Dicky Pride wins Mitsubishi Electric for 1st senior title
DULUTH, Ga. — Monday qualifier Dicky Pride won the Mitsubishi Electric Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour Champions title, closing with a 5-under 67 for a three-stroke victory.
Making his 11th senior start, the 51-year-old Pride had six birdies in an 11-hole stretch before dropping a stroke on the par-4 15th. He parred the final three.
Stephen Ames and Kirk Triplett each shot 70 to tie for second with second-round leader Paul Goydos (72). Brett Quigley (68), Doug Barron (69) and Billy Andrade (72) were another stroke back.
Pride finished at 11-under 205 at TPC Sugarloaf, a week after contending in the major Regions Tradition in his home state of Alabama. He won the 1994 St. Jude Classic for his lone PGA Tour victory and also won a Korn Ferry Tour event in Oregon in 2015.
After an opening 71, Pride had the best scores in the field the last two days, also shooting a 67 on Saturday to pull within two strokes of Goydos.
Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz shot 84-77-82 to finish 76th at 27 over, beating fellow former major leaguer Shigetoshi Hasegawa by three strokes to avoid finishing last.