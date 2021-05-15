Sports Roundup for May 16

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
2 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Drydene 400, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del., FS1
College Baseball
Noon — Georgia at Florida, SECN
1 p.m. — Indiana at Michigan, ESPN2
College Football
2 p.m. — FCS Tournament: S. Daktoa St. vs. Sam Houston St., Championship, Frisco, Texas, ABC
College Softball
9 p.m. — NCAA Softball Championship Selection Special, ESPN2
Golf
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas, GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas, CBS
3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga., GOLF
MLB
1 p.m. — LA Angels at Boston OR Chicago Cubs at Detroit, MLBN
2:10 p.m. — Atlanta at Milwaukee, Bally Sports South
7 p.m. — St. Louis at San Diego, ESPN
NBA
1:15 p.m. — Boston at New York, ESPN
3:35 p.m. — Memphis at Golden State, ESPN
NHL
Noon — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: NY Islanders at Pittsburgh, First Round, Game 1, NBC
3 p.m. — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Minnesota at Vegas, First Round, Game 1, NBC
7:30 p.m. — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Tampa Bay at Florida, First Round, Game 1, NBCSN
10:30 p.m. — Calgary at Vancouver, NHLN
Soccer (men's)
6:25 a.m. — Serie A: Napoli at Fiorentina, ESPN2
7 a.m. — Premier League: Aston Villa at Crystal Palace, NBCSN
9 a.m. — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Tottenham Hotspur, NBCSN
11:25 a.m. — Premier League: Liverpool at West Bromwich Albion, NBCSN
4 p.m. — USL League One: Union Omaha at Greenville SC, ESPN2
4 p.m. — MLS: Inter Miami CF at FC Cincinnati, FOX
6 p.m. — MLS: Columbus SC at New England, ESPN2
9:30 p.m. — MLS: LA FC at Seattle, FS1
Tennis
8:30 a.m. — Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP Singles & Doubles Final, WTA Singles Final, TENNIS
WNBA
2 p.m. — New York at Indiana, CBSSN
7 p.m. — Phoenix at Connecticut, CBSSN
Burns still leads Nelson after more Spieth magic
McKINNEY, Texas — Sam Burns still has the lead going into the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson despite more magic on the 18th green from local favorite Jordan Spieth.
Burns shot a 3-under 69 for a one-stroke lead over K.H. Lee, who had a 67. Spieth, Matt Kuchar and Charl Schwartzel each shot 66 and were three strokes back along with Alex Noren, who shot 70.
Scott Brown is tied for 18th, seven shots off the lead, after his second 66 of the week got him to 13 under.
The players will switch from twosomes back to threesomes going off the first and 10th tees soon after daybreak Sunday with heavy rain in the forecast. Without delays, the tournament will finish about four hours earlier than normal.
Spieth rolled in another eagle at the par-5 18th, this time a shorter, bending putt from the fringe behind the hole. This time it just trimmed his deficit after Spieth's 55-footer up a hill that splits the green gave him a share of the first-round lead.
Cindric romps in Xfinity win at Dover
DOVER, Del. — Austin Cindric saved his car from a serious spin early in the race and dominated late Saturday at Dover International Speedway and won his third Xfinity Series race of the season.
The 22-year-old Cindric showed flashes throughout his career on the one-mile concrete track that he could take the checkered flag. Cindric was second and third in two Xfinity races last season and had never finished worse than ninth in six previous Dover starts.
The reigning Xfinity champion, Cindric opened this season with a win at Daytona and again won four races later at Phoenix. He finished 30th last week at Darlington but still came into Saturday with a 39-point lead over Daniel Hemric in the points standings.
He won his 11th career Xfinity race; he had six last season.
Josh Berry, who makes his Cup debut Sunday, was second and Justin Allgaier was third. Berry, a former bank teller, won the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus awarded to Xfinity drivers.