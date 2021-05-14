Sports Roundup for May 15

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
1:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drydene 200, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del., FS1
2:30 p.m. — IndyCar: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, NBC
College Baseball
Noon — Arkansas at Tennessee, SECN
3 p.m. — Alabama at LSU, SECN
College Softball
Noon — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship Game 1, Louisville, Ky., ESPN
4 p.m. — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Oklahoma City, ESPN2
6 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Tuscaloosa, Ala., ESPN2
College Track and Field
6 p.m. — Southeastern Outdoor Championship: From College Station, Texas, SECN
Golf
7:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Final Round, The Belfry; Brabazon Course, Warwickshire, England, GOLF
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas, GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas, CBS
3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Second Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga., GOLF
Horse Racing
2 p.m. — The Preakness Prep: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, NBCSN
5 p.m. — The Preakness Stakes: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, NBC
MLB
1 p.m. — NY Mets at Tampa Bay, MLBN
4 p.m. — Oakland at Minnesota, FS1
7:10 p.m. — Atlanta at Milwaukee, Bally Sports South
8:30 p.m. — St. Louis at San Diego, FS1
NBA
5:30 p.m. — Basketball Hall of Fame: Enshrinement Ceremony, Springfield, Mass., ESPN
NHL
3:30 p.m. — Vancouver at Edmonton, NHLN
7:15 p.m. — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Boston at Washington, First Round, Game 1, NBC
Soccer (men's)
7:25 a.m. — Premier League: Leeds United at Burnley, NBCSN
9:55 a.m. — Premier League: Fulham at Southampton, NBCSN
8 p.m. — USL Championship: Phoenix at Tampa Bay, ESPN2
6:25 a.m. (Sunday) — Serie A: Napoli at Fiorentina, ESPN2
WNBA
1 p.m. — Chicago at Washington, ABC
3 p.m. — Las Vegas at Seattle, ABC
Area prep baseball players earn All-State honors
Four area high school baseball players were named to the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association's All-State teams.
Strom Thurmond's Caleb Jones was named All-State in Class AAA. Barnwell's Weston Sandifer, the Region 5-AA Player of the Year, made the Class AA All-State team. Williston-Elko's Orry Burt, the Region 3-A Player of the Year, and Ridge Spring-Monetta's Dawson Holsemback were named to the Class A team.
All four will be in action starting Saturday in their respective state playoff brackets.
Army Wife springs Black-Eyed Susan upset at Pimlico
BALTIMORE — Army Wife pulled off a mild upset win the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday at Pimlico Race Course as embattled trainer Bob Baffert's favored Beautiful Gift finished a well-beaten seventh.
Mike Maker, a former assistant trainer for Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas, saddled the winner. Army Wife beat Willful Woman by 2¾ lengths for her third victory and first in a graded stakes and Maker's first Black-Eyed Susan.
Jockey Joel Rosario rode the winner, who enjoyed a smooth rail trip for much of the running.
Army Wife, who went off at 9-2, covered the 1 1/8 miles in 1:49.63 and paid $11, $5.80 and $4.
Beautiful Gift was cleared to run less than an hour before the race after Baffert agreed to submit to additional testing and monitoring for his horses following Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit's failed postrace drug test. Medina Spirit and fellow Preakness runner Concert Tour also passed the three rounds of prerace testing mandated by Maryland racing officials.
Braves' catcher Flowers retires at age of 35
MILWAUKEE — Veteran catcher Tyler Flowers has retired a week after signing a minor league contract with the Atlanta Braves.
MLB.com first reported Flowers’ decision and noted that he hurt his back last weekend. Braves manager Brian Snitker confirmed Flowers’ retirement while speaking to reporters before their game Friday with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Flowers, 35, played for the Braves from 2016-20 after spending seven seasons with the Chicago White Sox.
Flowers had signed a minor league deal after Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud hurt his thumb applying a tag at the plate in a game against the Toronto Blue Jays, resulting in an assignment to the 60-day injured list.
The only catchers on the Braves' roster are William Contreras and Jeff Mathis.
Flowers hit .237 with a .319 on-base percentage, 86 homers and 301 RBIs in 802 career regular-season games. He played 22 games last year and hit .217 with one homer and five RBIs.
He played at least 82 games every season from 2013-19 and was regarded as one of the game’s top pitch framers.