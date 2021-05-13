Sports Roundup for May 14

Sports on TV
College Baseball
3 p.m. — Missouri St. at Illinois St., ESPNU
6 p.m. — Clemson at Florida St., ACCN
7 p.m. — Vanderbilt at Mississippi, SECN
College Softball
Noon — Big 12 Tournament: Oklahoma St. vs. Texas, Game 1 Pool B, Oklahoma City, ESPNU
1 p.m. — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Clemson, Semifinal, Louisville, Ky., ACCN
3:30 p.m. — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Louisville, Ky., ACCN
4 p.m. — Nebraska at Northwestern, BTN
4 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: Missouri vs. Florida, Semifinal, Tuscaloosa, Ala., ESPN2
6 p.m. — Minnesota at Penn St., BTN
6:30 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: Tennessee vs. TBD, Semifinal, Tuscaloosa, Ala., ESPN2
8 p.m. — Illinois at Iowa, BTN
10:30 p.m. — UCLA at Arizona, ESPNU
Golf
8:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Third Round, The Belfry; Brabazon Course, Warwickshire, England, GOLF
1 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga., GOLF
3:30 p.m. — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas, GOLF
Horse Racing
5 p.m. — The Preakness Black Eyed Susan: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, NBCSN
MLB
3 p.m. — Kansas City at Chicago White Sox (Game 1 of Doubleheader), MLBN
7 p.m. — LA Angels at Boston OR NY Yankees at Baltimore, MLBN
8:10 p.m. — Atlanta at Milwaukee, Bally Sports South
NBA
9:45 p.m. — New Orleans at Golden State, ESPN
NHL
8 p.m. — Toronto at Winnipeg, NHLN
Soccer (men's)
2:55 p.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at Newcastle United, NBCSN
WNBA
9 p.m. — Phoenix at Minnesota, CBSSN
T-Breds' Rogerson picked for North-South tennis match
South Aiken's Sebastian Rogerson has been selected to participate in the North-South All-Star Tennis Match, as announced Thursday.
Rogerson is one of 12 boys picked for the match, and he'll play on the South team. Rogerson was the T-Breds' No. 1 singles and doubles player, and he helped them reach the Class AAAA Lower State championship match.
Barnwell's Jeff Miller is the head coach of the girls' South team.
Jordan Byrd named Clemson head men's golf coach
Jordan Byrd, a 17-year collegiate coaching veteran, has been named the eighth head men’s golf coach at Clemson University, Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich announced Thursday. Byrd succeeds 38-year coaching veteran Larry Penley, who is retiring at the end of the season. Clemson begins play as the No. 1 seed in NCAA Regionals on Monday.
Byrd has spent all 17 of his coaching years at Clemson as an assistant coach under Penley. In the past six seasons alone, the Tigers have won 18 tournaments and two ACC championships, including the 2021 title. Clemson has reached the NCAA Tournament all 16 years it has been held since Byrd has been an assistant and has been ranked in the final top 25 rankings 11 times, with the 2021 season likely to be the 12th.
Byrd is a graduate of Furman University, where he served as captain (1997-98). He won the Southern Conference Championship as a junior in 1997 when the Paladins also won the team title. That marked Furman’s first NCAA Tournament berth in program history.
Olympic champion Biles returning to competition May 22
INDIANAPOLIS — Simone Biles is back to competing.
The reigning Olympic gymnastics champion will return to competition for the first time in more than 18 months at the U.S. Classic next week in Indianapolis.
The 24-year-old Biles – a heavy favorite to defend her Olympic title in Tokyo this summer – hasn't taken the floor since winning her fifth world all-around championship in October 2019.
The event set for Saturday, May 22 is the first in a busy stretch for the top American gymnasts. The national championships are scheduled for the first weekend in June in Fort Worth, Texas, with the U.S. Olympic trials set for St. Louis at the end of next month.
The Classic will also mark the return of 2008 Olympic silver medalist Chellsie Memmel. The 32-year-old Memmel retired in the fall of 2012 but began planning a comeback last summer.
The stacked field also includes two-time Olympic medalist Laurie Hernandez, 2017 world all-around champion Morgan Hurd and world gold medalists Sunisa Lee, Jade Carey, Kara Eaker, Grace McCallum, Riley McCusker and MyKayla Skinner.