Sports Roundup for May 13

Sports on TV
College Baseball
8:30 p.m. — Missouri at Mississippi St., ESPNU
College Softball
11 a.m. — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Georgia Tech vs. Clemson, Quarterfinal, Louisville, Ky., ACCN
Noon — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi State vs. Florida, Quarterfinal, Tuscaloosa, Ala., SECN
1:30 p.m. — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech, Quarterfinal, Louisville, Ky., ACCN
2:35 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: LSU vs. Missouri, Quarterfinal, Tuscaloosa, Ala., SECN
5 p.m. — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Florida St., Quarterfinal, Louisville, Ky., ACCN
5:10 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Arkansas, Quarterfinal, Tuscaloosa, Ala., SECN
7:30 p.m. — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Louisville vs. Duke, Quarterfinal, Louisville, Ky., ACCN
7:45 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Alabama, Quarterfinal, Tuscaloosa, Ala., SECN
Golf
8:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Second Round, The Belfry; Brabazon Course, Warwickshire, England, GOLF
3:30 p.m. — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, First Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas, GOLF
MLB
12:20 p.m. — Toronto at Atlanta, Bally Sports South
1 p.m. — Philadelphia at Washington, MLBN
3:30 p.m. — Minnesota at Chicago White Sox (Joined in Progress), MLBN
7 p.m. — NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Oakland at Boston, MLBN
10 p.m. — Cleveland at Seattle OR Miami at Arizona (9:30 p.m.), MLBN
NBA
7:30 p.m. — Philadelphia at Miami, TNT
10 p.m. — Portland at Phoenix, TNT
NHL
8 p.m. — Minnesota at St. Louis, NHLN
Soccer (men's)
12:55 p.m. — Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa, NBCSN
2:30 p.m. — Bundesliga DFB Pokal: RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund, Final, Berlin, ESPN2
3:10 p.m. — Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United, NBCSN
Braves' Soroka has setback, to have 2nd Achilles surgery
ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves right-hander Mike Soroka has experienced a setback in his recovery from surgery to repair his torn right Achilles tendon and will have a follow-up procedure next week.
Soroka was the Braves' opening day starter in 2020. He suffered the season-ending injury against the New York Mets on Aug. 3.
Soroka, 23, had not begun throwing but was expected to return to the rotation this season. Now those plans are in doubt.
Manager Brian Snitker said Wednesday that Soroka will have exploratory surgery early next week in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Soroka emerged as one of the foundations of the Braves' rotation in 2019, when he went 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA. The Canadian earned a spot in the All-Star Game, finished second in NL Rookie of the Year balloting and sixth for the Cy Young Award.
Even without Soroka, the Braves won a third consecutive NL East title and advanced to the NL Championship Series last season. Two other young pitchers, Max Fried and Ian Anderson, helped lead the rotation.
Presbyterian's Campbell earns AP FCS All-America honors
Presbyterian College senior linebacker Colby Campbell has been named to the Associated Press FCS All-American Team, which was released on Wednesday.
It is the second All-American honor for Campbell this week. He earned All-American honors from Stats Perform on Monday.
One of three finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award, Campbell led the Blue Hose with 96 tackles in seven games to rank second in FCS in tackles per game with 13.7. He recorded 10 or more tackles in five of the aforementioned seven games including a Division I school-record 25 stops in a 29-24 victory over Davidson on April 10 which earned him Stats Perform National Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Pacers' Cooke named to All-PBC softball team
USC Aiken's Faith Cooke has been selected as a second-team all-conference performer by the Peach Belt Conference.
After transferring in the fall to USCA from Lees-McRae, Cooke saw time in 18 games and earned 15 starts. The sophomore belted out a .362 batting average and slugged .745. Cooke, who sports a .423 on-base percentage, registered 11 extra-base hits, including seven doubles and three home runs.
She collected her first hit, a double, as a Pacer at Lander. Cooke notched four multi-hit performances. She drove in a season-high three runs in the win over the Bearcats and tied that in the victory at Georgia College.
Cooke smacked a pair of homers in the sweep of Lander and had one against Georgia College.