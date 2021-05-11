Sports Roundup for May 12

Sports on TV
College Softball
Noon — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. Mississippi, First Round, Tuscaloosa, Ala., SECN
1 p.m. — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse, First Round, Louisville, Ky., ACCN
2:40 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: South Carolina vs. LSU, First Round, Tuscaloosa, Ala., SECN
3:30 p.m. — Atlantic Coast Tournament: North Carolina vs. NC State, First Round, Louisville, Ky., ACCN
5:10 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Tennessee, First Round, Tuscaloosa, Ala., SECN
7:45 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: Georgia vs. Kentucky, First Round, Tuscaloosa, Ala., SECN
Golf
8:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Betfred British Masters, First Round, The Belfry; Brabazon Course, Warwickshire, England, GOLF
MLB
Noon — Baltimore at NY Mets OR Chicago Cubs at Cleveland (1 p.m.), MLBN
3 p.m. — San Diego at Colorado, MLBN
7:20 p.m. — Toronto at Atlanta, Bally Sports South
8 p.m. — Minnesota at Chicago White Sox OR LA Angels at Houston, MLBN
NBA
7:15 p.m. — Washington at Atlanta, ESPN
9:35 p.m. — Portland at Utah, ESPN
NFL
8 p.m. — 2021 NFL Schedule Release, ESPN2/FS1/NFLN
NHL
5 p.m. — Edmonton at Montréal, NHLN
9 p.m. — Minnesota at St. Louis, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
2:30 p.m. — Serie A: Juventus at Sassuolo, ESPN2
3:10 p.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea, NBCSN
Pacers' Wiggins named to All-PBC baseball team
USC Aiken pitcher Daniel Wiggins has been named second-team All-Peach Belt Conference, as announced by the league office Tuesday.
Wiggins, a senior from Evans, went 5-2 on the year and had a 4.12 ERA. The five wins marked the most by a Pacer. Wiggins had one complete game and threw 67⅔ innings on the year.
His 48 strikeouts were the second most on the squad, and he held opponents to a .266 batting average.
He needed just 91 pitches to toss a complete game in an 8-1 win over Flagler. He had a season-high eight strikeouts in a victory over Lander.
In five of his 12 appearances, Wiggins had at least five strikeouts. He completed his pitching career at USCA with a 16-4 record in 171⅓ innings. Wiggins recorded 150 career strikeouts against just 45 walks and sported a 3.78 ERA over five seasons in 71 appearances.
MLB tells Athletics to explore relocation if no new ballpark
OAKLAND, Calif. — Major League Baseball instructed the Athletics to explore relocation options as the team tries to secure a new ballpark it hopes will keep the club in Oakland long-term.
MLB released a statement Tuesday expressing its longtime determination that the current Coliseum site is “not a viable option for the future vision of baseball.”
In November 2018, the A's announced they had found a waterfront location for their ballpark, with picturesque views toward San Francisco, the Bay Bridge and Port of Oakland. The goal had been to open in 2023.
A's owner John Fisher said in a statement Tuesday he will honor MLB's instructions but remains committed to continuing to pursue the waterfront ballpark proposed for construction in the city's Howard Terminal location, close to the popular Jack London Square neighborhood.
Famed Hawaii QB Colt Brennan dead at 37
HONOLULU — Colt Brennan, a star quarterback at the University of Hawaii who finished third in the 2007 Heisman Trophy balloting, died early Tuesday, his father said. He was 37.
Brennan, who has had public struggles with alcohol, died at a hospital in California, his father, Terry Brennan, told The Associated Press.
“He just spent one too many times on the dark side of life, and it caught up with him,” Terry Brennan said of his son.
Brennan transferred to Hawaii after stints at Colorado and Saddleback College in California. A certain pro prospect, he bypassed the NFL draft in order to play his senior year for Hawaii coach June Jones.
Brennan led the Warriors to its finest season ever, going 12-0 in the regular season.
Georgia ended Hawaii’s hopes for an unblemished record, defeating the Warriors 41-10 in the Sugar Bowl.
He returned, in part, to pay back to a school and a coach that gave him a second chance, and he had no regrets.
“Hawaii has inspired me to do a lot of great things,” he told The Associated Press in 2007.
Brennan was drafted by Washington in the sixth round of the NFL draft in 2008, but he never played a regular season game in two seasons.
Brennan had been living at an addiction treatment center in Costa Mesa, California. His father said he took him to a hospital emergency room on Sunday because his son had been drinking. “I could tell he was not well and needed help,” Terry Brennan said.
But the detox facility was full, so without his family realizing it, Colt Brennan was released. He was unconscious when he was taken back to the hospital, where he later died, his father said.
He was surrounded by family members when he died.