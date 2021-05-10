Sports Roundup for May 11

Sports on TV
College Baseball
6 p.m. — UNC-Wilmington at NC State, ACCN
8 p.m. — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, ESPN2
College Softball
7 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: South Carolina vs. Auburn, First Round, Tuscaloosa, Ala., SECN
MLB
3:30 p.m. — Texas at San Francisco, MLBN
7 p.m. — NY Yankees at Tampa Bay, ESPN
10 p.m. — Seattle at LA Dodgers OR Miami at Arizona (9:30 p.m.), MLBN
NBA
7:30 p.m. — Miami at Boston, TNT
10 p.m. — NY Knicks at LA Lakers, TNT
NHL
7 p.m. — Boston at Washington, NHLN
Soccer (men's)
12:55 p.m. — Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester United, NBCSN
3:10 p.m. — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Southampton, NBCSN
T-Breds win Lower State golf title, Jackets 2nd, Hornets 5th
South Aiken's golf team won the Class AAAA Lower State championship, North Augusta finished second and Aiken was fifth Monday at the Country Club of South Carolina.
All three teams advanced to the state championship tournament, scheduled for May 17-18 at Dolphin Head Golf Club on Hilton Head Island.
Miles Eubanks shot a 72 to lead Region 5-AAAA champion South Aiken, Colson McNulty had a 73 and region medalist Cameron Biddle shot 75. The T-Breds finished with a team score of 303, and for the second consecutive week they finished one shot better than North Augusta.
Matthew Baxley led North Augusta with a 71, Brendan Tigert shot 75 and Davis Neal had a 79.
Aiken High finished fifth with a team total of 340. Richard Anaclerio shot 78, Tucker Samaha shot 83, Zion Sampson shot 89 and Luke Hanna shot 90.
Predators, Rebels punch ticket to state championship tournament
Fox Creek and Strom Thurmond each earned spots in the Class AAA golf championship by finishing in the top eight Monday at the Lower State qualifier at Camden Country Club.
Fox Creek tied for second with a school-record team score of 295, and Strom Thurmond finished sixth at 336.
Evan Prickett tied for second individually with a 71 to lead Fox Creek, and Jayden Carroll was a shot behind him in a tie for fourth at 72. Grant Riley shot 74, and Joel Carroll shot 78. Strom Thurmond's Jackson Harling also tied for fourth with a 72.
The Class AAA state championship is scheduled for May 17-18 at Three Pines Country Club in Woodruff.
Report: Tebow-Meyer reunion on verge of becoming official
Tim Tebow and Urban Meyer are apparently getting back together, this time in the NFL.
The former Florida star and 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback is expected to team up with his college coach by signing a one-year contract to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars, the NFL Network reported Monday.
The league-owned network said the deal "could be official in the next week or so."
The 33-year-old Tebow would be returning to the NFL after four years (2016-19) in the New York Mets’ organization and he’d be playing for Meyer for the first time since his senior year in 2009.
This reunion would come with a twist, though.
Tebow would be joining the Jaguars as a tight end. He switched positions after retiring from baseball in February. He worked out for Jacksonville a week later.
Meyer and general manager Trent Baalke are seemingly waiting until after this weekend's rookie minicamp to get the deal done.
Tebow, who grew up in Jacksonville, could fill a huge hole with his hometown team. The Jaguars decided not to pick up a team option in veteran Tyler Eifert’s contract and traded oft-injured 2019 draft pick Josh Oliver to Baltimore. They signed run-blocking specialist Chris Manhertz in free agency, brought back James O’Shaughnessy and drafted Ohio State’s Luke Farrell in the fifth round.
Those were considered minor moves after Meyer vowed to completely revamp the position group. Tebow, at the very least, would provide a splash.
“That will be interesting to see how that contributes to us on offense,” Jaguars co-owner Tony Khan said recently. “Obviously Urban knows Tim really well, and Tim’s got a great history of winning. Urban really believes he can help us, and I think it makes a lot of sense. And it’s a position where we need to get better.”
Tebow played quarterback for Meyer between 2006 and 2009, helping the Gators win two national championships while becoming one of the most recognizable — and polarizing — athletes in college sports.
He was a first-round draft pick by Denver in 2010, but his long windup led to a short NFL career. He spent time with the Broncos, the New York Jets, New England and Philadelphia. His last NFL game came with the Jets in 2012.