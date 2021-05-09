Sports Roundup for May 10

Sports on TV
MLB
8 p.m. — LA Angels at Houston, ESPN
11 p.m. — Texas at San Francisco OR Miami at Arizona (Games Joined in Progress), MLBN
NBA
7:30 p.m. — Washington at Atlanta, NBATV
10 p.m. — Utah at Golden State, NBATV
NHL
8 p.m. — Dallas at Chicago, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
2:55 p.m. — Premier League: Burnley at Fulham, NBCSN
Alex Cejka wins Regions Tradition playoff over Stricker
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alex Cejka won the Regions Tradition on Sunday in only his third PGA Tour Champions start, beating defending champion Steve Stricker with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff.
A childhood refugee from communist Czechlosovokia (now the Czech Republic), the 50-year-old Cejka made a 14-foot birdie putt on No. 18 and Stricker missed a 9-footer with a chance to extend the playoff at Greystone Golf & Country Club.
Cejka had turned a three-stroke deficit into a two-shot lead over the final nine holes for a 5-under 67. His winning putt was from a similar spot to the one Stricker made for birdie in regulation to force the playoff.
Stricker, who won the last time the event was held in 2019, closed with a 68 to match Cejka at 18-under 270.
Cejka, who grew up in Germany, got into the field as an alternate Monday when Jay Haas withdrew and left with full exemption. He made his first two PGA Tour Champions starts as a Monday qualifier, and tied for second at the Chubb Classic.
Swede Robert Karlsson was third at 14 under after a 69 as the top three final threesome played all day without much of a threat from the pack. He finished with a 69.
Ernie Els (66) and Jerry Kelly (70) finished at 11 under. Two-time champion Bernhard Lange closed with a 71 to finish at 9 under with David McKenzie.
Cejka rallied from three strokes down over the final nine holes. His only bogey came on the first hole of the day.
Stricker made about a 13-foot birdie putt on the final hole to force the playoff when Cejka two-putted for par after a poor bunker shot.
Cejka had a run of three straight birdies from 12-14 to build a two-stroke advantage heading into the final five holes. Stricker's long birdie putt on No. 16 cut it in half before both parred 17.
Stricker had been clutch on No. 18 all weekend.
He had birdied Friday to move into a share of the lead and vaulted to the lead solo with a 25-foot eagle putt on Saturday.
Stricker had won both previous times on the PGA Tour Champions when holding the 54-hole lead, the Regions Tradition and U.S. Senior Open Championship, both in 2019.
Shane Greene rejoins Braves to fortify bullpen
ATLANTA — Relief pitcher Shane Greene has signed a one-year contract to rejoin the Atlanta Braves.
Greene, who was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett, will need some time to get ready before returns to the majors. The right-hander went 1-0 with a 2.60 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings last season.
Braves relievers began Sunday with a 4.56 ERA that ranked 22nd in the majors. It’s a considerable slip from last year when the bullpen ranked fourth with a 3.50 ERA.
Greene, who was free agent, was used primarily as a setup man for closer Mark Melacon last season and will eventually fill the same role behind closer Will Smith this year.
“He showed the benefit in the role he assumed in that very strong bullpen last year,” manager Brian Snitker said before the game when the deal was not yet official. “There’s a guy that’s willing and able to do pretty much any role in that bullpen. He came to me last year when we had all the starting woes and guys were down and said, ‘I’ll start games if you want me to.’ He’s a durable guy. He had a very solid year. If and when we get him back here, I’ll be excited to get him in the mix.”
The Braves are expected to get reliever Chris Martin back on Tuesday. He has missed the last 29 games with right shoulder inflammation.
“These guys have done a great job this last week,” Snitker said of his relievers. “They’ve been very big in that series in Washington and last night what those guys did, they’ve done a really strong job here, handing the ball off to each other and what they’ve done, but if you add guys like that, absolutely, it’s going to help strengthen the bullpen.”
Atlanta originally acquired Greene in a three-player trade with the Detroit Tigers on July 31, 2019, and he has pitched 55 games for the Braves over the last two seasons, going 1-1 with a 3.27 ERA and one save.