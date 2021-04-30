Sports Roundup for May 1

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
7:30 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Wise Power 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., FS1
7:30 p.m. — IndyCar: The Genesys 300, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, NBCSN
Boxing
7 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: Erislandy Lara vs. Thomas LaManna (Middleweights), Carson, Calif., FOX
College Baseball
Noon — Auburn at Georgia, SECN
7 p.m. — South Carolina at Mississippi, SECN
College Football
3 p.m. — Southwestern Athletic Championship: Ark.-Pine Bluff vs. Alabama A&M, Jackson, Miss., ESPN2
College Softball
1 p.m. — Alabama at Georgia, ESPN2
3 p.m. — Mississippi St. at South Carolina, SECN
Golf
8:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Tenerife Open, Third Round, Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain, GOLF
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Third Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla., GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Third Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla., CBS
3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Second Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas, GOLF
10:30 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Singapore, GOLF
Horse Racing
Noon — Kentucky Derby Prep: Preliminary Races, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky., NBCSN
2:30 p.m. — The Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky., NBC (post time 6:57 p.m.)
MLB
1 p.m. — Detroit at NY Yankees OR Miami at Washington, MLBN
4 p.m. — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, FS1
7 p.m. — LA Dodgers at Milwaukee OR Boston at Texas, MLBN
7:37 p.m. — Atlanta at Toronto, Dunedin, Fl., Bally Sports South
10 p.m. — LA Angels at Seattle OR San Francisco at San Diego (games joined in progress), MLBN
NBA
7:45 p.m. — Golden State at Houston, ESPN
10:05 p.m. — Denver at LA Clippers, ESPN
NFL
Noon — NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Cleveland, ABC/ESPN/NFLN
NHL
1 p.m. — Buffalo at Boston, NHLN
7 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Washington, NHLN
10 p.m. — Calgary at Edmonton, NHLN
Soccer (men's)
7:25 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at Crystal Palace, NBCSN
9:55 a.m. — Premier League: Leeds United at Brighton & Hove Albion, NBCSN
12:30 p.m. — Premier League: Fulham at Chelsea, NBC
2:20 p.m. — German Cup: Holstein Kiel at Borussia Dortmund, Semifinal, ESPNEWS
10 p.m. — Liga MX: Mazatlán FC at Monterrey, FS1
Bradley, Burns share Valspar lead
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Sam Burns kept piling up birdies Friday, turning a solid start into a great round of 8-under 63 for a share of the lead in the Valspar Championship.
Keegan Bradley got there with one shot.
Bradley ended his round by holing out for eagle from 100 yards in the ninth fairway, over a deep bunker to the elevated green. The shot left him guessing until he saw the fans jump out of their seats. That gave him a 66 and the best uphill walk at Innisbrook.
“I turned a good day into a great day,” Bradley said. “Man, it was a fun day. And what a way to finish. It was a blast.”
Bradley and Burns were at 12-under 130, and their play in the steamy afternoon on the Copperhead course gave them a little separation starting out the weekend.
Lucas Glover (65), Charley Hoffman (66) and Max Homa (68) were four shots back. Only 10 players were within five shots of the lead through 36 holes.
Scott Brown (72) and Matt NeSmith (69) are both through to the weekend at 3 under, while Kevin Kisner (74) missed the cut by a shot.
Filly Malathaat rallies to win Kentucky Oaks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Favorite Malathaat overtook Travel Column entering the stretch and edged Search Results in a tight duel to the finish line, winning the 147th Kentucky Oaks by a neck on Friday.
The $1.25 million marquee race for 3-year-old fillies was back in its traditional spring spot at Churchill Downs the day before the Kentucky Derby. Both races were delayed to Labor Day last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Todd Pletcher’s unbeaten bay filly broke a little wide from the No. 10 post as the 5-2 choice before settling into the mix rounding the first turn.
Malathaat surged forward and charged after the final turn to move past a fading Travel Column before stalking Search Results down the stretch.
Malathaat finally got the edge in the final furlong and held on to improve to 5-0 and give Pletcher his fourth Oaks victory. The horse reared back afterward as handlers tried to place the winner's garland of lilies on her.
Ridden by John Velazquez, Malathaat covered 1 1/8 mile in 1:48.99 and paid $7, $4.60 and $3.40.
Search Results returned $6.80 and $5.60, while Will’s Secret paid $9.60 to show.