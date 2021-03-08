Sports Roundup for March 9

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
2 p.m. — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Miami vs. Pittsburgh, First Round, Greensboro, N.C., ACCN
4:30 p.m. — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Boston College vs. Duke, First Round, Greensboro, N.C., ACCN
7 p.m. — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame, First Round, Greensboro, N.C., ACCN
7 p.m. — Colonial Tournament: TBD, Championship, Harrisonburg, Va., CBSSN
7 p.m. — Horizon Tournament: TBD, Championship, Indianapolis, ESPN
7 p.m. — Northeast Tournament: Mount St. Mary's at Bryant, Championship, ESPN2
9 p.m. — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas, ESPN
9 p.m. — Summit League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Sioux Falls, S.D., ESPN2
College Basketball (women's)
Noon — Horizon Tournament: TBD, Championship, Indianapolis, ESPNU
2 p.m. — Summit League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Sioux Falls, S.D., ESPNU
4 p.m. — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas, ESPNU
5 p.m. — Big Ten Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Illinois, First Round, Indianapolis, BTN
Baseball
1 p.m. — Spring Training: Baltimore vs. Minnesota, Fort Myers, Fla., MLBN
8 p.m. — Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. Cincinnati, Goodyear, Ariz., MLBN
Hockey
6 p.m. — NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, NBCSN
8:30 p.m. — Chicago at Dallas, NBCSN
Soccer
3 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: Porto at Juventus, Round of 16, CBSSN
Tennis
6 p.m. — Marseille-ATP, Doha-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Dubai-WTA & Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
3 a.m. (Wednesday) — Marseille-ATP, Doha-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Dubai-WTA & Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
6 a.m. (Wednesday) — Marseille-ATP, Doha-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Dubai-WTA & Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
Djokovic breaks Federer's record for most weeks as ATP No. 1
Novak Djokovic surpassed Roger Federer for the most weeks at No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday.
Djokovic is in his 311th week in the top spot, one more than Federer has spent there.
“Big day today,” Djokovic tweeted Monday.
The 33-year-old from Serbia first reached No. 1 on July 4, 2011, a day after he won Wimbledon for the first time by beating top-ranked Rafael Nadal in the final. Djokovic's ascent represented the first time in nearly 7 1/2 years that a man other than Federer or Nadal was No. 1.
“Any athlete in the world dreams of being No. 1 of the world. This is something that gives us a lot of motivation,” Djokovic said back then, when the ATP marked the occasion by presenting him with a cake shaped like the numeral "1" in the red, blue and white colors of Serbia's flag. “So finally, when you really do it, and when you know that you’re the best, it’s just an amazing achievement.”
Djokovic has gone on to win five titles at the All England Club, along with nine at the Australian Open, three at the U.S. Open and one at the French Open.
His total of 18 Grand Slam singles trophies trails only the 20 claimed by Federer and Nadal for the men's mark.
Djokovic has had five separate stays at No. 1 and finished six seasons there, tying Pete Sampras for the most.
Sampras held the total weeks record of 286 until Federer surpassed him in July 2012. Ivan Lendl stands fourth with 270, and Jimmy Connors is next at 268.
The ATP introduced its computer rankings in 1973.
Cowboys, QB Prescott finally have agreement on new contract
The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott have finally agreed on the richest contract in club history two years after negotiations first started with the star quarterback.
The team said the agreement was reached Monday. It's a $160 million, four-year contract with $126 million guaranteed and an NFL-record $66 million signing bonus, according to a person with knowledge of the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details weren't announced.
The deal comes a day before a deadline to put the franchise tag on Prescott for a second straight year at a salary cap charge of $37.7 million.
Prescott played on a $31.4 million franchise tag in 2020 before his season ended with a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in Week 5.
The 27-year-old Prescott is the fourth Dallas player to get a $100 million contract after Tony Romo, the injured quarterback he replaced and ultimately sent into retirement, and two teammates in defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and receiver Amari Cooper.
Before the gruesome injury, Prescott had started every game since the beginning of his rookie year after replacing an injured Romo during the 2016 preseason.