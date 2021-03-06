Sports Roundup for March 7

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
3:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, FOX
College Baseball
Noon — Mercer at South Carolina, SECN
3 p.m. — Louisville at Georgia Tech, ACCN
College Basketball (men's)
Noon — Memphis at Houston, CBS
Noon — Big South Tournament: Campbell at Winthrop, Championship, ESPN
Noon — Florida at Tennessee, ESPNU
12:30 p.m. — Wisconsin at Iowa, FOX
1:30 p.m. — Nebraska at Northwestern, BTN
2 p.m. — Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Championship, St. Louis, CBS
2 p.m. — Atlantic Sun Tournament: North Alabama vs. Liberty, Championship, Jacksonville, Fla., ESPN
4 p.m. — Texas Tech at Baylor, ESPN
4:30 p.m. — Michigan at Michigan St., CBS
5 p.m. — Southern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C., ESPNU
7 p.m. — Penn St. at Maryland, BTN
7:30 p.m. — Southern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C., ESPNU
8 p.m. — Oregon at Oregon St., FS1
College Basketball (women's)
Noon — Atlantic Coast Tournament: NC State vs. Louisville, Championship, Greensboro, N.C., ESPN2
2 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: Georgia vs. South Carolina, Championship, Greenville, ESPN2
3 p.m. — Big East Tournament: Villanova vs. UConn, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn., FS1
6 p.m. — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. Marquette, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn., FS1
8 p.m. — Pac-12 Tournament: UCLA vs. Stanford, Championship, Las Vegas, ESPN2
Golf
12:30 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla., GOLF
2:30 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Drive on Championship, Final Round, Golden Ocala Golf Club, Ocala, Fla., GOLF
2:30 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla., NBC
MLB
1 p.m. — Philadelphia vs. NY Yankees, Tampa, Fla., MLBN
NBA
6:30 p.m. — All-Star Sunday Night: Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest, Atlanta, TBS
6:30 p.m. — All-Star Sunday Night: Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest, Atlanta, TNT
8 p.m. — All-Star Game: Team LeBron vs. Team Durant, Atlanta (Dunk Contest during Halftime), TBS
8 p.m. — All-Star Game: Team LeBron vs. Team Durant, Atlanta (Dunk Contest during Halftime), TNT
Hockey
Noon — Buffalo at NY Islanders, NBC
2:30 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Chicago, NBCSN
5 p.m. — New Jersey at Boston, NBCSN
7:30 p.m. — NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, NBCSN
Soccer
7 a.m. — Premier League: Newcastle United at West Bromwich Albion, NBCSN
8:55 a.m. — Serie A: Parma at Fiorentina, ESPN2
8:55 a.m. — Premier League: Fulham at Liverpool, NBCSN
11:25 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Manchester City, NBCSN
Tennis
6 a.m. — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP & Lyon-WTA Finals, Dubai-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
3 a.m. (Monday) — Marseille-ATP, Doha-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Dubai-WTA & Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
6 a.m. (Monday) — Marseille-ATP, Doha-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Dubai-WTA & Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
USC Aiken splits with No. 19 Georgia College
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The USC Aiken baseball team split a pair of games against nationally-ranked Georgia College, falling 11-6 before winning 10-7.
The Pacers are now 5-7 on the year.
For the first game, Jeff Cyr and Sean McQuillan each had an extra base hit. McQuillan tallied three RBI to lead the way. Cyr, Jackson Hannon and Morgan Hyde had two hits apiece.
For the second game, Tyler Littlefield and Mastellone each had two hits. Hannon, Littlefield and Marcus Mastellone had two RBI each. McQuillan scored three times while Hyde crossed home twice.
On the mound, Alex Stobert went 8.1 innings en route to the win. He gave up six runs on nine hits and had three strikeouts. Henry Cartrett threw the final two-thirds of an inning, posting one strikeout.
Allmendinger wins at Las Vegas for surging Kaulig Racing
LAS VEGAS — AJ Allmendinger raced to the first victory of his comeback season by passing Daniel Hemric on the final restart in the Xfinity Series race Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Allmendinger this year agreed to his first fulltime season since 2018 in a deal with Kaulig Racing. He's friends with team owner Matt Kaulig and has slowly been lured back into NASCAR as a favor to the team.
He was Kaulig's “Trophy Hunter” last year in 11 races he was entered solely to win for the team. Kaulig then convinced Allmendinger to run for the Xfinity Series championship while also helping the organization move to Cup next season.
The victory was the sixth in the Xfinity Series for Allmendinger, who retired at the end of the 2018 season rather than drive for an uncompetitive team.
Kaulig Racing has eight Xfinity Series victories since its 2016 formation. Four of the wins were by Allmendinger.
Allmendinger led 44 laps, including the final 13 after passing Hemric on the restart.
Hemric finished second and led a race-high 74 laps in a Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing. Brandon Jones, his JGR teammate, was third.