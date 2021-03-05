You have permission to edit this article.
Sports Roundup for March 6

Tiger Woods Crash Golf
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2019, file photo, Tiger Woods smiles during the winner's ceremony after winning the Zozo Championship PGA Tour at the Accordia Golf Narashino country club in Inzai, east of Tokyo, Japan. A man who found Woods unconscious in a mangled SUV last week after the golf star who later told sheriff's deputies he did not know how the collision occurred and didn't even remember driving, crashed the vehicle in Southern California, authorities said in court documents. Law enforcement has not previously disclosed that Woods had been unconscious following the collision. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

Sports on TV

Auto Racing

4:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, FS1

7 p.m. — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Daytona Beach, Fla., NBCSN

College Basketball (men's)

Noon — Georgetown at UConn, CBS

Noon — Rutgers at Minnesota, FOX

Noon — South Carolina at Kentucky, ESPN

Noon — Florida St. at Notre Dame, ESPN2

1 p.m. — Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, St. Louis, CBSSN

1 p.m. — Mississippi St. at Auburn, SECN

2 p.m. — Alabama at Georgia, CBS

2 p.m. — Indiana at Purdue, ESPN

2 p.m. — Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, ESPN2

2 p.m. — Arizona St. at Utah, FS1

2:30 p.m. — Villanova at Providence, FOX

3 p.m. — LSU at Missouri, SECN

4 p.m. — Southern Cal at UCLA, CBS

4 p.m. — Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, St. Louis, CBSSN

4 p.m. — Illinois at Ohio St., ESPN

4 p.m. — Virginia at Louisville, ESPN2

5 p.m. — Butler at Creighton, FOX

5 p.m. — Texas A&M at Arkansas, SECN

6 p.m. — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Richmond, Va., CBSSN

6 p.m. — Duke at North Carolina, ESPN

7 p.m. — Seton Hall at St. John's, FS1

7 p.m. — Vanderbilt at Mississippi, SECN

8 p.m. — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD, Championship, Evansville, Ind., ESPN2

9 p.m. — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Richmond, Va, CBSSN

9 p.m. — West Coast Tournament: TBD vs. St. Mary's (Cal), Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, ESPNU

9 p.m. — Xavier at Marquette, FS1

11 p.m. — UNLV at Wyoming, CBSSN

11 p.m. — Utah St. at Fresno St., FS1

Midnight (Sunday) — West Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Pepperdine, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, ESPN2

College Basketball (women's)

Noon — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinals, Greensboro, N.C., ACCN

Noon — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. UConn, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn., FS1

2:30 p.m. — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinals, Greensboro, N.C., ACCN

3 p.m. — Big East Tournament: Villanova vs. DePaul, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn., FS2

4 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, ESPNU

6 p.m. — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. Marquette, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn., FS2

6:30 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, ESPNU

9 p.m. — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. Seton Hall, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn., FS2

Golf

12:30 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla., GOLF

2:30 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Drive on Championship, Third Round, Golden Ocala Golf Club, Ocala, Fla., GOLF

2:30 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla., NBC

Horse Racing

5 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2

Affidavit: Man found Tiger Woods unconscious after SUV crash

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. — Tiger Woods was unconscious in a mangled SUV after he crashed the vehicle in Southern California last week, according to a court document that also revealed a nearby resident and not a sheriff’s deputy was first on the scene.

The witness, who lives near the accident scene in Rolling Hills Estates just outside Los Angeles, heard the crash and walked to the SUV, Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Johann Schloegl wrote in the affidavit. The man told deputies that Woods had lost consciousness and did not respond to his questions.

The first deputy, Carlos Gonzalez, arrived minutes later the morning of Feb. 23 and has said Woods appeared to be in shock but was conscious and able to answer basic questions. Woods suffered severe injuries to his right leg and cuts to his face.

Woods told deputies — both at the wreckage and later at the hospital — that he did not know how the crash occurred and didn’t remember driving, according to the affidavit.

The document was filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court as part of a statement of probable cause requesting that a search warrant be approved for the 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV’s data recorder, known as a black box. Schloegl requested data from Feb. 22 and Feb. 23.

“I believe the data will explain how/why the collision occurred,” Schloegl wrote.

Schloegl previously told USA Today that he did not seek a search warrant for Woods’ blood samples, which could be screened for drugs and alcohol. In 2017, Woods checked himself into a clinic for help dealing with prescription drug medication after a DUI charge in his home state of Florida.

A judge approved the search warrant for the data recorder. Sheriff’s representatives have declined to say what they have found on it.

“LASD is not releasing any further information at this time,” department spokesman Deputy Shawn Du Busky said in a statement Friday. “The traffic collision investigation is ongoing and traffic investigators continue to work to determine the cause of the collision.”

Deputies did not consult with the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office regarding any search warrants in the Woods investigation, according to DA spokesman Greg Risling.

