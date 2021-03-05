Sports Roundup for March 6

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
4:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, FS1
7 p.m. — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Daytona Beach, Fla., NBCSN
College Basketball (men's)
Noon — Georgetown at UConn, CBS
Noon — Rutgers at Minnesota, FOX
Noon — South Carolina at Kentucky, ESPN
Noon — Florida St. at Notre Dame, ESPN2
1 p.m. — Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, St. Louis, CBSSN
1 p.m. — Mississippi St. at Auburn, SECN
2 p.m. — Alabama at Georgia, CBS
2 p.m. — Indiana at Purdue, ESPN
2 p.m. — Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, ESPN2
2 p.m. — Arizona St. at Utah, FS1
2:30 p.m. — Villanova at Providence, FOX
3 p.m. — LSU at Missouri, SECN
4 p.m. — Southern Cal at UCLA, CBS
4 p.m. — Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, St. Louis, CBSSN
4 p.m. — Illinois at Ohio St., ESPN
4 p.m. — Virginia at Louisville, ESPN2
5 p.m. — Butler at Creighton, FOX
5 p.m. — Texas A&M at Arkansas, SECN
6 p.m. — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Richmond, Va., CBSSN
6 p.m. — Duke at North Carolina, ESPN
7 p.m. — Seton Hall at St. John's, FS1
7 p.m. — Vanderbilt at Mississippi, SECN
8 p.m. — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD, Championship, Evansville, Ind., ESPN2
9 p.m. — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Richmond, Va, CBSSN
9 p.m. — West Coast Tournament: TBD vs. St. Mary's (Cal), Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, ESPNU
9 p.m. — Xavier at Marquette, FS1
11 p.m. — UNLV at Wyoming, CBSSN
11 p.m. — Utah St. at Fresno St., FS1
Midnight (Sunday) — West Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Pepperdine, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, ESPN2
College Basketball (women's)
Noon — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinals, Greensboro, N.C., ACCN
Noon — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. UConn, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn., FS1
2:30 p.m. — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinals, Greensboro, N.C., ACCN
3 p.m. — Big East Tournament: Villanova vs. DePaul, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn., FS2
4 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, ESPNU
6 p.m. — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. Marquette, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn., FS2
6:30 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, ESPNU
9 p.m. — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. Seton Hall, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn., FS2
Golf
12:30 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla., GOLF
2:30 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Drive on Championship, Third Round, Golden Ocala Golf Club, Ocala, Fla., GOLF
2:30 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla., NBC
Horse Racing
5 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
Affidavit: Man found Tiger Woods unconscious after SUV crash
ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. — Tiger Woods was unconscious in a mangled SUV after he crashed the vehicle in Southern California last week, according to a court document that also revealed a nearby resident and not a sheriff’s deputy was first on the scene.
The witness, who lives near the accident scene in Rolling Hills Estates just outside Los Angeles, heard the crash and walked to the SUV, Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Johann Schloegl wrote in the affidavit. The man told deputies that Woods had lost consciousness and did not respond to his questions.
The first deputy, Carlos Gonzalez, arrived minutes later the morning of Feb. 23 and has said Woods appeared to be in shock but was conscious and able to answer basic questions. Woods suffered severe injuries to his right leg and cuts to his face.
Woods told deputies — both at the wreckage and later at the hospital — that he did not know how the crash occurred and didn’t remember driving, according to the affidavit.
The document was filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court as part of a statement of probable cause requesting that a search warrant be approved for the 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV’s data recorder, known as a black box. Schloegl requested data from Feb. 22 and Feb. 23.
“I believe the data will explain how/why the collision occurred,” Schloegl wrote.
Schloegl previously told USA Today that he did not seek a search warrant for Woods’ blood samples, which could be screened for drugs and alcohol. In 2017, Woods checked himself into a clinic for help dealing with prescription drug medication after a DUI charge in his home state of Florida.
A judge approved the search warrant for the data recorder. Sheriff’s representatives have declined to say what they have found on it.
“LASD is not releasing any further information at this time,” department spokesman Deputy Shawn Du Busky said in a statement Friday. “The traffic collision investigation is ongoing and traffic investigators continue to work to determine the cause of the collision.”
Deputies did not consult with the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office regarding any search warrants in the Woods investigation, according to DA spokesman Greg Risling.