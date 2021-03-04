Sports Roundup for March 5

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
9 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Bucked Up 200, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, FS1
College Basketball (men's)
11 a.m. — Atlantic 10 Tournament: Duquesne vs. St. Bonaventure, Quarterfinal, Richmond, Va., NBCSN
1 p.m. — Atlantic 10 Tournament: Massachusetts vs. Saint Louis, Quarterfinal, Richmond, Va., NBCSN
3:30 p.m. — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. VCU, Quarterfinal, Richmond, Va., NBCSN
4 p.m. — Monmouth at Rider, ESPNU
5:30 p.m. — Atlantic 10 Tournament: George Mason vs. Davidson, Quarterfinal, Richmond, Va., NBCSN
6 p.m. — Boston College at Miami, ACCN
6 p.m. — Kent St. at Buffalo, ESPNU
7 p.m. — Ball St. at Toledo, CBSSN
8 p.m. — Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, ACCN
8 p.m. — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD vs. Belmont, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind., ESPNU
9 p.m. — Colorado St. at Nevada, CBSSN
10:30 p.m. — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD vs. Morehead St., Semifinal, Evansville, Ind., ESPNU
College Basketball (women's)
11 a.m. — Southeastern Tournament: LSU vs. Texas A&M, Quarterfinal, Greenville, SECN
1:30 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: Kentucky vs. Georgia, Quarterfinal, Greenville, SECN
6 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: Alabama vs. South Carolina, Quarterfinal, Greenville, SECN
8 p.m. — Ohio St. at Rutgers, ESPN
8 p.m. — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas, PAC-12N
8:30 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Quarterfinal, Greenville, SECN
11 p.m. — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas, PAC-12N
Golf
10 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Drive on Championship, Second Round, Golden Ocala Golf Club, Ocala, Fla., GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Second Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla., GOLF
MLB
3 p.m. — Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. Kansas City, Surprise, Ariz., ESPN
NHL
7 p.m. — Washington at Boston, NHLN
Tennis
7 a.m. — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP & Lyon-WTA Quarterfinals; Doha-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS
7 p.m. — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP & Lyon-WTA Quarterfinals, Doha-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS
Braves' Fried scratched due to potential COVID exposure
NORTH PORT. Fla. — Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried won’t make his first scheduled start of spring training because of a potential exposure to someone with COVID-19.
Braves manager Brian Snitker said Thursday that Fried hasn’t tested positive for the virus, ut the team is taking no chances.
The left-hander had been scheduled to start Friday against the Minnesota Twins.
"We’re laying him low for a couple of days,” Snitker said.
Fried, a 17-game winner in 2019, went 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA last season and finished fifth in the NL Cy Young Award balloting.
Davis, Olsen signing 1-day contracts to retire as Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Linebacker Thomas Davis and tight end Greg Olsen are signing one-day contracts to retire as members of the Carolina Panthers.
Davis spent 14 seasons with the Panthers before finishing his career with Washington last year. Davis is the team’s franchise leaders in tackles with 1,258 and played more games than any defensive player in team history. He also had 28 sacks and 24 takeaways.
Olsen spent nine of his 14 NFL seasons with the Panthers. He had 524 catches for 6,463 and 39 touchdowns during his time in Carolina, including three straight 1,000-yard seasons. Olsen finished his playing career last season with the Seattle Seahawks.
The former team captains helped the Panthers win three straight NFC South titles and reach the Super Bowl in 2015.
A retirement news videoconference is set for March 11.
MLB to hold first Lou Gehrig Day on June 2
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball will hold its first Lou Gehrig Day on June 2, adding Gehrig to Jackie Robinson and Roberto Clemente on the short list of players honored throughout the big leagues.
Each home team will have “4-ALS” logos in ballparks to mark Gehrig’s No. 4, and all players, managers and coaches will wear a Lou Gehrig Day patch on uniforms and may use red “4-ALS” wristbands. Teams that are off on June 2 will observe Lou Gehrig Day on June 3.
MLB said Thursday that the day will focus on finding cures and raising money for research into amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, which is known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, the legacy of Gehrig and others who died of the progressive disease that attacks nerve cells controlling muscles throughout the body.
June 2 marks the 96th anniversary of when Gehrig made started at first base for the New York Yankees in place of Willy Pipp, starting his record streak of 2,130 consecutive games played. The mark stood until September 1995 by Baltimore's Cal Ripken Jr., who played 2,632 consecutive games in a streak that ended in 1998.
Gehrig died of ALS at age 37 on June 2, 1941. He was elected to baseball's Hall of Fame in 1939.
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement that Gehrig's “humility and courage continue to inspire our society” and “the pressing need to find cures remains.”
MLB's committee includes Oakland outfielder Stephen Piscotty, whose mother died of ALS; Colorado outfielder Sam Hillard, whose father has been diagnosed with ALS; and Milwaukee catcher Jacob Nottingham, whose family includes six people who died of ALS.
MLB teams and players helped raise millions of dollars in 2014's ALS Ice Bucket Challenge. The New York Yankees often mark the anniversary of Gehrig's farewell speech on July 4, 1939.