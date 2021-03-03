Sports Roundup for March 4

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
11 a.m. — Atlantic 10 Tournament: Duquesne vs. Richmond, Second Round, Richmond, Va., NBCSN
1 p.m. — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. UMass, Second Round, Richmond, Va., NBCSN
3:30 p.m. — Atlantic 10 Tournament: Rhode Island vs. Dayton, Second Round, Richmond, Va., NBCSN
5:30 p.m. — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. George Mason, Second Round, Richmond, Va., NBCSN
7 p.m. — Michigan St. at Michigan, ESPN
7 p.m. — Oklahoma St. at Baylor, ESPN2
9 p.m. — Nebraska at Iowa, BTN
9 p.m. — Texas at Oklahoma, ESPN
9 p.m. — Arizona St. at Colorado, ESPN2
9 p.m. — UCF at East Carolina, ESPNU
9:30 p.m. — Wyoming at Utah St., FS1
College Basketball (women's)
11 a.m. — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. LSU, Second Round, Greenville, SECN
Noon — Maryland at Michigan, BTN
1:30 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Kentucky, Second Round, Greenville, SECN
2 p.m. — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Oregon, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, PAC-12N
5 p.m. — South Florida at UCF, ESPNU
5 p.m. — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Stanford, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, PAC-12N
6 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: Missouri vs. Alabama, Second Round, Greenville, SECN
8 p.m. — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Arizona, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, PAC-12N
8:30 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi vs. Arkansas, Second Round, Greenville, SECN
11 p.m. — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. UCLA, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, PAC-12N
Golf
10 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Drive on Championship, First Round, Golden Ocala Golf Club, Ocala, Fla., GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, First Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla., GOLF
MLB
1 p.m. — Spring Training: Washington vs. NY Mets, Port St. Lucie, Fla., ESPN
8 p.m. — Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs. LA Dodgers, Phoenix, MLBN
NBA
8:30 p.m. — Miami at New Orleans, TNT
Soccer (men's)
2:30 p.m. — Serie A: Inter Milan at Parma, ESPN2
Tennis
5 a.m. — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP & Lyon-WTA Early Rounds; Doha-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS
6 p.m. — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP & Lyon-WTA Early Rounds, Doha-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS
Detectives look at SUV's 'black box' from Tiger Woods crash
LOS ANGELES — Detectives are looking at data from the “black box” of Tiger Woods' SUV to get a clearer picture of what occurred during the Southern California rollover crash that seriously injured the golf star, authorities said Wednesday.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said traffic investigators executed a search warrant Monday to retrieve data from the device from the Genesis SUV that Woods was driving.
There was no immediate information regarding what was found in the black box, Deputy Trina Schrader said in a statement.
Woods suffered a serious leg injury when the SUV he was driving went off a Los Angeles County road and rolled over on a downhill stretch known for crashes. Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Woods was not drunk and was driving alone in good weather when the SUV hit a raised median, went across oncoming lanes and rolled several times. The crash injured his right leg, requiring surgery.
Deputies will review data from the black box to “see if they can find out what was the performance of the vehicle, what was happening at the time of impact,” said Villanueva, who previously faced criticism for almost immediately calling the crash “purely an accident.”
Griffin, Boeheim lead Syracuse past Clemson
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Alan Griffin hit three straight 3-pointers to score nine of his 22 points in just under three minutes on Wednesday, as Syracuse opened the second half on a furious 15-2 run to break away from Clemson for a 64-54 win.
The Orange (15-8, 9-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) hit their first six shots of the second half, including three from distance, while Clemson (15-6, 9-6) was 1 of 4 shooting. The teams had ended a cold-shooting first half with Syracuse ahead 25-22.
In less than four minutes, Syracuse made it a completely different game, doubling its field goal percentage from 25% in the first half to 50% in the second. The Orange only turned the ball over once in the second half, Griffin was on his way to his fifth double-double of the season with 10 rebounds to go with the 22 points, and Buddy Boeheim tossed in 17.
Al-Amir Dawes and Alex Hemenway scored 11 points each for Clemson, which saw a five-game win streak end. Each also made three 3-pointers. The Tigers finished the game shooting 39% (20 of 59). Nick Honor, who averages 9.1 points per game. was held scoreless for the first time since Clemson lost 54-50 to then-No. 25 Louisville on Jan. 27.
Syracuse awaits the ACC tournament. Clemson closes the regular season against visiting Pitt on Saturday.