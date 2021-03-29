Sports Roundup for March 30

Sports on TV
College Baseball
6 p.m. — Georgia at Clemson, ACCN
7 p.m. — Texas at Texas A&M, ESPNU
College Basketball (men's)
7:15 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Southern Cal vs. Gonzaga, Elite 8, Indianapolis, TBS
9:45 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: UCLA vs. Michigan, Elite 8, Indianapolis, TBS
College Basketball (women's)
7 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Texas vs. South Carolina, Elite 8, San Antonio, ESPN
9 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Louisville vs. Stanford, Elite 8, San Antonio, ESPN
College Football
Noon — SEC Now: Alabama Pro Day, SECN
1 p.m. — Ohio St. Pro Day, BTN
MLB
2 p.m. — Spring Training: Milwaukee at Texas, MLBN
9 p.m. — Spring Training: LA Angels at LA Dodgers, MLBN
NBA
9 p.m. — Philadelphia at Denver, NBATV
NHL
7:30 p.m. — Carolina at Chicago, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
9 p.m. — CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying: Honduras vs. Mexico, Final, Zapopan, Mexico, FS1
Tennis
11 a.m. — Miami Open: ATP Round of 16, WTA Quarterfinals 1 & 2, TENNIS
Pacers fall in home finale
The USC Aiken women's soccer team lost a 1-0 decision Monday night against Francis Marion.
Kandace Letton's goal in the 18th minute was the only score of the game.
USCA (1-4-1) managed four shots on goal, two apiece by Gressa Olson and Charlotte Mannella, but couldn't get one past Francis Marion goalkeeper Makayla Willets.
Georgia Martell played the first 56:56 in net for the Pacers. Mary Cecil finished the game from there and made one save.
Up next for the Pacers is the regular season finale at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lander.
UConn women reach 13th straight Final Four
SAN ANTONIO — Paige Bueckers scored 28 points and top seed UConn used a huge run spanning the final two quarters to beat No. 2 Baylor 69-67 on Monday night and reach a 13th consecutive Final Four in the women's NCAA Tournament.
UConn has made the national semifinals every season since 2008 and won six titles during that span. The Huskies await the winner of Arizona and Indiana on Friday night. Neither of those teams has played in a Final Four.
The Huskies (28-1) trailed 55-45 late in the third quarter before scoring 19 consecutive points, including 10 by the freshman phenom Bueckers, who became the third first-year player to make first-team All-America.
Baylor (28-3) wouldn't go away as Bueckers went cold in the final minutes. Trailing 64-55, NaLyssa Smith, an All-American herself, ended the Lady Bears' drought with 6:47 left and sparked a 12-4 burst that got Baylor within one after Dijonai Carrington converted two free throws with 19.3 seconds left.
After a timeout, Baylor fouled Christyn Williams, who missed both free throws to give the Lady Bears one last chance.
Carrington, who finished with 22 points, drove the lane to the left and missed a contested jumper from the baseline. Williams corralled the rebound and was fouled with 0.8 seconds left. She hit one of the free throws before Bueckers stole the inbounds pass at the buzzer.
Houston tops Oregon State, reaches 1st Final Four since '84
INDIANAPOLIS— Houston overcame a blown 17-point lead to hold off Oregon State 67-61 on Monday night in the NCAA Tournament, reaching the Final Four for the first time in 37 years.
Quentin Grimes hit a 3-pointer with 3:21 left to break a 55-all tie. The second-seeded Cougars (28-3) spent the first half building a big lead behind a dominant defense, but they spent the second half hanging on as the 12th-seeded Beavers tried to add one more surprising result to a Midwest Region bracket beset by upsets.
Grimes' 3 from near the top of the arc finally steadied the Cougars, and Houston knocked down enough free throws down the stretch while holding Oregon State without a basket during a critical 3½ minutes.
It wasn’t always pretty, with Houston shooting 29% after halftime and 32% for the game. Yet it also exemplified the program’s rugged defense-first identity under Kelvin Sampson, who has led Houston to accomplishments it hasn't seen since the famed “Phi Slama Jama” days of the 1980s.
This will be Houston's first Final Four since Hakeem Olajuwon and coach Guy Lewis led the Cougars to the 1984 title game, where they lost to Patrick Ewing and Georgetown.
Maurice Calloo scored 13 points to lead Oregon State (20-13), which was vying to become the worst-seeded team ever to make a Final Four.