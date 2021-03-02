Sports Roundup for March 3

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
5 p.m. — Clemson at Syracuse, ACCN
6:30 p.m. — UConn at Seton Hall, FS1
6:30 p.m. — Missouri at Florida, SECN
7 p.m. — NC State at Notre Dame, ACCN
7 p.m. — Minnesota at Penn St., BTN
7 p.m. — Providence at St. John's, CBSSN
7 p.m. — Louisville at Virginia Tech, ESPN2
7 p.m. — Oregon St. at Utah, ESPNU
8:30 p.m. — Creighton at Villanova, FS1
8:30 p.m. — Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, SECN
9 p.m. — Boston College at Florida St., ACCN
9 p.m. — Maryland at Northwestern, BTN
9 p.m. — San Diego St. at UNLV, CBSSN
9 p.m. — UCLA at Oregon, ESPN2
10:30 p.m. — Stanford at Southern Cal, FS1
College Basketball (women's)
2 p.m. — Pac-12 Tournament: California vs. Oregon State, First Round, Las Vegas, PAC-12N
4 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: Auburn vs. Florida, First Round, Greenville, SECN
4:30 p.m. — Iowa at Indiana, BTN
5 p.m. — Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona State vs. Southern Cal, First Round, Las Vegas, PAC-12N
8 p.m. — Pac-12 Tournament: Utah vs. Washington St., First Round, Las Vegas, PAC-12N
11 p.m. — Pac-12 Tournament: Washington vs. Colorado, First Round, Las Vegas, Pac-12N
MLB
3 p.m. — Spring Training: Seattle vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz., ESPN
8 p.m. — Spring Training: Cincinnati vs. LA Dodgers, Phoenix, MLBN
NBA
7:45 p.m. — Brooklyn at Houston, ESPN
10:05 p.m. — Golden State at Portland, ESPN
NHL
7 p.m. — Washington at Boston, NBCSN
9:30 a.m. — St. Louis at Anaheim, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
12:55 p.m. — Premier League: Leicester City at Burnley, NBCSN
2:30 p.m. — German Cup: Wolfsburg at RB Leipzig, Quarterfinals, ESPNEWS
10 p.m. — Liga MX: Club América at Club Tijuana, FS2
Tennis
5 a.m. — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Lyon-WTA & Doha-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
6 p.m. — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Lyon-WTA & Doha-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
5 a.m. (Thursday) — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP & Lyon-WTA Early Rounds; Doha-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS
Moody leads No. 12 Arkansas past South Carolina
COLUMBIA — Moses Moody tied his career high with 28 points and No. 12 Arkansas won its 10th straight in the Southeastern Conference with a 101-73 victory over South Carolina on Tuesday night.
The Razorbacks (20-5, 12-4 SEC) did it with the long ball, hitting 15 3-pointers to continue its longest league win streak to match the 1994 national champions who won their last 10 SEC regular-season games that year.
Moody had four 3-pointers as Arkansas reached 20 victories for a second straight year under coach Eric Musselman.
The Razorbacks got going from way outside in the first half to open a double-digit lead that South Carolina (6-13, 4-11) could not overcome.
Justin Smith had had 22 points, JD Notae 21 and Desi Sills 15, tying his career high with five 3-pointers.
Arkansas, a middle of the SEC pack team in three-point shooting percentage, couldn't miss in a first half that looked more like practice than an SEC game.
The Razorbacks made 10 of 20 from behind the arc on the way to a 49-32 halftime lead.
Leading scorer Moody hit three 3-pointers while Sills made his first four before he bounced a long one off the rim.
Arkansas made 20 3-pointers in its opening win over Mississippi Valley in November. It's previous high in SEC play this season was 12 in a 99-69 drubbing of Georgia in January. And they used the long ball to pull away early.
Sills' first 3-poiner put Arkansas up for good at 17-14. Moody made it 26-18 with his second three of the half. Even 7-foot-3 Connor Vanover got into the act, nailing an open shot from the right corner. By the time Sills made back-to-back threes, the Razorbacks were up 32-22 and wouldn't be caught.
It didn't help that South Carolina's top two scorers in AJ Lawson and Keyshawn Bryant were a combined 4-of-20 shooting for 10 points the first 20 minutes.
Lawson led the Gamecocks with 18 points.
Moody, the smooth, 6-foot-6 freshman, finished 10-of-15 shooting with seven rebounds.
Kentucky's Howard repeats as SEC women's player of year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard is the Southeastern Conference women's player of the year for the second straight season.
The 2019 SEC freshman of the year headlined the players honored by the 14 league coaches on Tuesday.
Mississippi's Madison Scott was named freshmen of the year. Georgia’s Que Morrison, and Aliyah Boston from South Carolina are co-defensive players of the year. Texas A&M’s Destiny Pitts is the 6th woman of the year award while scholar-athlete of the year honors went to her Aggie teammate Ciera Johnson.
Georgia’s Joni Taylor was named coach of the year for the first time.